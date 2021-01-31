January 28, 2021 Obituaries

Share !



Mildred K. Colson

Mildred K. Colson, age 94, of Cross City, FL, passed away on Saturday, January 16, 2021 in Gainesville, FL. She was born on December 25, 1926 in Erie, PA. She was a homemaker and was of the Catholic faith.

She is preceded in death by her husband, John G. Colson. She is survived by sons, Russell Colson, Phillip Colson, Ronald Colson and Randy Colson and several grandchildren.

A graveside service for Mrs. Colson will be held on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Trenton, FL.

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton. For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

Celestino Navarrete-Lugo

Celestino Navarrete-Lugo, 77, of Bronson, Florida passed away January 13, 2021.

Celestino was born May 6, 1943 in Michoacan, Mexico and was a member of Iglesia Casa De Dios in Gainesville, Florida.

Celestino is survived by his wife Maria Nunez Picasso, his sons Israel Navarrete and Jaime Navarrete, his daughters Mayra Navarrete, Rosa Nunez and Olivia Nunez, his parents Francisco Navarrete Maldonado and Isaura Lugo Ontileros, his maternal grandparents Mucio Lugo and Enedina Ontiveros, his paternal grandparents Jose Navarrete and Maria Maldonado, 22 grandchildren, 3 greatgrandchildren, many siblings, and other extended family members.

Graveside funeral services for Celestino were held 10:00 AM Monday, January 18, 2021 at Rosemary Hill Cemetery in Bronson, Florida, with Pastor Juan Flecha officiating. The family received friends at the funeral home Sunday evening from 3 – 5 PM.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland Chapel, with locations in Cross City 352-498-5400 and Chiefland 352-493-0050. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

Elenor Helen Simmons

Eleanor Helen Simmons, 91, of Cross City passed away January 21, 2021.

Mrs. Simmons was born September 5, 1929 to the late Charles and Maude Young in Michigan, but had lived in the Cross City area for over 15 years. She was a member of the Kingdom Hall Jehovah Witness of Cross City and enjoyed fishing in her spare time.

Mrs. Simmons is survived by her son Alan Simmons (Kathy), her grandchildren Tammie Fletcher (Al), Wendy Simmons (Ben), Jenny Gezon (Scott), Josh Simmons (Krista), and Joe Simmons, her great-grandchildren Dean Fletcher (Aaron), Austin Fletcher (Allison), and Tina Keen, her great-great-grandchildren Carter, Peyton, Evelyn, and Skyler Simmons and Maraia, Allie, and Emma Gezon, her daughter-in-law B J Simmons, and other extended family members. She was preceded in death by her sons Lynne Simmons and Bill Simmons, her daughter Adelle Simmons, her grandson Jim Simmons, and her great-grandson Steven Fletcher.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel, with locations in Cross City 352-498-5400 and Chiefland 352-493-0050. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com

Gerald Allison Smith

Gerald Allison Smith, 82, of Newberry, FL went to be with the Lord on Friday January 22, 2021. Gerald was born December 21, 1938 in Newberry to Wilson “LW” Smith and Dorotha Sapp Smith.

Gerald graduated from Newberry High School and received his AA degree from Santa Fe Community College. He worked for the Gainesville Fire Department where he served as Chief, was named Fireman of the Year in 1969 and retired after 23 years. He was a Christian man who loved his family unconditionally. He enjoyed red belly fishing, watching his great grandkids play sports and watching his Gators play some ball.

He was preceded in death by the love of his life of 60 years, Janet Holder Smith; his parents and his sister, Geneva Arlene Smith. He is survived by his brother, Melvin (Tish) Smith; sister, Karon (Ralph) Grabel of Gainesville; children, Lisa (Charlie) Burgin of Newberry, Angie (Herbie) Rain of Trenton and Gennifer Harvey of Orlando; eight grandchildren Kerrie (Barry) Buchanan, Nicole (Jesse) Hoover, Eric (Andria) Rain, Courtney Harvey, Rachel Burgin, Ryan Burgin, Meghan Burgin and Tristan (Brooke) Harvey; nine great grandchildren, Shaylyn Parrish, Kenzie Certain, Eric Quade Rain Jr., Lawson Certain, Braxton Rain, Raylyn Buchanan, Alisun Rain, Case Hoover, and Broox Buchanan.

Funeral Services were held at Union Baptist Church in Trenton, FL. Arrangements were in the care of Milam Funeral Home, Newberry.

Joel Wyatt Tomlinson

Joel Wyatt Tomlinson, 19, of Palm Bay, Florida passed away January 16, 2021.

Joel was born October 29, 2002 in Gainesville, Florida and had lived in the Cross City, Florida area prior to moving to Palm Bay. He enjoyed going to the beach, riding four wheelers, going hunting, and playing football.

Joel is survived by his father Marshall Tomlinson of Old Town, FL, his mother Candi Tomlinson of Palm Bay, FL, his maternal grandparents Dan and Cindy Florey of Palm Bay, FL, his paternal grandparents Charles Tomlinson (Melaine) of Old Town, FL and Karen Tomlinson of Sarasota, FL, his brother Brandon Tomlinson of Palm Bay, FL, his sisters Sabrina Carswell of Ormond Beach, FL and Desire Tomlinson of Palm Bay, FL, a nephew Cullen Caswell, and other extended family members.

Graveside funeral services for Joel were held at 2:00 PM Saturday, January 23, 2021 at the Cross City Cemetery with Elder Robert Copeland officiating. The family received friends at the funeral home two hours prior to the service.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel, with locations in Cross City 352-498-5400 and Chiefland 352-493-0050. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

Eugenia “Genie” Robbins Willis

Eugenia “Genie” Robbins Willis, 87, of Ocala, Florida passed away January 19, 2021.

Mrs. Willis was born August 24, 1933 to the late Bufford and Ruth Robbins in Ridgeway, Texas. She had lived in Ocala since 2008, but had lived in the Cross City area for over twenty years prior to that. Her entire life was spent supporting her Church and her family. She had worked as a secretary for several years, and was still a member of the First Baptist Church of Cross City.

Mrs. Willis is survived by her sons George Willis (Phyllis) and John Willis (Lynn), her daughter Ruth Miles (Billy), six grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, and other extended family members. She was preceded in death by her husband Rev. Wesley Willis, her brother Sonny Robbins, and one grandson.

The family had a private graveside funeral service Friday, January 22, 2021 at the Cross City Cemetery. The family requests in lieu of flowers memorial donations be made to the First Baptist Church of Cross City.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel, with locations in Cross City 352-498-5400 and Chiefland 352-493-0050. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

Card of Thanks

The family of Susan J. Bryant would like to thank the community for the outpouring of love we have received. No words can fully express our family’s gratitude for the cards, flowers, food, and kind expressions of sympathy shown following her passing.

Also, we are humbled by the donations made to the Gilchrist County Educational Foundation on her behalf.

Your support during this difficult time has been appreciated, as well as, brought great comfort and joy to the family.

The Family of Susan J. Bryant

