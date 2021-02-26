Bell falls to Cowboys in Madison

Share !



The Bell Bulldogs traveled to Madison on Thursday night to face the winner of District 5 in the Region 3 semi-finals. Madison, ranked No. 5 in Max Prep, 1A classifications, dominated the visitors in the second half to win 48-32.

The Bulldogs came out fired up leading the Cowboys 11-6 at the end of the first quarter. Madison took charge in the second period out scoring the hosts 13-6 to take a 19-17 lead at intermission. The second half proved to be the difference in this game as the Cowboys scored 29 points, while only allowing Bell 15 points respectively.

The Bell Bulldogs had a good season finishing with an 18-10 record. Madison County traveled to Trenton Tuesday to meet the Tigers in the Region 3 Finals. The winner will advance to the 1A Final Four State Tournament and will play the winner of Wildwood vs Hawthorne in the first round of the state tournament.