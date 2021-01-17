No COVID-19 Vaccine appointments at this time, until additional vaccines arrive

Share !



On Monday morning, January 11, the Gilchrist County Health Department reported that they were out of Covid-19 vaccines. On Monday the Health Department was not scheduled to receive a shipment of vaccines this week. Wesley Asbell of the Health Department said, that the schedule for vaccine delivery could change at any time.

“We are temporarily suspending appointments for Covid-19 vaccinations until we can confirm our next shipments of vaccine.” Asbell said.

Those trying to make an appointment last week were calling the Health Department and not getting through due to the high volume of calls. Some local residents traveled to the Gilchrist County Health Department to make their vaccine appointment in person.

At this time, the only people who can receive a vaccine are long-term care facility residents and staff, persons 65 years of age and older, health care personnel with direct patient contact and persons deemed to be extremely vulnerable to COVID-19.

According to the Florida COVID-19 Dashboard on Monday, Gilchrist County has had a total of 1,094 cases. All the cases were residents of the county except 1. A total of 533 males have had COVID and 554 females.

Dixie has had a total of 1,226 COVID-19 cases and Levy has had 2,155 cases.