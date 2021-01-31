Four Trenton Seniors prepare to play college softball

Share !



On Thursday night, January 21, four Lady Tiger softball players signed letters of commitment to play softball at the college level. Adrian and Darian Ingram will play for Florida Atlantic University, Keeli Zingaro will play for Stetson University, and Lillian Wilkerson will play for Florida Gulf Coast University. The Gilchrist County Woman’s Clubhouse was filled up as friends and family came out to show their support for these amazing young ladies.

Santa Fe Inferno President Jason Knowling, who has helped coach the girls for many years, spoke well of all of their dedication and hard work they have put in over the Summer and Fall. Lindsay Fico, Santa Fe College Head Softball Coach, spoke to the challenges the ladies will be facing in the upcoming year and years to follow. Lastly, Tiger Softball coach Todd Bryant spoke of the outstanding individuals each of these girls are, and also of how successful they have been on the Trenton Tiger Varsity team. Coach Bryant stated that “since the 9th grade the seniors record has been 63 wins with only 4 losses. They were the 1A State runner ups in 2018, losing to Wewahitchka 2-1 in the State Final. They were the 2019 1A State Champions beating Snead’s 7-3. They were again undefeated in 2020, going 10-0 and were ranked #5 Nationally by Max Preps, in the Covid-shortened season. The last game these Seniors lost was May 22, 2018.”

Everyone is so excited to see what the future holds for these amazing ladies.