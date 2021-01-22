Gilchrist Citizens saddened to learn Susan Bryant passed away

Share !



By Cindy Jo Ayers

Much loved former Supervisor of Elections Susan Bryant passed away on Friday, January 15th, after a long illness. She loved her family as well as Gilchrist County and was proud to call it home.

Many people who knew her as Mrs. Sue will remember her as a giver, who often did kind deeds for those who needed it the most. Her cheerful nature and upbeat personality endeared her to those who knew her.

Susan Bryant served as Supervisor of Election for Gilchrist County for some 24 years. She was a working member of several important local civic organizations such at Gilchrist Rotary Club where she was a Paul Harris Fellow and the Woman’s Club where she served as president for several terms.

She had a heart for children and dearly loved her grandchildren. She would go out of her way to help and encourage the youth of Gilchrist County. For years at the Suwannee River Fair, Susan Bryant could be found sitting in a lawn chair on the sawdust covered floor in the old arena from the start of the livestock sale until the end. Bryant stayed put to make sure each Gilchrist County 4-H or FFA member received a good price for their animal during the sale.

Susan was a founding member of the Education Foundation of Gilchrist County. She was always working behind the scenes making sure all the Education Foundation fund raisers including the Beast Feast ran smoothly. She had a hand in each scholarship that a Gilchrist County graduating senior received for many years.

Susan was honored by the Gilchrist County Chamber of Commerce when she received the Gilchrist County Citizen of the Year award in 1989, and the J. Min Ayers Lifetime Achievement award along with her husband Paul Bryant in 2006.

She will be remembered for a very long time for her love of family, and this county, as well as her cheerful servant’s heart and giving nature.

The citizens of Gilchrist County were blessed to have Susan Bryant as their Supervisor of Elections, civic leader and friend for over 70 years.