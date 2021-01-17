Kallee Smith to be new Senior FFA Advisor at Trenton High School

Share !



Trenton High School Principal Cheri Langford announced that Kallee Smith will be the new Trenton High School Senior FFA Advisor. Kallee and her husband Garrett Smith currently live in Plant City where she has been a Middle School Advisor for the past five years.

Kallee met her husband Garrett while they were both attending UF. Garrett grew up in this area and graduated from Santa Fe High School. They have two daughters, Weslynn, 2, and Blakely, 4 months. Smith said that she and Garrett had planned for a while to move to this area for several year. She said when the Trenton Advisor position became open she was excited to apply for what she considered her dream job. She said Trenton FFA has such a good name and is recognized throughout the state as a great chapter. She and Garrett have rented a home on five acres near Trenton and plan to build a new home here.

Smith had been teaching at Mulrennan Middle School in her hometown of Plant City. She grew up in the house built by her great grandfather. All through her high school years she showed cattle and even owned a small Angus herd of her own.

When talking about her new position as Senior Advisor she said, “I have a passion for the job, it has been a lifelong dream to be a Senior Advisor.” She plans to follow the traditions of the chapter and maybe start a few traditions of her own. She is looking forward to developing relationships with the chapter members at Trenton High. She also hopes to get involved with the community and become a part of it.

Principal Langford said, “She has stronge leadership development skills and that is what we were looking for.”

Kallie Smith will start her new job at Trenton High School on January 19.

Former Senior Advisor Heather Rucker left during the Christmas break.