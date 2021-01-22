January 21, 2021 Obituaries

Share !



Nancy Susan Jones Bryant

Nancy Susan Jones Bryant passed away on Friday, January 15th. She was born September 18, 1949 to Addy and Edith Jones of Trenton FL. She loved her family, as well as Gilchrist County and was proud to call it home. She was a lady who answered to many names. These names included Mama, Nanny, Aunt, Mrs. Sue, Susan, and Mrs. Bryant.

Those who knew her will remember her as a giver, as she had a true servant’s heart. Her personal mission in life was providing and caring for others without calling attention to herself. She found great joy in these deeds of kindness. She could always be found cooking a meal for someone or for some event, at the post office mailing out a greeting card, or on her way to visit someone. She always had a way of knowing when someone needed to be uplifted. Her bright spirit and encouraging words will be missed by many.

She was raised in the flatwoods of Gilchrist County and her love for her community ran deep. She was humbled to serve as Supervisor of Elections from 1981 to 2006. Through her years in office she dealt with re-counts, hanging chads, and even witnessed a coin toss to settle a tied race. Susan was a huge part of numerous organizations. She was instrumental in the Gilchrist Education Foundation serving as president for several years. In 2014 she was recognized with the Director of Emeritus award by the foundation for years of service and dedication. The Trenton Rotary Club presented her with the Paul Harris Fellow award for providing friendly relations for people of the world. She was a member of the Trenton Woman’s Club, serving her term as president too. She was an active member at New Beginnings Baptist Church. Going above and beyond were certainly terms to describe her true being. In 1998, she was humbled to be the recipient of the Gilchrist Citizen of the Year for her countless selfless acts of leadership and kindness. In 2006, along with her husband Paul, both were recognized and honored with The J. Min Ayers Lifetime Achievement Award.

Sue loved to travel. Together she and Paul saw many wonderful sites. When not traveling she could be found on the sidelines of her grandchildren’s sporting events cheering the loudest. Like most women she delighted in shopping and could never pass up a good shoe sale. She enjoyed reading her bible and Karen Kingsbury. And she also loved her Diet Coke.

Sue is survived by her husband of 42 years, Paul Bryant. She took great joy being a mother to her children, Todd (Mae) Bryant of Trenton, Lori (Wayne) Chin of New York and Elton (Stephanie) Langford of Arcadia. Her grandchildren, whom she loved dearly, were the sunshine of her life. She was a beloved Nanny to Brooke Griffin, Clif, and Hallie Bryant, Bryan and Bailey Sands, Addy Langford, Grace and Alec Chin and two great-grandchildren, Eva and Athens. In addition, she is survived by her aunts, Charlene Dalton of Trenton, Nancy Roberson of Palmetto, Joan Thomas of Trenton, and Uncle Harvey Jones of Lake City. Surviving siblings include, Connie Wiggins of Starke, Dale (Joan) Jones, Marsha (Jack) Cook, Michelle (Craig) Keene all of Trenton as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A graveside service was held on Tuesday, January 19th at Bethel Baptist Cemetery in Trenton, FL. Pastors Jason Jones and Chris Ruggles officiated.

To honor her wishes, the family requested in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Educational Foundation to ensure scholarships. These donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 1816 Trenton, FL by check made payable to Education Foundation of Gilchrist County. Memo line should state Memory of Susan Bryant. In addition, donations can be dropped off Capital City Bank.

Arrangements were under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton. For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

_______________

Matthew Dean “Cookie” Hand

Matthew Dean “Cookie” Hand of Bell, FL, passed away on Monday, January 11, 2021 at his home. He was 30 years old. Cookie was born in Springfield, TN to parents, Jimmy Dean and Janet Shepherd Hand on January 3, 1991 and was a resident of Bell for the past eight years. Cookie was a medical miracle. He impacted the lives of his friends and family in a positive way and made the world a better place to live in.

Cookie is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Harlon Shepherd and Peggy Dodderer; his paternal grandfather, Sonny Hand and his step-father, Kerry Jones. He is survived by his mother, Janet Shepherd Hand (step-father, Brent Frank) of Bell, FL; his father, Jimmy Dean Hand; his grandmother, Lucille Hand; step-grandparents, Carolyn and Ronald Jones; his sisters, Heather (Robby) Rhymes of Sweetwater, TN, Ashley Allison of Springfield, TN, Morgan Frank of Fanning Springs, FL and Amanda Williams of Old Town, FL; his brothers, Jesse Jones of TN and Adrian Frank of Gainesville, FL; his niece, Journey Rhymes and his nephew, Radley Rhymes.

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton. For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

_______________

Samuel David Hunt

Samuel David Hunt passed from this life on December 29, 2020 in Oviedo, FL. He was born in St. Petersburg, FL on November 20, 1931. He lived to the age of 89.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Virginia (Peggy) Mullins; three sons, Phil, Jeff and Tim; four grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Dave and Peggy lived in Brandon, FL for over 40 years and retired in Trenton, FL. During retirement, Dave was a substitute teacher at Chiefland High School and an Elder at the Trenton church of Christ.

He will be buried in Trenton, FL at the city cemetery where many of his relatives are from.

_______________

Roger Thomas Irvin

Roger Thomas Irvin, age 70, of High Springs, FL, passed away on Wednesday, January 13, 2021. He was born on July 22, 1950 to Roger and Esther Irvin in Springfield, OH and had been a resident of High Springs since retiring from the US Navy over 30 years ago.

He is preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his cousin, Duane Carlton of Richmond Hill, GA.

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton. For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

_______________

Mary Lou Paine

Mary Lou Paine of Fanning Springs, FL went home to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on January 17, 2021. Mary Lou was a long time member of Joppa Baptist Church, and resident of Levy County.

She is survived by her husband, Roland G. Paine of Fanning Springs, FL; her son’s, James Steadman and George Bailey, both of Connecticut; six grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren.

She served the Lord as a wife, mother, grandmother, and more. She had many business and personal interests. She served the Lord through His church. Her many duties at Joppa throughout her life included WMU director, bookkeeping, visitation, Senior’s ministries, her faithful worship attendance and support of Joppa.

Mary Lou will be laid to rest on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Joppa Baptist Church Cemetery. A viewing for family and friends will begin at 1:00 p.m. followed immediately by a 2:00 p.m. service.

All services are at Joppa Baptist Church. Arrangements by the Knauff Funeral Home, Chiefland,

_______________

Genie T. Russell

Genie T. Russell was reunited with her loved ones in Heaven on January 11, 2021.

Genie Russell of Trenton, was born on April 21, 1946 in Battle Creek, MI to Gordon and Lawanna Russell.

She is survived by her Life Partner, Andrew Quinn; her daughter, Geri Byers-Mcclellan; her sons, Gary and Grady Byers; grandchildren and two sisters.

A small Celebration of Life will be held for friends and family on February 6, 2021. Contact Grady at gbyers37@gmail.com for details.

_______________

James H. Smith

Mr. James H. Smith, from Chiefland, FL, age 84, passed away after a long illness on Thursday, January 14, 2021. He was surrounded by his wife of 60 years, Earlene and his two children, Paige and Stoney.

Jim was born August 18, 1936 in Shamrock, FL. He graduated from Naples High School and Florida Southern College. He served his country at 17 years old by enlisting in the US Marine Corps and fought in the Korean Conflict. He was married to the love of his life, Earlene Hudson Smith. He was an amazing father to Paige (Loran) Brookins and Stoney (Laura) Smith; four grandchildren, Chase, Morgan, Blayne, Logan (Keely) and one great-grandchild, Cooper Brookins.

He is survived by his brother, Jack Smith of Maryville, TN; two sisters, Janelle Dean of Cross City, FL and JoAnn Hendricks (Stephen) of Lake Butler, FL and many nieces and nephews that he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hilton and Louise Smith; his sisters, Janice Woods and Jeannette Johnson.

Jim loved his family business which he successfully grew in the grocery, land management and gas areas. Jim was instrumental in developing the first shopping center in Chiefland, FL. He served as board of director on Certified Groceries and Drummond Community Bank. He loved his community and served faithfully with the Lions and Civitan Clubs. He was an original member of the Chiefland Golf and Country Club, was founder of the Rye Grass Tournament and never missed a tournament in 44 years. His hobbies were golf, hunting, playing cards, boating and creating special memories with his family.

Visitation was held on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at the First Baptist Church of Chiefland with burial following at the Hardeetown Cemetery.

Arrangements were under the care of Knauff Funeral Home, Chiefland.

_______________