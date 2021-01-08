Health Department giving Covid-19 Vaccines in Trenton

Share !



Gilchrist County residents who are 65 or older can now call the Gilchrist County Health Department at 463-3120 to schedule a vaccine. COVID-19 vaccines are being giving to those 65 or older, health care workers, and first responders, for free at this time. The first COVID-19 vaccine was given at noon on Tuesday, January 5.

Individuals who meet the criteria should call the Florida Department of Health in Gilchrist County to schedule an appointment. Individuals requesting a vaccine due to age will be required to present an identification at the time of the appointment. Health care workers and first responders must show an employee identification. Appointments will be taken every 30 minutes. Individuals should expect to be at the appointment for approximately one hour.

As additional priority groups are identified, The Health Department will update this announcement. To receive an appointment time or for general questions about vaccines, please call 352-463-3120.

According to the fact sheet from the Health Department, the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is being given. The vaccine is administered as a two-dose series, one month apart.

Those requesting a vaccine will be asked if they have any symptoms of COVID-19. Symptoms may include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle and body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose. Nausea or vomiting and diarrhea are also symptoms of COVID-19.

Vaccines are given by appointment only at the Gilchrist County Health Department located at 119 NE 1st Street in Trenton.