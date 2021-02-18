Capps and Piechocki Valedictorian Herrington and Holmes Salutatorians

Share !



Savannah Capps Trenton High Valedictorian

Trenton High School is proud to announce that their 2021 Valedictorian is Savannah Hope Capps. Savannah is the daughter of Jason and Maria Capps of Trenton.

Savannah has a numeric GPA of 100.58. She is on the A honor roll and on the Florida Gateway College’s 2019 Presidents List. Her other honors are FCA All-Academic 2020, 4.6 GPA, Completed I.T. program in Word, Excel, Powerpoint, Photoshop, Illustrator, Word Expert, and InDesign certified.

During her time at THS she was part of the softball, volleyball, track, weight lifting teams and a cheerleader. She enjoys church activities and spending time with friends and family. She works part time at Bubbaques in Trenton. Savannah volunteers at the Health Department in the Family Planning Department.

Her future plans include earning an A.S. in Dental Hygiene at Santa Fe College. Then a BS and then attend Dental School at the University of Florida.

Blake Herrington Trenton High Salutatorian

Trenton High School proudly announces that Blake Lenox Herrington is the 2021 Salutatorian. Blake has a 98.65 numeric GPA.

Blake is the son of John and Tianda Herrington of Bell.

He has been on the honor roll 6th through 12th grades. He is a completer in Ag. Biotech with certifications in Biotech 1 and 2. I.T. Program completer with certifications in Word, Powerpoint, Excel and Photo Shop.

Blake is currently serving as Vice President of the Trenton FFA Chapter and he has also served as Sentinel and President. He is a member of SGA serving as Student Body Vice President. He has also served as Class President.

He has played baseball and is a member of BETA and FCA. He was the THS Homecoming King in 2020-2021. His volunteer work includes Christmas on Main, TES Winterfest, worked school concessions, reading to kindergarten students, taught vacation Bible school at Youth Camp and Coached Middle School OCC Team for four years. As well as many hours volunteering at FFA events.

Blake Plans to attend Santa Fe College to obtain an AA in Agribusiness/Food Economics. Then plans to transfer to UF to obtain his Bachelor Degree.

Meloni Piechocki Bell High Valedictorian

Bell High School is proud to announce that their 2021 Valedictorian is Melonie Kay Piechocki. She is the daughter of J J and Melissa Spears of Bell and Ronnie and Georgia Piechocki of Branford. Melonie has a numeric GPA of 99.62.

During her years at BHS she has been on the honor roll, HOSA state qualifier two times for Biomed Lab Science, Certified in CPR, EKG, and planning on CNA, CMAA, and CPCT in Health Academy and Microsoft Word, PPT, Excel and Photo Shop in the Business Academy.

Melonie served as the Student Government President and Class Vice President. She has also been an officer in the HOSA, BETA, and Interact Clubs.

She was a member of the volleyball team, TV20 Scholar Athlete and Second Team All-Area. She was a two time State Qualifier in Track, Soccer (Captain), Cross Country Team, and Weightlifting Team.

She was a dual enrollment student and a member of SGA. Her hobbies include reading, going to the beach, fishing on the river and spending time with family and friends.

Melonie’s volunteer work includes tutoring, Haven Hospice Thrift Store, and assisting teachers. She has also held a part time job during her senior year.

She plans to attend the University of Florida and major in biochemistry, and graduate with a degree in Clinical Pathology and reasearch.

Sabrina Holmes Bell High Salutatorian

Bell High School proudly announces that Sabrina Michelle Holmes is the 2021 Salutatorian. Sabrina has a 98.94 Numeric GPA.

She is the daughter of Joseph Ritter and Christina Holmes of Bell.

She has been on the A Honor Roll since 9th grade and will be earning her AA Degree in May. She won first place in regional competition for HOSA. She completed EKG, CNA, EMR, CMAA, CPCT certifications, She earned the highest GPA in AP World History.

She enjoys being a part of HOSA, where she held positions as HOSA event coordinator, parliamentarian and secretary.

Sabrina has enjoyed participating in Cross Country, Weightlifting, Track and Soccer while attending BHS.

Her extracurricular activities include dual enrollment, working and volunteering.

She enjoys going on vacation with her family, working out at the gym, shopping and spending time with friends and family.

She has volunteered at Haven Hospice Resale Store, Ayers Nursing Home, and coaching little league soccer.

Her future plans include continuing college and going into the Nursing Program, earning her BSN and going on to work as a RN in the hospital one day.