Ayers Health and Rehabilitation Center and Tri-County Nursing Home residents and staff have received Covid-19 Vaccines

Joanna Buckles, Administrator of Ayers Health and Rehabilation Center said on Tuesday that CVS would be vaccinating the residents and staff on Wednesday, January 6.

Buckles stated, “We are looking forward to the opportunity to take the vaccine and the improved protection from Covid.”

Tri-County Nursing Home in Fanning Springs reported on Tuesday that their staff and residents were vaccinated for Covid-19 on December 28 and 29. Walgreens gave the vaccines at Tri-County Nursing Home. Logan Andrews, the Director of Nursing stated, “We have had a very good turnout for the vaccine from staff and residents.”

Staff and residents can choose if they want to receive the vaccine or not. Both Gilchrist County facilities have not had 100 percent participation in receiving the vaccines. Buckles said she is hoping when the second part of the vaccine is given in a couple of weeks that those who did not take the vaccine on Wednesday will take it then.