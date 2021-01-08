January 7, 2021 Legals

Share !



NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT, FL TAX CERT FUND I, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 20-0021-TD

Certificate Number: 890.0000

Year of Issuance: 2018

Description of property: BEG AT NE/C OF SE/4 OF NE/4 GO S 572.8 FT TO NORTHERLY R/W LN OF ST RD 26 GO S 78 DEG W ALG R/W 1364.56 FT GO N 839.9 FT GO E 1340.01 FT TO POB CONT 21.72 AC 73/632 252/465 278/682 280/491 293/181 2006/3258 2010/1149

Assessed to:

MAC JOHNSON

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 2nd day of February, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Margaret Hanchey

MARGARET HANCHEY,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. December 31, 2020 and January 7, 14, 21, 2021

__________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE No. 20000032CAAXMX

CITIBANK, N.A., NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLEY AS OWNER TRUSTEE FOR NEW RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2018-5,

PLAINTIFF,

vs.

MARY ALICE MCDAVID; et al.,

Defendants.

____________________/

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant the Final Judgement of Foreclosure dated December 16, 2020 and entered in Case No. 20000032CAAXMX of the Circuit Court of the Judicial Circuit in and for Gilchrist Count, Florida wherein CITIBANK, N.A., NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLEY AS OWNER TRUSTEE FOR NEW RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2018-5, is the Plaintiff and MARY ALICE MCDAVID is a Defendant, I. Todd Newton, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at 11:00 a.m. on February 15, 2021 at Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693 on the following described property set forth in said Final Judgement, to wit:

TRACT SIXTEEN (16), ROLLING OAKS, AS PER PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 1, PAGES 79-84, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

TOGETHER WITH AND INCLUDING MOBILE HOME: 1988 PINE, VEHICLE I.D. #LHMLP28242213326 A, TITLE #0046666006, DECAL #RO387714 AND VEHICLE I.D. #LHMLP28242213326 B, TITLE #0046665991, DECAL #R0387713.

More Commonly Known as: 6429 SE 57TH, CT, TRENTON, FL, 32693.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

DATED in Gilchrist, Florida this, 21st day of December, 2020.

As Clerk of Circuit Court

GILCHRIST County, Florida

By: T. Hale Deputy Clerk

Pub. December 31, 2020 and

January 7, 2021

___________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT FIG FL 18 LLC FCM AS CUSTODIAN FOR FIG FL 18, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 20-0017-TD

Certificate Number: 935.0000

Year of Issuance: 2018

Description of property: LOT 3 & 4 BLK 11 UNIT 3 SUN N FUN OR 40/495 & 569 108/550 & 552 205/161 231/30

Assessed to:

MAC JOHNSON

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 2nd day of February, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Margaret Hanchey,

MARGARET HANCHEY,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. December 31, 2020 and January 7, 14, 21, 2021

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT, FL TAX CERT FUND I, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 20-0020-TD

Certificate Number: 882.0000

Year of Issuance: 2018

Description of property: TRACT 4 DESC AS N/2 OF THE FOLLOWING COM AT SE/COR OF SEC 3 GO N 89 DEG 21 MIN 40 SEC W 33 FT GO N 1 DEG 34 MIN 25 SEC E 2608.34 FT TO POB GO N 89 DEG 21 MIN 40 SEC W 660 FT GO N 1 DEG 34 MIN 25 SEC E 652.08 FT GO S 89 DEG 21 MIN 40 SEC E 660 FT GO S 1 DEG 34 MIN 25 SEC W 652.08 FT TO POB CONT 4.939 ACRES 95/88 & 90 101/433 2005/1782

Assessed to:

FREDRICK L BOWDOIN

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 2nd day of February, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Margaret Hanchey,

MARGARET HANCHEY,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. December 31, 2020 and January 7, 14, 21, 2021

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT ELF TRAIL INVESTMENT LLC, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 20-0018-TD

Certificate Number: 982.0000

Year of Issuance: 2018

Description of property: LOT 145 UNIT 1 WAC CAMPSITE 48/201 155/580 270/452

Assessed to:

NANCY ANN CASTOR

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 2nd day of February, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Margaret Hanchey,

MARGARET HANCHEY,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. December 31, 2020 and January 7, 14, 21, 2021

__________________

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER

MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF

APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on December 23, 2020:

Mac Johnson, 5419 SE CR 232, Trenton, FL 32693 has submitted an application to renew Water Use Permit number 2-041-220833-2, authorizing a maximum average daily use of 0.1606 million gallons of groundwater for agricultural use in 1-in-10 year drought conditions. This project is located in Township 9S, Range 16E, Sections 8 and 9 in Gilchrist County.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Pub. January 7, 2021

_______________

NOTICE OF MEETING

GILCHRIST COUNTY LOCAL MITIGATION STRATEGY

COMMITTEE

Local Mitigation Strategy (LMS) Planning Committee to meet January 14, 2021.

The Gilchrist County LMS Planning Committee/Work Group will meet at 10 AM on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at the Gilchrist County Emergency Operations Center located at 3250 N. US Hwy 129, Bell, FL 32619. The County encourages any interested citizens and business owners to attend and provide input. The Committee guides the preparation of the Gilchrist County LMS, which serves as a plan to reduce the community’s long-term risk for protecting people and their property from the affects of natural disasters and to build a safer and stronger community. Please contact the Gilchrist County Emergency Management Department at: (386) 935-5400 or by email at rsmith@gcfr.org for more information.

Ralph Smith

Emergency Management Director

Gilchrist County Fire Rescue

3250 N. US Hwy 129

Bell, Florida 32619

Office: 386-935-5400

Cell: 352-317-1076

FAX: 386-935-0294

rsmith@gcfr.org

Pub. January 7, 2021

_______________

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF TRENTON

REGULAR COMMISSION MEETING

The Trenton City Commissioners will meet in Regular Session Monday, January 11, 2021, at 5:30 pm, in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows:

A. Call to Order

B. Adoption of Agenda

C. Unscheduled Guests

D. Planning & Zoning Board

1. SD 2021-01 – First Baptist

Church

2. SD 2021-02 – BLAC Investments

(Tri County Metals)

E. Consent Items

1. Minutes – Regular Commission Meeting,

December 14, 2020

2. November Financial and Expenditure Reports

F. Action Items

1. Proposal to Increase Distance for Take-Home

Police Vehicles

2. Ordinance 2020-04 – Enacting a New Code of

Ordinances; 2nd Reading

3. 2021 Holiday Schedule

G. Staff Reports

1. Public Safety Department

2. Public Works Department H. City Attorney Report

I. City Manager Report

J. Board Member Requests

K. Public Comments

L. Adjourn

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Lyle Wilkerson

City Manager

Pub. January 7, 2021

____________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

FILE NO.: 21-2020-CP-38

IN RE: ESTATE OF JOSEPH WAYNE EMERICK, JR.,

Deceased.

_________________________/

AMENDED NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of JOSEPH WAYNE EMERICK, JR., deceased, whose date of death was April 29, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for GILCHRIST County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 112 South Main Street, Post Office Box 37, Trenton, FL 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR (THIRTY) 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is January 7, 2020.

Attorney for Petitioner:

THEODORE M. BURT, ESQ.

Attorney at Law

403 East Wade Street

Post Office Box 308

Trenton, Florida 32693

(352) 463-2348

Email: Burt@svic.net

Personal Representative:

Jessie Lynn Townsend

7170 SE 110th Street

Trenton, Florida 32693

Pub. January 7 and 14, 2021

___________________

Emergency Food and Shelter

Program Advertisement

GILCHRIST COUNTY

The Gilchrist County EFSP/FEMA Phase 38 Local Board has been awarded $3,921 in federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.

The Gilchrist County EFSP/FEMA Phase 38 Local Board has been chosen to receive $3,921 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.

The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA, National Council of Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America; The Salvation Army; and, United Way Worldwide. The Local Board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.

A Local Board made up of representatives of various community agencies will determine how the $3,921 awarded to Alachua County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The Local Board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.

Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must:

1) be private voluntary non-profits or units of government,

2) be eligible to receive Federal funds,

3) have an accounting system,

4) practice nondiscrimination,

5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and

6) if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board.

Qualifying agencies are urged to apply. Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Mary Broadfoot at United Way of North Central Florida via email at mbroadfoot@unitedwayncfl.org for an application. The deadline for applications to be received is midnight, Friday, January 22, 2021.

Pub. January 7, 2021

_______________