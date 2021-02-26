69th Suwannee River Fair begins on Saturday

Share !



The 2021 Suwannee River Youth Livestock Show and Sale will officially kick off next Saturday, February 27, with the Dog Show.

This show will begin at 9:00 a.m. at the Suwannee River Fair Barn in Fanning Springs.

FFA and 4-H members will compete in the Showmanship Division, Obedience Division, Rally Division and Agility Division.

On March 5th the Rabbit Show will be held starting at 5:30 p.m.. The Horse Show will be held on Saturday March 6th starting at 8:30 a.m. Also on Saturday is the Poultry Show, which starts at 9:00 a.m., followed by the Bull Show at 1:30 p.m. Then at 4:00 p.m. the Heifer Show.

On Sunday, March 7, The BBQ contest will be held at 12:30 p.m., and the Goat Show will begin at 3:00 p.m.

The fair will continue on with many events such as the Homegrown Steer Show and Creative Life Skills on Saturday, March 13. The Swine Show will be held on Monday, March 15 at 5:00 p.m.

The Feeder Steer Show and Fat Steer Shows will be held on Tuesday, March 16 with the sale on Wednesday, March 17.

The public is invited to come out to the Fair and support our youth at the Suwannee River Fair Barn located at 17851 90th Ave, Fanning Springs.