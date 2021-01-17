Trenton girls are first place in District 6 1A basketball

Share !



The Trenton girls basketball team holds command in the District 6 1A as they defeated Branford 65-37 in Trenton, Friday, January 8. The Tigers Bri Becker was selected the Lady Tigers Player of the Game. The junior, shooting guard had an outstanding outing as she shot 11 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, dished 8 assists, and had 4 steals for the 13-2 Tigers.

The Lady Tigers jumped out to an 18-4 first period lead. The Lady Bucs got back into this game as they tied the Tigers scoring 15 points each to close the Tigers lead at halftime to 33-19. The Tigers played their game in the final half out scoring the visitors 14-9 in the 3rd and 18-9 in the fourth to take the 65-37 victory.

Trenton will travel to Lake Butler to take on the fighting Tigers on Thursday with a tip-off set for 6 p.m. Trenton will host Clay County on Friday as this game is expected to begin at 6:30 p.m.