January 14, 2021 Legals

Nature Coast Regional Water Authority

Notice of Board Meeting

The Nature Coast Regional Water Authority (“Authority”) will hold a public meeting on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. at the Fanning Springs City Hall, 17651 NW 90th Court, Fanning Springs, Florida 32693. The Authority Board will consider the approval of meeting minutes, treasurer’s report and any action or discussion items involving the Authority’s business.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend and provide comment at the meeting, which may be continued to a date and time certain as announced at the meeting. For more information, including a copy of the agenda, please contact Cheyenne Hutchinson at (352) 498-1426 or by email at cheyenne.stemple@dixie.fl.gov. In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person requiring special accommodations at the meeting should contact Cheyenne Hutchinson at the contact information provided above. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the Florida Relay Service at (800) 955-8770 for aid in contacting Cheyenne Hutchinson at (352) 498-1426 at least two day prior to the date of the meeting.

Each person who decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at the meeting is advised that such person will need a record of the proceedings and, accordingly, the person may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, including the testimony and evidence upon which such appeal is to be based.

Publish: January 14, 2021

PUBLIC AUCTION

The Following Vehicles - VIN: 1N4BL21E48N479310, Year: 2008, Make: NISSAN, Model: ALTIMA*. Trim: SE*; VIN: 3NICN7AP7GL873490, Year: 2016, Make: NISSAN VERSA*, Trim: S*; VIN: WVWAD63B65P052160, Year: 2005, Make: Volkswagon, Make: Passat*, will be sold at Public Auction January 28, 2021 at 11:00 AM to satisfy a lien, Florida Statue 713.78. The auction will take place at 1210 SE 10 Ave, Trenton, FL 32693 at 11:00 AM by Tri County Towing & Recovery, Inc., Office: (352) 493-1818; Fax: (352) 260-0850; Cell: (352) 672-8486.

Pub. January 14, 2021

PUBLIC AUCTION

The Following Vehicle - VIN: 5UXZW0C5XD0B96405, Year: 2013, Make: BMW, Model: X5* will be sold at Public Auction February 3, 2021 at 11:00 AM to satisfy a lien, Florida Statue 713.78. The auction will take place at 1210 SE 10 Ave, Trenton, FL 32693 at 11:00 AM by Tri County Towing & Recovery, Inc., Office: (352) 493-1818; Fax: (352) 260-0850; Cell: (352) 672-8486.

Pub. January 14, 2021

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT, FL TAX CERT FUND I, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 20-0021-TD

Certificate Number: 890.0000

Year of Issuance: 2018

Description of property: BEG AT NE/C OF SE/4 OF NE/4 GO S 572.8 FT TO NORTHERLY R/W LN OF ST RD 26 GO S 78 DEG W ALG R/W 1364.56 FT GO N 839.9 FT GO E 1340.01 FT TO POB CONT 21.72 AC 73/632 252/465 278/682 280/491 293/181 2006/3258 2010/1149

Assessed to:

MAC JOHNSON

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 2nd day of February, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Margaret Hanchey

MARGARET HANCHEY,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. December 31, 2020 and January 7, 14, 21, 2021

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT FIG FL 18 LLC FCM AS CUSTODIAN FOR FIG FL 18, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 20-0017-TD

Certificate Number: 935.0000

Year of Issuance: 2018

Description of property: LOT 3 & 4 BLK 11 UNIT 3 SUN N FUN OR 40/495 & 569 108/550 & 552 205/161 231/30

Assessed to:

MAC JOHNSON

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 2nd day of February, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Margaret Hanchey,

MARGARET HANCHEY,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. December 31, 2020 and January 7, 14, 21, 2021

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT, FL TAX CERT FUND I, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 20-0020-TD

Certificate Number: 882.0000

Year of Issuance: 2018

Description of property: TRACT 4 DESC AS N/2 OF THE FOLLOWING COM AT SE/COR OF SEC 3 GO N 89 DEG 21 MIN 40 SEC W 33 FT GO N 1 DEG 34 MIN 25 SEC E 2608.34 FT TO POB GO N 89 DEG 21 MIN 40 SEC W 660 FT GO N 1 DEG 34 MIN 25 SEC E 652.08 FT GO S 89 DEG 21 MIN 40 SEC E 660 FT GO S 1 DEG 34 MIN 25 SEC W 652.08 FT TO POB CONT 4.939 ACRES 95/88 & 90 101/433 2005/1782

Assessed to:

FREDRICK L BOWDOIN

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 2nd day of February, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Margaret Hanchey,

MARGARET HANCHEY,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. December 31, 2020 and January 7, 14, 21, 2021

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

FILE NO.: 21-2020-CP-38

IN RE: ESTATE OF JOSEPH WAYNE EMERICK, JR.,

Deceased.

AMENDED NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of JOSEPH WAYNE EMERICK, JR., deceased, whose date of death was April 29, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for GILCHRIST County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 112 South Main Street, Post Office Box 37, Trenton, FL 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR (THIRTY) 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is January 7, 2020.

Attorney for Petitioner:

THEODORE M. BURT, ESQ.

Attorney at Law

403 East Wade Street

Post Office Box 308

Trenton, Florida 32693

(352) 463-2348

Email: Burt@svic.net

Personal Representative:

Jessie Lynn Townsend

7170 SE 110th Street

Trenton, Florida 32693

Pub. January 7 and 14, 2021

A PROCLAMATION OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA HONORING BARBARA S. LOCKE FOR HER YEARS OF PUBLIC SERVICE AS ADMINISTRATOR FOR THE FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH IN GILCHRIST, LEVY AND DIXIE COUNTIES

WHEREAS, Barbara S. Locke, has retired and is the outgoing Administrator for the Florida Department of Health in Gilchrist, Levy, and Dixie Counties; and

WHEREAS, Barbara S. Locke, represents the true epitome of a Public Health Professional, having served in the health care field and public health arena for a career spanning some 44 years; and

WHEREAS, while Barbara S. Locke’s accomplishments are too numerous to mention, of special significance in her career was her assumption in 2014 of the role as Administrator for the Florida Department of Health in Gilchrist, Levy, and Dixie Counties making her among the few in the state to lead multiple county health departments; and

WHEREAS, during her career she has been instrumental in securing thousands of dollars in grant funding to expand services for mothers and children in the Tri-County area, and she has worked diligently to increase partnerships with providers, universities and community groups to bring needed services to our seniors and other vulnerable populations, while also providing outstanding leadership to the Florida Department of Health in the local county health departments and statewide; and

WHEREAS, she has served as a member on numerous boards and committees in the interest of public health both nationally and statewide; and

WHEREAS, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners is mindful of Barbara S. Locke’s benefits and service to the community and wishes to express its appreciation to her; and

WHEREAS, in the opinion of the Board of County Commissioners, Barbara S. Locke is deserving of special recognition of her accomplishments and devotion to the Gilchrist County Health Department and the citizens of Gilchrist County; and

WHEREAS, acknowledging that recognition of her service to the community is long past due;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT PROCLAIMED BY THE CHAIR OF THE GILCHRIST COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSINERS ON BEHALF OF THE FULL BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS AS FOLLOWS:

1. That Barbara S. Locke is hereby recognized and acknowledged for her positive contributions to the Gilchrist County Health Department and to the community as a whole.

2. That the Board hereby formally acknowledges its appreciation to Barbara S. Locke for a job “Well Done.”

3, That a copy of this Proclamation shall be spread upon the minutes of the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners as a permanent record of this individual’s recognition, and a copy of this Proclamation shall hereafter be immediately published in the Gilchrist County Journal Newspaper in honor of this individual.

DULY ADOPTED AND PROCLAIMED THIS 4th DAY OF JANUARY, 2021, A.D.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Sharon A. Langford, Chair

District 1

William “Bill” Martin

District 2

Darrell Smith

District 3

Marion Poitevint

District 4

Kenrick Thomas

District 5

ATTEST:

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Circuit Court

Pub. January 14, 2021

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT ELF TRAIL INVESTMENT LLC, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 20-0018-TD

Certificate Number: 982.0000

Year of Issuance: 2018

Description of property: LOT 145 UNIT 1 WAC CAMPSITE 48/201 155/580 270/452

Assessed to:

NANCY ANN CASTOR

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 2nd day of February, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Margaret Hanchey,

MARGARET HANCHEY,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. December 31, 2020 and January 7, 14, 21, 2021

NOTICE OF MEETING

Please take notice, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a Regular Meeting on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 4:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

1. Call to Order (4:00 p.m.)

2. Prayer/Flag

3. Agenda Changes

4. Consent Agenda

5. Proclamations

6. Public Participation

7. Constitutional Officers

8. County Administrator

9. Attorney Report

10. Clerk Report

11. Time Certain Schedule

4:30 p.m. – VAR 2021-01 - A request by Richard R. Kohan, as Life Estate Tenant, Applicant, and Tracy P. Clarke, as to the Remainder Interest, Owner, seeking a Variance from building set back requirements on a partially improved lot in an Agriculture (A-2) land use category located on approximately 5.00 acres of land, with location shown by the Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Office as 5787 NW 10th Street, Bell, Gilchrist County, Florida 32619. Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Tax Parcel No. 34-08-14-0000-0006-0010. The property is described as: The East 330.00 feet of the North 1/2 of the Northwest 1/4 of the Northwest 1/4 of Section 34, Township 8 South, Range 14 East, all lying and being in Gilchrist County, Florida

4:45 p.m. - VAR 2021-02 – A request by Karen S. Holbrook and Michael F. Holbrook, as Applicants and Owner, seeking a Variance from building set back requirements on an improved lot in an Environmentally Sensitive Land Use-2 (ESL-2), (shown as ESA-2 on the Future Land Use Map), land use category located on approximately 0.500 acres of land, with location shown by the Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Office as 1491 SW 80th Avenue, Bell, Gilchrist County, Florida 32619. Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Tax Parcel No. 08-09-14-0023-000F-0010. The property is described as:

Lot 1, Block F, Wannee on the Suwannee Subdivision, according to the plat thereof filed in Plat Book 1, page 24 of the Public Records of Gilchrist County, Florida.

12. Commissioner Reports

13. Old Business

14. New Business

15. Public Participation

16. Adjourn

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

SHARON LANGFORD, CHAIRMAN

ATTEST: TODD NEWTON, CLERK OF COURT

Pub. January 14, 2021

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE No. 19000019CAAXMX

WILMINGTON TRUST, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR MFRA TRUST 2014-2,

PLAINTIFF,

VS.

SAMUEL TIMOTHY LOVEDAY A/K/A SAMUEL T. LOVEDAY, ETAL,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the Final Judgement of Foreclosure dated October 30, 2019, in the above action, I will sell to the highest bidder for cash at Gilchrist County, Florida, on January 25, 2021, at 11:00 AM, at www.gilchrist.realforeclose.com for the following described property:

Lots 7 and 8, Suwannee Shores, according to the Plat thereof, as recorded in Plat Book 3, at Pages 39 through 42, of the Public Records of Gilchrist County, Florida.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed. The Court, in its discretion, may enlarge the time of the sale. Notice of the changed time of sale shall be published as provided herein.

DATED in Gilchrist, Florida this, 7th day of January 2021.

As Clerk of Circuit Court

GILCHRIST County, Florida

By: J.A. Perryman Deputy Clerk of the Court

Prepared by:

Tromberg, Morris & Poulin, PLLC

1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Pub. January 14 and 21, 2021

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File Number: 21-2020-CP-000049

IN RE: ESTATE OF:

ROBERT ALTON GAY, also known as Robert A. Gay,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Robert Alton Gay, also known as Robert A. Gay, deceased, whose date of death was August 20, 2020 , is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 37, Trenton, Florida 32693 . The names and addresses of the co-personal representatives and the co-personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other person having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is January 14 , 2021.

Attorney for Co-Personal Representatives: David Miller Lang, Jr.

Florida Bar No. 0023541

204 Southeast First Street

Post Office Box 51

Trenton, Florida 32693

dlangxxj@bellsouth.net (352) 463-7800

Co-Personal Representatives:

Roberta J. Suchan

8925 1 1/2 Mile Road

East Leroy, Michigan 49051

and

Kimberly J. Lower

330 E. Sunset Blvd.

Battle Creek, Michigan 49017

Pub. January 14 and 21, 2021.

