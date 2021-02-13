February 11, 2021 Obituaries

Share !



Albert “Snook”

Dozier Cassidy

Albert “Snook” Dozier Cassidy, Jr., 82, of Cross City, FL passed away February 3, 2021.

Mr. Cassidy was born December 15, 1938 to the late Elizabeth and Albert Cassidy, Sr. in Cross City, but had lived in Louisiana for several years prior to moving back to Cross City over 15 years ago. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and served during the Korean War. Mr. Cassidy loved his guns and to hunt, and was a member of the Ramsey Bend and Hines Hunting Clubs.

Mr. Cassidy is survived by his wife of over 15 years, Martha Jenkins Cassidy; his daughter, Angela Parker (Lance); his step-sons, Steve Jenkins (Sherrie) and John Jenkins (Terri); his step-daughter, Cindy Umpleby; his brothers, Ronald Cassidy and Windle Cassidy; nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his wife, Eula Cassidy.

Funeral services for Mr. Cassidy were held on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel, with Pastor Jarrett Thomas officiating. The family had a private interment for Mr. Cassidy following the service.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

Wayne Judson Hodge

Wayne Judson Hodge, age 37, of Trenton, FL, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 5, 2021 at NFRMC in Gainesville. Wayne was a much loved husband, father and son.

He was born to parents James R. and Nancy Winans Hodge, Jr. on September 13, 1983 in Gainesville, FL and was a lifelong resident of Trenton. He was a United States Navy Veteran and was a supervisor at Thermo Fisher Scientific in Alachua. Wayne loved his family more than life itself. Their favorite thing was camping trips and having fun as a family.

Wayne is preceded in death by his father, Jim Hodge. He is survived by his loving wife, Brittany Timmreck Hodge; his 3 daughters, Kearsten and Emily Hodge and Morgen Lamb; his son, Riley Hodge; his mother, Nancy (Mario) Hodge; his grandparents, Ralph and Olga Estevez, Jimmy and Marie Hodge, Phillip and Donna Timmreck; his mother and father-in-law, Warren and Christina Timmreck and also mother-in-law, Lori Timmreck; his brothers-in-law, Joseph Timmreck, Kyle Phillips and Jackson Quick; his sisters- in-law, Jenna Timmreck, Kaylee Phillips and Caitlin Moore along with several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Wayne, we all love you and we are better human beings for having you in our lives.

A graveside service to honor Wayne’s life will be held on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Trenton with Pastor Michael Killian officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to B.A.C.A., Payne’s Prairie Chapter, PO Box 1019, Silver Springs, FL 34489.

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton. For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

James “Jimmy”

Hudson, Jr.

James “Jimmy” Herschiel Hudson, Jr. of Chiefland, FL passed away on Thursday, February 04, 2021 at the Tri Counties Hospice Care Center in Chiefland, FL. He was 80.

Jimmy was a loving son, husband, father and grandfather. Born in Levy County, FL to Herschiel and Virginia Hudson on March 30, 1940, soon moving to Gainesville, FL at about 9 years old. He attended and graduated from Gainesville High School. He then married Charlotte Anne Kite and moved to Atlanta, GA and became a project superintendent for Rooker Construction Company. Jimmy and Charlotte Anne raised their family in Atlanta, GA until the passing of Charlotte Anne. Jimmy retired in 2000 and soon moved to Fowlers Bluff, met a lovely lady and married Evelyn Brock in 2006.

Jimmy was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, the river and was a history buff.

Jimmy is survived by his wife of 14 years, Evelyn Brock Hudson; son, James H. (Katherine) Hudson III; daughter, Kelli (John) Hudson Alarcon; brother, Ronald Bruce (Ann) Hudson; four grandchildren, Devon, John Hudson, Grace and Charlotte Anne; stepson, Stewart Schossler (Judy) and grandaughters, Sarah and Jackie. He is predeceased by his former wife, Charlotte Anne Kite.

Arrangements are under the care of the Knauff Funeral Home, Chiefland, FL (352)493-4777.

Lena E. Conner Leggett

Lena E. Conner Leggett, 84, Bell, FL passed away on Thursday, February 4, 2021.

Mrs. Leggett was a lifelong resident of Bell and a member of Bell Church of God for over twenty years. She loved cooking, old westerns and tending to children.

Mrs. Leggett is survived by her daughters; Carol Lawson (J.C.), Nan O’Steen (William), Gina Leggett all from Bell, FL, Tonya Henderson (Todd), Clermont, FL; grandchildren; Stephanie Douglas (Dewayne), Candace Langford (Nick), Whitney Green (Jeremy), J.R. O’Steen, Kara and Paytlyn Henderson and J.R.; great-grandchildren; Kaylee Douglas, Easton Douglas, Parker Douglas, Aidan Langford, Riley Langford and Lily and Bella O’Steen. She was preceded in death by her husband, Glen Leggett; sister, Betty Lou Lanier; brothers, Morris Conner and Ray Conner.

Graveside services were held on Tuesday, February 9th at Wayfare Cemetery in Bell, FL with Rev. Dale Thigpin officiating.

Arrangements under the care of Daniels Funeral Homes, Live Oak.

Please sign the guestbook at www.danielsfuneralhome.com.

Katherine Rae McDonald

Katherine Rae McDonald of Trenton, FL earned her wings Monday, February 1, 2021. She was born May 2, 1954 in Ohio to the Late Richard and Nita Carpenter.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert McDonald of Trenton, FL. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Brian and (Kathy) Rose of Morriston, FL and her daughter and son-in-law, Christina and (Kevin) Patridge of Troy, TX; four grandchildren, Nikki, Alex, Tony and Tanner; and her dear friend and roommate, Dianne Wagner of Old Town, FL. She will be missed by all.

Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, February 13, 2021. Please call (252) 317-8961 for service details.

Arrangements are under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton. For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

The Bryant Family Thanks You

The family of Susan Bryant would like to thank all of those that helped our family during our time of need.

Thank you for the food, prayers, visits, phone calls and donations in Susan’s honor to the Gilchrist County Education Foundation. We are especially thankful to Palms Medical and Hospice for the wonderful care that she received.

We are grateful to everyone for their kindness.

Paul Bryant and Family

