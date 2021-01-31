Jacob Guthrie signs with Santa Fe College

Share !



Jacob Guthrie has played baseball each year at Trenton High School since the 6th grade. He moved up to varsity and started in the 8th grade when they won the 2017 state championship. His catch in the bottom of the 7th inning of the State Championship game was a memory nobody will forget. He has played on the varsity team since 8th grade.

Stephen Barton, Founder and Coach of Gatorball Baseball Academy, spoke of his work ethic and determination to improve both on and off the baseball field. Jacob played for Gatorball since he was 10 years old after playing in the SVL/Gilchrist League starting at age 4. He was selected as a Perfect Game All-American for the Florida Region. He is ranked in the top 50 outfielders in the state of Florida by Prep Baseball Report for the 2021 class and participated in the Top Prospect Games during the summer of 2020.

Trenton head football coach, Bill Wiles, spoke highly of Jacob’s whole family and of how Jacob’s grandfather, Coach Tommy Malloy, kept him on the coaching staff when Richard Kennedy left Trenton. Coach Malloy coached baseball at THS from 1987 until his retirement in 2001. His Uncle Marty Malloy played 2 years at Santa Fe College and played 12 years professionally. Marty was inducted into the Santa Fe Athletics Hall of Fame in 2015. Jacob’s uncle Marty and father Scott Guthrie both graduated from THS in 1990.

His father also coached varsity baseball at THS from 2006-2010 and then coached varsity softball from 2013-2016. His sister Shelbie was a cheerleader for the 2015 State Champ football team and other sister, Grace, was a 2019 starter for the State Champion softball team.

Trenton’s varsity baseball coach, Scott Hall, wrapped up by stating every year since he has been a coach at Trenton, he has seen at least one student sign to play college baseball. He went on to say this says a lot about our community, showing the support they show to student athletes; a lot about our parents, who are also making the sacrifices alongside the students, going to practices, training, games, etc; and most of all it says a lot about the quality of students we have in Gilchrist County as a whole. Not only on the baseball field, but in many other sports as well. Coach Hall said “I can only coach them so much, ultimately it comes down to them wanting to learn the game and put in the work to excel at it. It is evident Jacob has a passion for the game of baseball.”