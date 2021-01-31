January 28, 2021 Legals

Share !



IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

8TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION:

CASE NO.: 2019-CA-00036

REVERSE MORTGAGE SOLUTIONS, INC.,

Plaintiff,

vs.

UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF CATHERINE GLEASON; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ACTING ON BEHALF OF THE SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT; FRED WEBBER; UNKNOWN TENANT IN POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY,

Defendants.

__________________/

NOTICE OF

FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated the 15th day of January 2021, and entered in Case No. 2019-CA-00036, of the Circuit Court of the 8TH Judicial Circuit in and for GILCHRIST County, Florida, wherein REVERSE MORTGAGE SOLUTIONS, INC. is the Plaintiff and UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF CATHERINE GLEASON; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ACTING ON BEHALF OF THE SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT; DAVID SCOTT GLEASON; FRED WEBBER; and UNKNOWN TENANT IN POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY are defendants. TODD NEWTON as the Clerk of the Circuit Court shall sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at the, SOUTH DOOR OF THE GILCHRIST COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 112 S. MAIN STREET, TRENTON, FL 32693, 11:00 AM on the 15th day of February 2021, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT ONE IN CAIN MILL WOODS SUBDIVISION, FIRST ADDITION, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 2, PAGE 62, GILCHRIST COUNTY PUBLIC RECORDS, ALL IN SECTIONS 23 AND 24, TOWNSHIP 8 SOUTH, RANGE 16 EAST.

IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAIMING A RIGHT TO FUNDS REMAINING AFTER THE SALE, YOU MUST FILE A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK NO LATER THAN THE DATE THAT THE CLERK REPORTS THE FUNDS AS UNCLAIMED. IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A CLAIM, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO ANY REMAINING FUNDS. AFTER THE FUNDS ARE REPORTED AS UNCLAIMED, ONLY THE OWNER OF RECORD AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MAY CLAIM THE SURPLUS.

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in a proceeding, you are entitled to be provided with certain assistance at no cost to you. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Alachua County Family and Civil Justice Center, 201 East University Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32601 (352) 337-6237 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 1-800-955-8770 via Florida Relay Service.

Dated this 20th day of January, 2021.

TODD NEWTON

Clerk Of The Circuit Court

By: J A Perryman

Deputy Clerk

Submitted by:

Choice Legal Group, P.A.

P.O. Box 771270

Coral Springs, FL 33077

Telephone: (954) 453-0365

Facsimile: (954) 771-6052

Toll Free: 1-800-441-2438

DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR SERVICE

PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. ADMIN 2.516

eservice@clegalgroup.com

Pub. January 28 and February 4, 2021

__________________

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO

REGISTER FICTITIOUS NAME

Notice Under Fictitious Name Law, pursuant to Section 865.09, Florida Statutes. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of LOPER LUXE located at 7970 SE 70th Court, TRENTON, FL 32693 in the County of GILCHRIST, intends to register the said name with the Division of Corporations of the Florida Department of State, Tallahassee, Florida. Dated at Trenton, Florida, this 28th day of January 2021.

Signed: Rachael Loper, Owner.

Pub. January 28, 2021

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Bell Mini Storage, pursuant to the provisions of the Florida “Self-Storage Facility Act” (Fla. Stat. 83.801-83.809) hereby gives Notice of Sale under said Act, to wit:

On February 12, 2021 at Bell Mini Storage, U.S. Highway 129, Bell, Florida, at 9:30 a.m., Scott Akins, owner will conduct a Sale by Auction to the highest bidder over which is owed on the contents of the space rented by:

Amie Boyette

Dena Stevens

Kellie Santerfeit

Larry LaRue

Kenneth Brier

Christine Arnold

Publish January 28 and February 4, 2021

_____________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT SHAWONDA CHANTA WILLIS, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 20-0033-TD

Certificate Number: 860.0000

Year of Issuance: 2018

Description of property:

LOT 27 DESC IN METES & BDS CONT 1.18 AC 142/315

Assessed to:

ANIBAL SOLIVAN

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 2nd day of March, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Margaret Hanchey

MARGARET HANCHEY,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. January 28, 2021 and

February 4, 11, 18, 2021

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT FLORIDA TAX LIEN MANAGEMENT LL, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 20-0031-TD

Certificate Number: 256.0000

Year of Issuance: 2018

Description of property:

LOTS 1 2 3 4 5 & 6 BLK 4 SUW RIV SUBD 75/325 130/07-09 EASEMENT 132/620 272/47 282/252 2001/431 (ERROR IN LEGAL) 2002/991 2005/7252 2005/7739 2005/7740

Assessed to:

BOBBY R BAKER

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 2nd day of March, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Margaret Hanchey

MARGARET HANCHEY,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. January 28, 2021 and

February 4, 11, 18, 2021

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT DEWEY PAUL HIGGINBOTHAM, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 20-0034-TD

Certificate Number: 521.0000

Year of Issuance: 2018

Description of property:

COM AT SW/C OF SE/4 OF SW/4 30-8-15 THENCE N 89 DEG W 188.10 FT TO SE/C OF KUSHMER ADDIT TO TOWN OF BELL FOR POB THENCE RUN ALG N R/W LN OF COUNTY RD E 188.10 FT TO SW/C OF SE/4 OF SW/4 OF 30-8-15 THENCE N 833.02 FT THENCE S 89 DEG W 185.59 FT TO E BDRY LN OF KUSHMER ADDIT TO TOWN OF BELL A SUBD RECORDED IN PLAT BK 1 PG 19 PUBLIC RECORDS GILCHRIST CO FL THENCE RUN ALG SAID E LN OF KUSHMER ADDIT TO TOWN OF BELL S TO POB 2008/1642 2010/3769

Assessed to:

GAUGHAN THOMAS W & SHARON P.

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 2nd day of March, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Margaret Hanchey

MARGARET HANCHEY,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. January 28, 2021 and

February 4, 11, 18, 2021

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT SAVVY FL LLC FIRST HORIZON COLLATERAL ASSIG, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 20-0029-TD

Certificate Number: 475.0000

Year of Issuance: 2016

Description of property:

E/2 OF NE/4 OF SE/4 OF NE/4 39/247 98/407 125/195 131/420 287/465 287/466 287/467 2003/4155 UTIL EASEMENT 2006/1747 201521000454

Assessed to:

RICHARD SHANE GOOLSBY (ESTATE) AKA RICHARD GOOLSBY

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 2nd day of March, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Margaret Hanchey

MARGARET HANCHEY,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. January 28, 2021 and

February 4, 11, 18, 2021

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT CRYSTAL A JONES, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 20-0030-TD

Certificate Number: 210.0000

Year of Issuance: 2018

Description of property:

LOT 1 HART SPRINGS ESTATES 96/233 125/177 2010/3099 NO SEPTIC PERMIT

Assessed to:

DOROTHY J HART AND LINDA J SCOTT

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 2nd day of March, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Margaret Hanchey

MARGARET HANCHEY,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. January 28, 2021 and

February 4, 11, 18 2021

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT SAVVY FL LLC FIRST HORIZON COLLATERAL ASSIG, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 20-0032-TD

Certificate Number: 118.0000

Year of Issuance: 2018

Description of property:

LOT 3 BLK C UNIT 1 SUWANNEE GIL FARMS SUBD CONT 5.01 AC 154/482 219/81 272/354 2007/2587

Assessed to:

JAMES B JOHSTONO

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 2nd day of March, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Margaret Hanchey

MARGARET HANCHEY,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. January 28, 2021 and

February 4, 11, 18, 2021

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT FIG FL18 LLC FCM AS CUSTODIAN FOR FIG FL18, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 20-0026-TD

Certificate Number: 18.0000

Year of Issuance: 2018

Description of property:

TRACT F DESC AS COM AT NW/C OF LOT 25 SUWANNEE SHORES (PLAT BOOK 3 PAGES 39-42) FOR POB THENCE RUN ALG EXTENSION OF N LN OF LOT 25 S 89 DEG W 1237.54 FT TO BANK OF SUW RIV THENCE RUN ALG SAID RIVER BANK S 15 DEG W 63.40 FT THENCE RUN S 12 DEG W 329.74 FT TO A PT SAID PT BEING A WESTERLY EXTENSION OF S LN OF SAID LT 25 N 22 DEG E 415.50 FT TO POB CONT 10.54 AC 212/002 RESTRICTIONS 248/564 249/100 251/007 251/10 2002/3772 2002/3986 2002/4227 2008/3246

Assessed to:

KHVL INVESTMENTS LLC

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 2nd day of March, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Margaret Hanchey

MARGARET HANCHEY,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. January 28, 2021 and

February 4, 11, 18, 2021

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT FIG FL 18 LLC FCM AS CUSTODIAN FOR FIG FL18, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 20-0027-TD

Certificate Number: 23.0000

Year of Issuance: 2018

Description of property:

LOT 25 SUWANNEE SHORES SUBD CONT 10 AC 212/002 RESTRICTIONS 248/564 249/100 2002/3772 2002/3986 2002/4227 2008/3246

Assessed to:

KHVL INVESTMENTS LLC

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 2nd day of March, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Margaret Hanchey

MARGARET HANCHEY,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. January 28, 2021 and

February 4, 11, 18, 2021

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT LEB INVESTMENT TRUST, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 20-0028-TD

Certificate Number: 626.0000

Year of Issuance: 2014

Description of property:

LOT 34 BLK B COLEMAN & ANDREWS SUBD 106/684 107/247 107/252 113/676 114/298-299 115/130-131 116/678 117/475 127/677 146/365 154/2 171/319 171/323 208/658 210/52 2000/1123 2000/1882 2002/4597 2007/4006 2007/5105 2008/2997 2008/3153 2010/86

Assessed to: ROBERT M REICHENBACH

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 2nd day of March, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Margaret Hanchey

MARGARET HANCHEY,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. January 28, 2021 and

February 4, 11, 18, 2021

__________________

NOTICE OF MEETING

Please take notice, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a Regular Meeting on Monday, February 1, 2021 at 4:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

1. Call to Order (4:00 p.m.)

2. Prayer/Flag

3. Agenda Changes

4. Consent Agenda

5. Public Participation

6. Constitutional Officers

7. County Administrator

8. Attorney Report

9. Clerk Report

10. Time Certain Schedule

11. Commissioner Reports

12. Old Business

13. New Business

14. Public Participation

15. Adjourn

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

SHARON LANGFORD, CHAIRMAN

ATTEST: TODD NEWTON, CLERK OF COURT

Pub. January 28, 2021

_____________

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER

MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF

APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on January 19, 2021:

Alliance Dairies, Jan Henderson, 4951 NW 170th St, Trenton, FL 32693-7859 has submitted an application to modify an existing Water Use Permit number 2-075-217981-11, authorizing an additional 10-inch well with no change in permitted allocation. The project is located in Township 10S, Range 14E, Sections 24, 25, and 36 and Township 10S, Range 15E, Sections 19, 20, 30-32 in Levy and Gilchrist Counties.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Pub. January 28, 2021

_______________

PUBLIC AUCTION

The Following Vehicle - VIN: 2C4RC1BG1DR690433, Year: 2013, Make: Chrysler, Make: Town & Country*, will be sold at Public Auction February 6, 2021 at 11:00 AM to satisfy a lien, Florida Statue 713.78. The auction will take place at 1210 SE 10 Ave, Trenton, FL 32693 at 11:00 AM by Tri County Towing & Recovery, Inc., Office: (352) 493-1818; Fax: (352) 260-0850; Cell: (352) 672-8486.

Pub. January 28, 2021

_____________