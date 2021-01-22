COVID-19 Vaccination Scheduling has Resumed in Gilchrist County

Share !



The Department of Health in Gilchrist County announced that they were taking appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations beginning at noon on Tuesday, Jan. 19. Individuals who are 65 or older, front line health care workers and first responders may schedule an appointment by calling 352-463-3120.

Scheduling will continue until vaccine allotments are depleted. Residents are ask to be patient as phone lines may be busy and scheduling will start and stop as allotments change from week to week.

Gilchrist County Emergency Management Covid Updates Via Text

Gilchrist County Emergency Management, in coordination with the Florida Department of Health in Gilchrist County, has launched an opt-in text feature available to anyone that can receive text messages. To opt into this feature residents and visitors can text GILCHRISTVAX to 888-777. This Feature will give you the most current updates on the Vaccine appointments in Gilchrist County.

The system will begin accepting text opt-ins immediately and will continue as long as necessary. There is no cost associated with this process, however standard text message rates may apply depending on your cell phone carrier plan.

Ralph Smith

Emergency Management

Director

Gilchrist County Public Safety