Trenton hands Hilliard District loss

The Trenton Lady Tigers girls basketball team improved their District record to 7-0 Saturday afternoon as they defeated the Lady Flashes of Hilliard 55-11. Samarie McHenry was selected as the Lady Tigers Player of the Game as the senior, forward scored 19 points and grabbed 18 rebounds in the District 6 1A victory.

The Lady Tigers were in control of this contest from the opening tip as Trenton outscored the Flashes 25-5 in the first period and 19-4 in the second period to hold a 44-9 lead at intermission. The Lady Tigers defense was in command in the second half as the Red Flashes scored 2 points in the final period for the 55-11 win.

The Lady Tigers hosted Bell on Tuesday and will welcome Union County on Thursday with tip-off set for 6 p.m. The Lady Tigers will play host to Clay County on Friday night with tip-off set for 6:30 p.m.