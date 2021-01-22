Trenton Quilt and Artisan Festival to be held March 19-21

Share !



Trenton’s Suwannee Valley Quilt Festival now known as Trenton Quilt and Artisan Festival will be held on March 19-21, 2021. This three day event will begin on Friday, March 19th, with a free Movie Night at the Trenton Depot.

On Saturday, March 20th, quilts will be displayed on Main Street and NW First Street. Antique and craft venders along with food venders will be set up in the designated festival area. There will also be live entertainment on Saturday which will feature area bands.

On Sunday, March 21st, craft and antique venders will be set up along NW First Street for everyone to enjoy. Quilts will not be displayed on Sunday.

If you wish to have a quilt or quilts displayed on Saturday, March 20, please contact Cindy Jo Ayers at the Gilchrist County Journal, 463-7135, Ayers and Lois Scott of Springhouse Quilt Guild will be receiving quilts for the festival. The festival sponsor Trenton Redevelopment Committee is looking for venders. There is a $50.00 vender fee to rent a booth. If you are interested in having a booth please contact Pat Watson at (352) 494-9913. Judson Hodges will be in charge of the Antique Vendors for the festival. Judson can be reached at (352) 281-0487 or at judsonville@gmail.com. You can find out more information about this event at www.gilchristdowntown.com.

The TRC, aka Trenton Redevelopment Committee is also planning a celebration of July 4th, a city wide yardsale for downtown Trenton. There will be more information available for these events at a later date.