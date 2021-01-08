Body of Starke woman discovered in Northeast Gilchrist

Share !



GCSO released the following information on Monday, January 4, 2021, about an ongoing death investigation.

A body, discovered on Saturday, January 2, 2021 in NE Gilchrist County, has been identified as 37-year-old Jessica L. Bradshaw, white female, of Starke, Florida. The cause and manner of death are still under investigation by FDLE, GCSO, and 8th Circuit Medical Examiners Office.

Anyone with information regarding this individual’s recent whereabouts or this investigation please contact Lt. Alex Gaston of the GCSO at 352-681-0924 or email at agaston@gcso.us.

The body was discovered between the SR 47 bridge and CR 138 about half way in the woods. A citizen of Gilchrist County called in stating they found human remains in the North East Section of Gilchrist County. The cause of death are still under investigation by FDLE and GCSO in conjuction with FWC and Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

The earlier release stated that there is no known danger to anyone in the surrounding area or abroad.