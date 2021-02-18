February 18, 2021 Legals

Share !



IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 21-2020-DR-178

SUMMERLYN A. STONE,

Petitioner,

and

MARK E. STONE, JR.,

Respondent.

_________________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE

TO: MARK E. STONE, JR.

633 NE 5th Ave., Trenton, FL 32693

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Dissolution of Marriage with minor children has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on SUMMERLYN STONE C/O Lauren M. Sleasman, Three Rivers Legal Services, Inc., whose address is 1000 NE 16th Ave., Building I, Gainesville, FL 32601, on or before March 11, 2021 and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 112 S Main St, Trenton, FL 32693, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter.

If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s Office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the addresses on record at the clerk’s office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosures of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated: February 2, 2021

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: Kendra Cathey

Deputy Clerk

Pub. February 11, 18, 25, and March 4 2021

_________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

FILE NO.: 21-2021-CP-0002

IN RE: ESTATE OF KERRY NICOLE KOEHLER,

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of KERRY NICOLE KOEHLER, deceased, whose date of death was December 27, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 112 South Main Street, Post Office Box 37, Trenton, FL 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR (THIRTY) 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is February 11, 2021.

Attorney for Petitioner:

THEODORE M. BURT, ESQ.

Attorney at Law

403 East Wade Street

Post Office Box 308

Trenton, Florida 32693

(352) 463-2348

Email: Burt@svic.net

Personal Representative:

Paula Elaine Koehler

29064 River Run Road

Branford, Florida 32008

Pub. February 11 and 18, 2021

___________________

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO

REGISTER FICTITIOUS NAME

Notice Under Fictitious Name Law, pursuant to Section 865.09, Florida Statutes. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of LANE BRYANT, located at 8525 MILLS DRIVE, MIAMI, FL 33183 in the County of DADE, intends to register the said name with the Division of Corporations of the Florida Department of State, Tallahassee, Florida. Dated at Trenton, Florida, this 4th day of February, 2021.

Signed: Lane Bryant Brands OPCO LLC, Owner.

Pub. February 18, 2021

_______________________

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO

REGISTER FICTITIOUS NAME

Notice Under Fictitious Name Law, pursuant to Section 865.09, Florida Statutes. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of Maica-L located at 12101 GRIFFING BLVD APT 5, in the County of DIXIE, in the City of MIAMI, FL 33161 intends to register the said name with the Division of Corporations of the Florida Department of State, Tallahassee, Florida. Dated at Miama, Florida, this 10th day of January 2021.

Signed: Jaimie Maica Louis, Owner.

Pub. February 18, 2021

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, serving as the Planning Commission, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for Special Use Permit in the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on March 15, 2021 at 4:30 P.M. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, the following:

SUP 2021-01

A request by FRP Gilchrist County Solar, LLC, as owner, applicant, and agent for Wylie Cobb, as owner; for a Special Use Permit for a Solar Farm in an Agriculture (A-2) land use category located on approximately 581.24 acres, more or less, at locations described as 8740 SE 80 Ave, Newberry, Florida 32669, Tax Parcel Number 13-10-16-0000-0002-0000; SE 90 Ave, Newberry, Florida 32669, Tax Parcel Number 13-10-16-0000-0003-0000; Co Grade, Newberry, Florida 32669, Tax Parcel Number 13-10-16-0000-0004-0000; SE 90 Ave, Newberry, Florida 32669, Tax Parcel Number 24-10-16-0000-0006-0010; Co Grade, Newberry, Florida 32669, Tax Parcel Number 24-10-16-0000-0007-0000; SE 90 Ave, Newberry, Florida 32669, Tax Parcel Number 24-10-16-0000-0008-0010; Off SE 90 Ave, Newberry, Florida 32669, Tax Parcel Number 24-10-16-0000-0008-0020; and 7829 SE SR 26, Trenton, Florida 32693, Tax Parcel Number 02-10-16-0000-0009-0000.

A copy of the application is on file in the Office of Gilchrist County Community Development, located at 209 SE First Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the petition.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Pub. February 18, 2021

_______________

NOTICE OF MEETINGS

Gilchrist County School Board meetings will be held on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 4:00 p.m. at 310 NW 11th Avenue, Trenton Florida.

Board Meeting Dates: December 1, 2020; December 15, 2020; January 5, 2021; January 19, 2021; February 2, 2021; February 16, 2021; March 2, 2021; March 16, 2021; April 6, 2021; April 20, 2021; May 4, 2021; May 18, 2021; June 1, 2021; June 15, 2021; July 6, 2021; July 20, 2021; August 3, 2021; August 17, 2021; September 7, 2021; September 21, 2021; October 5, 2021; October 19, 2021; November 2, 2021; November 16, 2021.

Pub. February 18, 2021

_______________________

NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING

Please take notice, the Gilchrist County School Board will hold a Special Meeting on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., in Board Room 14-002, located at 310 NW 11th Avenue, Trenton, FL 32693. The following is a proposed agenda:

OPENING CEREMONIES

Invocation

Call to Order

1. Approval of Agenda

2. Recommendation of Suspension Without Pay Pending Termination Proceedings for Employee #3266.

3. Citizen Input/Delegations

The GCSB will hear any citizen who wishes to address the Board, on a one-time basis, pertaining to a relevant subject. If the Board wishes to hear more, the topic will be scheduled for a future meeting. Each speaker is limited to three (3) minutes with total time dedicated to the subject not to exceed fifteen (15) minutes.

4. Adjourn

It is unlawful to knowingly disrupt or interfere with a school board meeting and any such action may result in a misdemeanor offense of the second degree. This includes individuals who advise, counsel, or instruct Students or school board employees on techniques for disrupting a school board meeting.

Pub. February 18 and 25, 2021

_________________

GILCHRIST COUNTY

NOTICE OF BID OPPORTUNITY COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT (CDBG)

HOUSING REHABILITATION/REPLACEMENT PROGRAM CDBG GRANT #19DB-ON-03-31-01-H12

ATTENTION LICENSED

CONTRACTORS

Gilchrist County has been awarded a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) from The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) to repair or replace Low to Moderate Income owner-occupied housing located in Unincorporated Gilchrist County. Gilchrist County will also be utilizing SHIP Funds towards this project.

A mandatory prebid walkthrough will be held Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. to obtain bids for the rehabilitation or demolition/replacement of one or more homes being addressed under the Gilchrist County CDBG Housing Grant. The mandatory walkthrough will start at the Gilchrist County Public Library, Meeting Room #1 - 105 NE 11th Avenue, Trenton, FL - Bid packages will be provided at the mandatory walkthrough. A representative of the bidding company must sign in for each home they wish to bid on.

Licensed Contractors need to submit a completed Gilchrist County CDBG Housing contractor pre-qualification package for this project. Contractor qualification packages can be obtained by contacting the Project Manager, David Fox with Fred Fox Enterprises. Inc at david.fox@fredfoxenterprises.com, or by phone at (904) 810-5183.

Contractors and Firms on the Federal Job Excluded Parties list cannot participate in this project.

Sealed Bids are due Thursday, March 25, 2021 by 3:00 P.M. and shall be submitted to: Bobby Crosby, County Administrator – 209 SE 1st Street, Trenton, FL 32693 – Phone # (352) 463-3198 Bids shall be clearly marked on the exterior of the package Sealed Bid – Gilchrist County, CDBG Housing Rehabilitation Grant Bids - # 19DB-ON-03-31-01-H12.

Bids will not be accepted after 3:00 P.M., March 25, 2021 to include bids received by mail beyond the deadline date and time.

Bids will be opened and read aloud at 3:15 P.M., or soon thereafter, Thursday, March 25, 2021, at the Gilchrist County Public Library, Meeting Room #1 - 105 NE 11th Avenue, Trenton, FL.

If you require additional information, please do not hesitate to contact David Fox at Fred Fox Enterprises Inc. (904) 669-9486.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person requiring special accommodations to participate in this bid opportunity is asked to advise the agency at least 48 hours-before the meeting by contacting: Bobby Crosby, County Administrator – 209 SE 1st Street, Trenton, FL 32693 – Phone # (352) 463-3198 or by e-mail at: bcrosby@gilchrist.fl.us. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the agency using the Florida Relay Service, 1(800) 955-8771 (TDD) or 1(800) 955-8770 (Voice).

Gilchrist County is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Fair Housing Advocate, and a Handicap Accessible Jurisdiction, and reserves the right to reject any and all proposals received.

Pub. February 18, 2021

_______________

NOTICE OF SALE

Rainbow Title and Lien, Inc. will sell at Public Sale at Auction the following vehicle to satisfy lien pursuant to Chapter 713.78 of the Florida Statutes on March 4, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.

Sale will occur where vehicle is located; 2007 Suzuki, VIN #JS2YB413975110240. Located at: 7100 SE SR 26, TRENTON, FL 32693. Any person(s) claiming any interest(s) in the above vehicle should contact: Rainbow Title and Lien, Inc., (954) 920-6020.

All auctions are held with reserve. Some of the vehicles may have been released prior to auction.

LIC #AB-0001256

Pub. February 18, 2021

_______________________

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT PUBLIC NOTICE OF APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on February 3, 2021:

Jean A. Koltz, 1497 SE 40th Ave, Trenton, FL 32693 has submitted an application for the renewal of Water Use Permit number 2-041-221662-2, authorizing a maximum average daily use of 0.0621 million gallons of groundwater for agricultural use in 1-in-10 year drought conditions. This project is located in Township 9S, Range 16E, Section 7, in Gilchrist County.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Pub. February 18, 2021

_______________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT SHAWONDA CHANTA WILLIS, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 20-0033-TD

Certificate Number: 860.0000

Year of Issuance: 2018

Description of property:

LOT 27 DESC IN METES & BDS CONT 1.18 AC 142/315

Assessed to:

ANIBAL SOLIVAN

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 2nd day of March, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Margaret Hanchey

MARGARET HANCHEY,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. January 28, 2021 and

February 4, 11, 18, 2021

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT FLORIDA TAX LIEN MANAGEMENT LL, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 20-0031-TD

Certificate Number: 256.0000

Year of Issuance: 2018

Description of property:

LOTS 1 2 3 4 5 & 6 BLK 4 SUW RIV SUBD 75/325 130/07-09 EASEMENT 132/620 272/47 282/252 2001/431 (ERROR IN LEGAL) 2002/991 2005/7252 2005/7739 2005/7740

Assessed to:

BOBBY R BAKER

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 2nd day of March, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Margaret Hanchey

MARGARET HANCHEY,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. January 28, 2021 and

February 4, 11, 18, 2021

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT DEWEY PAUL HIGGINBOTHAM, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 20-0034-TD

Certificate Number: 521.0000

Year of Issuance: 2018

Description of property:

COM AT SW/C OF SE/4 OF SW/4 30-8-15 THENCE N 89 DEG W 188.10 FT TO SE/C OF KUSHMER ADDIT TO TOWN OF BELL FOR POB THENCE RUN ALG N R/W LN OF COUNTY RD E 188.10 FT TO SW/C OF SE/4 OF SW/4 OF 30-8-15 THENCE N 833.02 FT THENCE S 89 DEG W 185.59 FT TO E BDRY LN OF KUSHMER ADDIT TO TOWN OF BELL A SUBD RECORDED IN PLAT BK 1 PG 19 PUBLIC RECORDS GILCHRIST CO FL THENCE RUN ALG SAID E LN OF KUSHMER ADDIT TO TOWN OF BELL S TO POB 2008/1642 2010/3769

Assessed to:

GAUGHAN THOMAS W & SHARON P.

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 2nd day of March, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Margaret Hanchey

MARGARET HANCHEY,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. January 28, 2021 and

February 4, 11, 18, 2021

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT SAVVY FL LLC FIRST HORIZON COLLATERAL ASSIG, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 20-0029-TD

Certificate Number: 475.0000

Year of Issuance: 2016

Description of property:

E/2 OF NE/4 OF SE/4 OF NE/4 39/247 98/407 125/195 131/420 287/465 287/466 287/467 2003/4155 UTIL EASEMENT 2006/1747 201521000454

Assessed to:

RICHARD SHANE GOOLSBY (ESTATE) AKA RICHARD GOOLSBY

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 2nd day of March, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Margaret Hanchey

MARGARET HANCHEY,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. January 28, 2021 and

February 4, 11, 18, 2021

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT CRYSTAL A JONES, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 20-0030-TD

Certificate Number: 210.0000

Year of Issuance: 2018

Description of property:

LOT 1 HART SPRINGS ESTATES 96/233 125/177 2010/3099 NO SEPTIC PERMIT

Assessed to:

DOROTHY J HART AND LINDA J SCOTT

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 2nd day of March, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Margaret Hanchey

MARGARET HANCHEY,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. January 28, 2021 and

February 4, 11, 18 2021

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT SAVVY FL LLC FIRST HORIZON COLLATERAL ASSIG, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 20-0032-TD

Certificate Number: 118.0000

Year of Issuance: 2018

Description of property:

LOT 3 BLK C UNIT 1 SUWANNEE GIL FARMS SUBD CONT 5.01 AC 154/482 219/81 272/354 2007/2587

Assessed to:

JAMES B JOHSTONO

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 2nd day of March, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Margaret Hanchey

MARGARET HANCHEY,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. January 28, 2021 and

February 4, 11, 18, 2021

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT FIG FL18 LLC FCM AS CUSTODIAN FOR FIG FL18, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 20-0026-TD

Certificate Number: 18.0000

Year of Issuance: 2018

Description of property:

TRACT F DESC AS COM AT NW/C OF LOT 25 SUWANNEE SHORES (PLAT BOOK 3 PAGES 39-42) FOR POB THENCE RUN ALG EXTENSION OF N LN OF LOT 25 S 89 DEG W 1237.54 FT TO BANK OF SUW RIV THENCE RUN ALG SAID RIVER BANK S 15 DEG W 63.40 FT THENCE RUN S 12 DEG W 329.74 FT TO A PT SAID PT BEING A WESTERLY EXTENSION OF S LN OF SAID LT 25 N 22 DEG E 415.50 FT TO POB CONT 10.54 AC 212/002 RESTRICTIONS 248/564 249/100 251/007 251/10 2002/3772 2002/3986 2002/4227 2008/3246

Assessed to:

KHVL INVESTMENTS LLC

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 2nd day of March, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Margaret Hanchey

MARGARET HANCHEY,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. January 28, 2021 and

February 4, 11, 18, 2021

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT FIG FL 18 LLC FCM AS CUSTODIAN FOR FIG FL18, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 20-0027-TD

Certificate Number: 23.0000

Year of Issuance: 2018

Description of property:

LOT 25 SUWANNEE SHORES SUBD CONT 10 AC 212/002 RESTRICTIONS 248/564 249/100 2002/3772 2002/3986 2002/4227 2008/3246

Assessed to:

KHVL INVESTMENTS LLC

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 2nd day of March, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Margaret Hanchey

MARGARET HANCHEY,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. January 28, 2021 and

February 4, 11, 18, 2021

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT LEB INVESTMENT TRUST, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 20-0028-TD

Certificate Number: 626.0000

Year of Issuance: 2014

Description of property:

LOT 34 BLK B COLEMAN & ANDREWS SUBD 106/684 107/247 107/252 113/676 114/298-299 115/130-131 116/678 117/475 127/677 146/365 154/2 171/319 171/323 208/658 210/52 2000/1123 2000/1882 2002/4597 2007/4006 2007/5105 2008/2997 2008/3153 2010/86

Assessed to: ROBERT M REICHENBACH

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 2nd day of March, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Margaret Hanchey

MARGARET HANCHEY,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. January 28, 2021 and

February 4, 11, 18, 2021

__________________

INVITATION TO BID

The Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida is hereby requesting SEALED BIDs with a $30,000.00 reserve bid for the following item:

2006 Caterpillar Grader – Model 135H

A dollar amount greater than the reserved $30,000.00 must be submitted in writing on “Gilchrist County Surplus Caterpillar Grader Form” for the SEALED BID to be accepted and considered.

Gilchrist County Bid Form is available on the Gilchrist County Web Site (gilchrist.fl.us) located on the front page under the tab titled “Bids, Qualifications and Bid Awards” or at the Office of The County Administrator located at 209 SE 1st Street, Trenton, FL

2006 CATERPILLAR GRADER SOLD AS-IS

BIDDER WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR REMOVAL OF CATERPILLAR GRADER

SEALED BIDS must be submitted to the office of the County Administrator, located at 209 SE 1st Street, Trenton, FL 32693, via in person or by delivery service. BID submission deadline is Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. (local time). Late bids will not be accepted and will not be considered for award recommendation.

SUBMITTED SEALED BID MUST HAVE “GILCHRIST COUNTY SURPLUS CATERPILLAR GRADER” on the envelope.

Any questions may be submitted via email to bcrosby@gilchrist.fl.us

To visually inspect the Caterpillar please call Gilchrist County Road Department - at 352-463-3223 for an appointment.

Gilchrist County adheres to the American with Disabilities Act and will make reasonable accommodations for access to county services, programs and activities. Please contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771.

Gilchrist County reserves the right to accept or reject any and all proposals submitted in response to the Request for BIDS, and the right to waive any technical irregularities or immaterial defects in a BID that does not affect the fairness of the competition and the right to re-advertise for proposals when determined by the Board to be in the best interests of the County.

Pub. February 11 and 18, 2021

_______________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE No. 19000019CAAXMX

WILMINGTON TRUST, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY, BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR MFRA TRUST 2014-2,

PLAINTIFF,

VS.

SAMUEL TIMOTHY LOVEDAY A/K/A SAMUEL T. LOVEDAY, ET AL.

DEFENDANT(S).

____________________/

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated October 30, 2019, in the above action, I will sell to the highest bidder for cash at Gilchrist County, Florida, on March 29, 2021, at 11:00 AM, at www.gilchrist.realforeclose.com for the following described property:

Lots 7 and 8, Suwannee Shores, according to the Plat thereof, as recorded in Plat Book 3, at Pages 39 through 42, of the Public Records of Gilchrist County, Florida.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed. The Court, in its discretion, may enlarge the time of the sale. Notice of the changed time of sale shall be published as provided herein.

Date: February 4, 2021 Clerk of the Circuit Court

By: J.A. Perryman

Deputy Clerk of the Court

Prepared by:

Tromberg, Morris & Poulin, PLLC

1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33432

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact ADA Coordinator at 352-337-6237 or at ada@circuit8.org, Alachua County Courthouse, 201 E. University Avenue, Room 410, Gainesville, FL 32601 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

February 11 and 18, 2021

___________________

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

For cleaning services for the City of Trenton. Scope of work will be weekly cleaning of City Hall and the Public Safety building, after business hours. Must be licensed and insured, and able to pass a background check. Contact Pat Watson at 352-463-4000 or pwatson@trentonflorida.org for more details.

Pub. February 11 and 18, 2021

_______________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 21-2020-DR-157

CHERE COMBS AND ROBERT CRUCE

PLAINTIFF,

and

KYLE D. COURTERIER AND JACQUELINE PLANT,

Respondent.

_________________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION FOR

Petition for temporary custody by extended family.

TO: Jacqueline Plant, 5001 SW 20th Street, Ocala, FL 34474.

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for temporary custody by extended family has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Chere Combs and Robert Cruce, whose address is 7639 NE 24th Loop, High Springs, FL 32643, on or before March 11, 2021, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 112 South Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s Office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the addresses on record at the clerk’s office.

Pub. February 11, 18, 25 and March 4 2021

_________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA. CIRCUIT CIVIL DIVISION.

ANN ELLIS, IRIS SUZANNE MATHE,

and BARBARA COULTHURST,

SUCCESSOR CO-TRUSTEES OF THE IRIS J. ROBERTS LIVING TRUST AGREEMENT DATED JAN. 5, 2006, AS AMENDED AND RESTATED JAN. 26, 2006,

Plaintiffs,

vs.

CASE NUMBER: 21-2021-CA-000003

UNKNOWN HEIRS/DEVISEES of CHARLEY A. GASSETT, deceased,

UNKNOWN HEIRS/DEVISEES of R.E. PARNELL and ETHEL MAE PARNELL, deceased

UNKNOWN HEIRS/DEVISEES of J. FRANK HOLLAND AND EVA HOLLAND, deceased

THOMAS ALAN TUCKER and JAMES THELTON TUCKER, JR., the DEVISEES of ANNIE M. TUCKER, deceased,

JAMES ERMIE JONES, BILLY CURVIN JONES, AUDREY POWELL, TAMMY BRYAN, LORETTA BOX, KIRBY JONES, GAIL FOSTER, DEBRA J. BEESON, and SHELIA O’BRIEN, if Alive and Their Respective Unknown Heirs, if deceased

LINDA L. VIGO and BARBARA LANCASTER, the HEIRS/DEVISEES of ANNE MAE JONES STARLING, deceased,

ANNE IRENE ELLIS,

HEIRS/DEVISEES OF IRENE MCKINNON SAULS, deceased,

WAYNE MCKINNON, if living or his Unknown HEIRS/DEVISEES if deceased,

and ANY UNKNOWN HEIRS/DEVISEES/PARTIES IN POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY,

Defendants,

_____________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION

TO: Unknown heirs/Devisees of Charley A. Gassett, Deceased;

Unknown Heirs/Devisees of R.E. Parnell And Ethel Mae Parnell, Deceased;

Unknown Heirs/Devisees of J. Frank Holland and Eva Holland, Deceased;

Thomas Alan Tucker and James Thelton Tucker, Jr., The Devisees of Annie M. Tucker, Deceased;

James Ermie Jones, Billy Curvin Jones, Audrey Powell, Tammy Bryan, Loretta Box, Kirby Jones, Gail Foster, Debra J. Beeson, And Shelia O’Brien, If Alive and Their Respective Unknown Heirs, If Deceased;

Linda L. Vigo and Barbara Lancaster, the heirs of Anne Mae Jones Starling, deceased.

Anne Irene Ellis

Heirs/Devisees of Irene McKinnon Sauls, deceased.

Wayne McKinnon, if living or his unknown heirs/devisees if deceased.

Any unknown heirs/devisees/parties in possession of the subject property.

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that you have been designated as defendant in a legal proceeding filed against you for Suit to Quiet Title of Real Property. The action involves real property in Gilchrist County, Florida, more fully described as follows:

EXHIBIT “A”

PARCEL A: A parcel of land lying in the Southeast ¼ of Section 25, Township 8 South, Range 14 East, said parcel being more particularly described as follows:

Commence at the Southwest corner of Block 13, Town of Bell, as recorded in Plat Book A, Page 10 of the Public Records of Gilchrist County, Florida, and thence run S 59˚02’02” W, on a projection of the Southerly boundary of said Block 13, a distance of 230.00 feet to the Point of Beginning. Thence continue S 59˚02’02” W, on a projection of the Southerly boundary line of said Block 13, a distance of 200.00 feet; thence run N 30˚53’13” W, parallel to the west boundary line of said Block 13. A distance of 200.00 feet; thence run N 59˚02’02” E, parallel to the South boundary line of said block 13, a distance of 200.00 feet; thence run s 30˚53’13” E, parallel to the West boundary line of said Block 13, a distance of 200.00 feet to the Point of Beginning.

The description above was prepared by Surveyor Ronald E. Parrish pursuant to his Sketch to Accompany Legal Descriptions dated January 8, 2018, and bearing his Job No. 2017-D13. Said description is a modernization of an old description appearing in OR Book 241, Pages 693-694 and OR 179, Page 619-620, and OR 179, Pages 621-622, and is intended to be the same lands as conveyed therein and described as follows:

That certain Lot in the Town of Bell lying back of the West side of Mill Street and on the South side of Hodge Street, being on the corner of said street. Said Lot being 200 feet square situate 230 feet West of lands of S. O. Barron and Parrish Street, fronting on Hodge Street and running West on said Street 200 feet. Being the same Lot conveyed to R.F. Williford by C.A. Gassett and now known as “Williford Hotel”.

Parcel: 250814-00000031-0000

Decedents undivided interest in the following described lands:

Parcel B: A parcel of land lying in the Southeast ¼ of Section 25, Township 8 South, Range 14 East, said parcel being more particularly described as follows:

Commence at the Southwest corner of Block 13, Town of Bell, as recorded in Plat Book A, Page 10 of the Public Records of Gilchrist County, Florida, and thence run S 30˚53’13” E, on a projection of the Westerly boundary of said Block 13, a distance of 30.00 feet to the Point of Beginning. Thence continue S 30˚53’13” E, on a projection of the Westerly boundary line of said Block 13, a distance of 333.02 feet to the South line of Section 25, Township 8 South, Range 14 East; thence run S 87˚30’43” W, along the South boundary line of said Section 25, a distance of 316.42 feet; thence run S 30˚53’13” E, parallel to the West boundary line of said Block 13, a distance of 194.80 feet; thence run N 59˚02’02” E, parallel to the South boundary line of said Block 13, a distance of 255.00 feet to the Point of Beginning.

The description above was prepared by Surveyor Ronald E. Parrish pursuant to his Sketch to Accompany Legal Descriptions dated January 8, 2018, and bearing his Job No. 2017-D13. Said description is a modernization of an old description appearing in OR Book 241, Pages 693-694 and OR 179, Page 619-620, and OR 179, Pages 621-622, and is intended to be the same lands as conveyed therein and described as follows:

A Tract beginning 30 ft S of SE/C of Lot 4, Block 14, town of Bell; Go S 100 ft, Go W 100 ft, Go S 50 ft, Go E 100 ft. to W line if State Road 49, Go S 140 ft. to Church property, Go 210 ft. GC S 167.5 ft. to Section Line W 50 ft., Go NWLY 195 ft., Go with Town Survey E 255 ft. to a point 30 ft. S of SW/C of Lot 3, Block 13, Town of Bell, Go S 210 ft., Go E 210 ft., Go N 210 ft. to Section Line of Williams Street, go E 220 ft. to Point of Beginning, Gilchrist County, Florida.

LESS AND EXCEPT:

Commence at the Southwest corner of Block 13 of Map of Bell as recorded in Plat Book A, Page 58 of the Public Records of Alachua County, Florida, of which Gilchrist was formerly a part, thence south 30˚53’13” East on a Southerly projection of said Block 13, 30.00 feet to the Southerly right of way of (Williams Street Plat) Williams Avenue, thence North 59˚02’02” East along said Williams Avenue 210.00 feet to the Point of Beginning, thence continue North 59˚02’02” East, 196.54 feet to the Westerly right of way of U.S. Highway 129 (state Road 49), thence South along said Westerly right of way along a curve to the right having a delta angel of 01˚00’32”, a radius of 5679.58 feet, an arc of 100.00 feet, a chord of 99.99 feet, thence South 59˚02’02” West, 100.00 feet, thence South 25˚39’56” East, 50.00 feet, thence South 59˚02’02” West, 84.20 feet, thence North 30˚53’13” West, 149.47 feet to the Point of Beginning.

AND ALSO LESS AND EXCEPT:

Commence at the Southwest corner of Block 13 of Map of Bell as recorded in Plat Book A, Page 58 of the Public Records of Alachua County, Florida, of which Gilchrist was formerly a part, thence south 30˚53’13” East on a Southerly projection of said Block 13, 240.00 feet to the Point of Beginning, thence North 59˚02’02” East, 210.00 feet, thence North 30˚53’13” West, 60.53 feet, thence North 59˚02’02” East, 184.20 feet to the Westerly right of way of U.S. Highway 129 (State Road 49), thence South along said Westerly right of way along a curve to the right having a delta angle of 01˚13’49”, a radius of 5679.58 feet, an arc of 121.94 feet, a chord of 121.94 feet, thence South 63˚45’37” West, 210.00 feet, thence South 27˚18’26” East, 167.50 feet to the South line of Section 25, Township 8 South, Range 14 East, thence South 87˚30’43” West along said Section line 183.59 feet, thence North 30˚53.’13” West, 132.02 feet to the Point of Beginning.

Parcel: 250814-00000031-0030

Decedents undivided interest in the following described lands:

Lot 3, Block 13, Town of Bell, Gilchrist County, Florida (Plat Book A, Page 58 of Alachua County, Florida).

The action was instituted in the Eighth Judicial Circuit Court, Gilchrist County, Florida, and is styled:

ANN ELLIS, IRIS SUZANNE MATHE,

and BARBARA COULTHURST,

SUCCESSOR CO-TRUSTEES OF THE

IRIS J. ROBERTS LIVING TRUST AGREEMENT DATED JAN. 5, 2006, AS AMENDED AND RESTATED JAN. 26, 2006,

Plaintiffs,

vs

UNKNOWN HEIRS/DEVISEES of CHARLEY A. GASSETT, deceased, UNKNOWN HEIRS/DEVISEES of R.E. PARNELL and ETHEL MAE PARNELL, deceased, UNKNOWN HEIRS/DEVISEES of J. FRANK HOLLAND AND EVA HOLLAND,

deceased, THOMAS ALAN TUCKER and JAMES THELTON TUCKER, JR., the DEVISEES of ANNIE M. TUCKER, deceased, JAMES ERMIE JONES, BILLY CURVIN JONES, AUDREY POWELL, TAMMY BRYAN, LORETTA BOX, KIRBY JONES, GAIL FOSTER, DEBRA J. BEESON, and SHELIA O’BRIEN, if Alive and Their Respective Unknown Heirs, if deceased

LINDA L. VIGO and BARBARA LANCASTER, the HEIRS/DEVISEES of ANNE MAE JONES STARLING, deceased, ANNE IRENE ELLIS,

HEIRS/DEVISEES OF IRENE MCKINNON SAULS, deceased, WAYNE MCKINNON, if living or his Unknown HEIRS/DEVISEES if deceased, and

ANY UNKNOWN HEIRS/DEVISEES/PARTIES

IN POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY,

Defendants,

You are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to the action on Douglas K. McKoy, Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 302-B North Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693, on or before March 11, 2021, and file the original with the clerk of this court either before service on Douglas K. McKoy or immediately after service; otherwise, a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.

The Court has authority in this suit to enter a judgment or decree in the Plaintiff’s interest which will be binding upon you.

WITNESS my hand and seal of this court on this 8th day of February, 2021.

Todd Newton

Clerk of Court

BY: JA Perryman

As Deputy Clerk

First date of Publication: February 11, 2021

Pub. February 11, 18, 25 and

March 4, 2021