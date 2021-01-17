January 14, 2021 Obituaries

Share !



Michael Derek Calton

Michael Derek Calton, 68, of Trenton, FL passed away December 22, 2020.

Mr. Calton was born April 30, 1952 in Dunedin, FL, but had lived in Palm Harbor, FL before moving to Trenton. He received an Associate of Art degree from St. Petersburg College, an Associate of Science from Santa Fe College, and was certified as a Master Residential Electrician. Mr. Calton worked for several years with the Telecommunications Department at the University of Florida, was a member of the Berea Baptist Church in Palm Harbor, and in his spare time enjoyed building computers.

Mr. Calton is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Madsen; his mother, Elizabeth Calton of Chiefland, FL; and his sister, Phyllis Wilson of Chiefland, FL. He was preceded in death by his father, James Calton.

A memorial mass was held for Mr. Calton on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at the St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Chiefland, with Father Arul Yagappan officiating.

Arrangements were under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Chiefland. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_______________

Yvonne Hodge Carlisle Chance

Yvonne Hodge Carlisle Chance of Trenton, FL, passed away on Saturday, January 2, 2021. She was 81 years old. She was born in Newberry, FL to the late William Brian and Sadie Hastings Hodge on October 27, 1939 and was a lifelong resident of Gilchrist County. She was a homemaker and was of the Baptist faith.

Mrs. Chance is preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Buddy Carlisle and Werin Chance and her sisters, Mildred Geiger, Janie Mae Langford and Doris Rheberg.

She is survived by her daughter, Teresa C. Parrish; her sons, Keith Carlisle, Kevin Carlisle and Tommy Carlisle; her sister, Sherry Cannon and her brothers, Jimmy Hodge and Wilson Hodge. She is also survived by five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

There are no scheduled services at this time. The family requests in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Haven of the Tri-Counties Hospice in Chiefland.

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton. For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

_______________

Willie Louise Lyons

Willie Louise Lyons, 92, of Steinhatchee, FL passed away December 30, 2020.

Mrs. Lyons was born March 2, 1928 to the late Corbit and Annie Boyington in Robertsdale, AL. She had lived several places all over the country until settling in Steinhatchee in 1983. Mrs. Lyons was a homemaker for most of her life and was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 291 in Steinhatchee. In her spare time she enjoyed sewing, upholstering, traveling, and shucking scallops.

Mrs. Lyons is survived by her daughters, Rhonda Sommers (Kenneth) of De Leon Springs, FL, Debra Mastrianna (Ralph) of New Smyrna Beach, FL, and Toni Sangenito of Steinhatchee, FL; her brother, Earl Boyington of Perry, FL; her sisters, Betty Patterson of Jena, FL, Dale Martin of Lilian, AL, Carol Beasley of Perdido Key, FL, and Shirley Dickey of Ocala, FL; five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and other extended family members. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Lyons; her siblings, Cleo Lashley, Merle Reed, Hazel Boyington, Nita Pullen, Bernice Nelson, Burnette Pearce, Jess Boyington, Jack Boyington, and Bobby Boyington.

A memorial service was held for Mrs. Lyons on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home in Cross City with Rev. Carolyn Ogelsby officiating.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_______________

Arthur Douglas Maruna

Arthur Douglas Maruna, 89, of Chiefland, FL passed away January 1, 2021.

Mr. Maruna was born to the late Williard and Alice Maruna on September 21, 1931 in Sacramento, CA, but had lived in the Chiefland area since 2000. He was a member of Turning Point Ministry and was a Veteran of the United States Navy. In his spare time, Mr. Maruna enjoyed square dancing and line dancing.

Mr. Maruna is survived by his grandson, Timothy Maruna and other extended family members.

A memorial service in honor of Mr. Maruna will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at the Turning Point Ministry in Trenton, FL with Rev. Kent Zimmermann officiating.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Chiefland. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_______________

Edith Jane McElroy

Edith Jane McElroy age 90, of Newberry, died peacefully on January 8, 2021 at NFRMC surrounded by family.

Edith was born in Grand Haven, MI. After graduating from Winter Haven High School, she moved to Newberry and met the love of her life. She loved flowers and working in the yard even up to the last year. More than anything, she loved and raised her family with Christian values. “Granny” always loved seeing her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Edith is survived by her sons, Steve McElroy (Pam) and Danny McElroy (Tammy); daughter, Beverly Philpot; grandchildren, Jeremy Philpot (Krista), Michelle Emerick (Ron), Marshall McElroy (Sherry), Casey Smith (Kevin), Megan McElroy and 10 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Leslie McElroy. They were married 54 years continuing the family farm legacy.

Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 11:00 am at Jonesville Baptist Church followed by a graveside service. Due to COVID there will be no visitation. The family asks that you wear masks and social distance while inside. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Haven Hospice or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Arrangements are under the care of Millam Funeral Home, Newberry; www.milamfh.com.

_______________

Sterling John Moninghoff

Sterling John Moninghoff, age 86, of Old Town, FL, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, December 29, 2020.

He was born on February 6, 1934 to parents, Lawrence and Gladys Moninghoff in Hughsville, NJ and had made Old Town his home since coming from Miami in 1981. Mr. Moninghoff proudly served his country in the US Marine Corp. He was a member of the American Legion #383 in Old Town, FL, the VFW, and was the past Post Large Commander of the Lambertville, NJ. Mr. Moninghoff was of the Catholic faith.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Nancy Moninghoff; his son, Lawrence Harold Moninghoff, II and his brother, Marshall Moninghoff.

He is survived by his daughter, Cindy French of PA; his sons, Sterling John (Rebecca) Moninghoff, II of VA and Richard (Pamela) Moninghoff of Franklin, NC along with six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.

A graveside service to honor Mr. Moninghoff was held on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Old Town Cemetery with Pastor Bobby Lindsey officiating.

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton. For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

_______________

Shirley Osteen Moore

Shirley Osteen Moore, 66, of Trenton, FL passed away December 31, 2020.

Mrs. Moore was born December 13, 1954 to the late Riley and Amelia Osteen in Gainesville, FL. She was a member of Joppa Baptist Church and in her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting and fishing.

Mrs. Moore is survived by her husband, Melbourne Moore; her son, Riley “Buddy” Moore; her daughter, Kimberly Williams (Stacy); her brothers, William Osteen, Frankie Osteen, Sr., and Riley Osteen, Jr.; her grandchildren, Chris Williams (Rebecca), Cheyenne Williams, Briar Moore, and Braxton Moore; her great-grandaughter, Isabel “Izzy” Williams; her paternal grandparents, Dewitt and Pocahantas Osteen; her maternal grandparents, William and Mary Johnson and several other extended family members. She was preceded in death by her son, Melboorne Moore, Jr.

Graveside funeral services for Mrs. Moore were held Tuesday, January 5, 2020 at Antioch Cemetery in Chiefland, with Rev. Robin Thomas officiating.

Arrangements were under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Chiefland. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_______________

Sandra Kay Snipes

Sandra Kay Snipes of Old Town, FL, passed away on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at her home. She was 71 years old. Sandra was born in Live Oak, FL on May 19, 1949 to parents Ben and Ann Tomlinson and was a lifelong resident of Old Town. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Ann Harris Tomlinson; her sister, Joann Covington; her brother, Willis S. Tomlinson and her grandchildren, Anthony Witt and Ashley Shean. She is survived by her daughters, Zandra (Carl) Hollis and Tammy (Alton) Shean, both of Old Town and Kim (Shane) Brunello of New Bern, NC; her son, Donald Hodge of New Bern, NC; her sister, Sharon Johnson of St. Cloud, FL; her brothers, Dolan (Okson) Tomlinson of Merritt Island, FL and Charles (Melanie) Tomlinson of Old Town; 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service to honor Sandra will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Cross City Cemetery in Cross City, FL with Mr. John Fowler officiating.

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton. For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.