Share !



By Cindy Jo Ayers

The Town of Bell held their election on Tuesday, December 1.

The voter turnout was 17% with 49 of the 292 registered voters casting a ballot on election day. Kristopher Beasley won his incumbent Group 4 seat with a vote of 26 and his opponent Edmund Morgan received 23 votes.

Libbie Estes is the new Mayor, Dereck Sanders had no opponent so he stays on the Town Council, and Michelle Sanders Rose remains the Town Clerk.