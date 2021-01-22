Chamber Banquet rescheduled for April 13

Share !



The Gilchrist County Chamber of Commerce has rescheduled their Annual Banquet for Tuesday, April 13, at Seven Hills Farm.

Awards nominations can still be made for the annual banquet awards. Award categories include Citizen of the Year, Civic Organization of the Year, Business of the Year, and the Lifetime Achievement awards are still open. The nominations will be open until March 15th, a nomination form can be found on page 5, and county citizens are invited to make a nomination.

The Chamber Board Members are working out the banquet details now. During the Chamber Board Meeting on January 12, the Chamber Executive Director Stephanie Douglas resigned. Douglas said, she has taken a full time job as a teacher at Esther’s Christian School in Bell.

Board members are actively looking for a replacement for Douglas. This part time position pays $10 per hour according to Douglas.