January 7, 2021 Obituaries

Kerry Nichole Koehler

With deepest sorrow we announce that Kerry Nichole Koehler, of Trenton and a beloved daughter, sister, mother and friend, left this world unexpectedly at age 37, on December 27, 2020.

Born in Gainesville, FL on April 13, 1983 to Dennis and Paula Koehler. Kerry is survived by her three daughters, Kora and Tia Barker and Syla Davis (Jeff); parents, Paula and Dennis Koehler; sisters, Kristy Cothron (Larry), Kelly Moses (Gene), Kathy Taylor (John), Kandra Hancock (Isaac); many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends.

Born into a large family, Kerry will always be remembered for her infectious smile and adventurous spirit. She loved traveling, family gatherings, going to the beach, photography, and living life to the fullest. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

A small gathering of family and friends was held at her parent’s home to honor her memory.

_______________

Audrey Adelsberger Sites

Audrey Adelsberger Sites, of Bell, born July 1, 1942, left this earth to be welcomed home into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, December 22, 2020.

She is survived by two sons, Dennis and David; four grandchildren, Casidy, Brandon, Mark, and Megan; five great-grandchildren, Chase, Ella, Ryker, Callie, and Oliver.

The family thanks the community of friends that have prayed and sent gracious thoughts our way during the last 18 months.

Audrey was placed at rest on December 27, 2020 in a quiet grave-side service at Prairie Conservatory Cemetery in Gainesville, FL.

_______________

Roy Aaron Sprague

Roy Aaron Sprague, age 72, of Bell, FL passed away on Monday, December 28, 2020. He was born on March 30, 1948 to A.B. and Freida Sprague of Clinton, IL.

He was a Vietnam Veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a devoted man of God and a leader in his church and community. He enjoyed helping others, cooking, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his loved ones.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret Sprague; sisters, Phyllis Tinsley and Alice Versluis; his son, Troy Sprague; daughter, Amy Gwynn; five grandsons, one granddaughter, three nieces, and many cousins.

He will be remembered best for his endless passion to help others. If desired, friends may make a memorial contribution to “The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and/or The Gideons International”.

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton. For online condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

_______________

James Howard Tilson

James Howard Tilson, age 71, of Bronson, FL, passed away on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at NFRMC in Gainesville, FL. He was born on December 21, 1949 to the late James Edward and Ruby Avant Tilson in Alligator, MS. He and his family made Bronson their home after moving from Margate, FL in 2005 where he retired from the City of Margate after 33 years. He proudly served his country in the US Army and he attended Pine Grove Baptist Church.

Mr. Tilson is survived by his wife, Nancy Estes Tilson of Bronson, FL; his daughters, Tammy (Ronn) Snider of Bronson, FL, Melanie (Kelley) Quincey of Trenton, FL and Rebecca (Danny) Rosado of Altamonte, FL; his son, Donald Whitesall of Kingsport, TN; his sisters, Diane (Robert) Rodriquez of TX, Carolyn (Ronnie )Hutto of Winnsboro, TX and Ruby (Roger Rowe) Jewell of Arlington, TX and seven grandchildren.

A graveside service to honor Mr. Tilson will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 8, 2021 at Trenton Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the graveside one hour prior to the service, beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton. For online condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

_______________