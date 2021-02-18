February 18, 2021 Obituaries

Share !



Wayne Arrington

Wayne Arrington passed away on February 3rd after a long illness.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Betty Watson; his brother, David Arrington; and his son, John Arrington. He is survived by his wife of forty-two years, Rita; his daughter, Lauren and her husband Ali and his granddaughters, Nura and Sara and his sister, Wilma Jean Asbell.

Wayne was born to G.W. and Lois Arrington of Trenton, FL on July 16, 1944. He was dedicated to his family. After G.W.’s early death, he helped take care of his brother David. Wayne waited to marry until David was settled with Cindy. He enjoyed showering his siblings, nieces, and nephews with gifts, bad jokes, and fishing trips on the Suwannee River. He married Rita in 1979 and was a devoted father to her young son John, teaching him to hunt, fish, and farm. He and Rita loved to go camping with their children, and later in life to go travelling with friends or to see Lauren and Ali in England and Ireland. Wayne took the greatest pleasure in being home, in having a few head of cows, raising a few chickens and planting a few hills of corn, peas or turnip greens. He loved conversations with his lifelong friends, Joe Corbin, Dan Faircloth, Austin Sims, and James Beauchamp.

Wayne knew the value of a simple life, of love for God and family. A man of quiet, solid principles, he will be remembered for all that he taught us.

Arrangements are under the care of the Knauff Funeral Home, Chiefland.

_______________

Lee David “Arkansas” Burroughs

Lee David Burroughs, aka “Arkansas”, 63, of Trenton joined the Angels on February 8, 2021 after battling pancreatic cancer.

Born January 14, 1958 to the late Roy “Cotton” and Sybil Burroughs in Manilla, AK where David graduated in 1976. He was also preceded in death by a nephew, Joey Tayor.

In 1984 David moved to Florida and landed his job at Fabco in Gainesville as a machinist, he worked there for 36 years. While working there he moved to the tri-county area and gained the nickname “Arkansas”.

He loved his hunting camp and he always had a roaring fire built. He loved hunting, fishing, running dogs, pulling people out of the mud holes and shooting the bull with the guys. He always had a story to tell when he got home.

“Arkansas” is survived by his long time companion, Sandy Hodge; his children, Katie Wilson (Duwayne), Christine, Patty, Khristy Lee and Bubba, Lisa Buroughs; 18 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren; sisters Wanda Jo Taylor (Donald), Lisa Lemke (Ed); brother, retired Lt. Colonel Gary Randall Burroughs (Lucia); and his companion Sandy’s children, Shayne Hagan (Erick), Kenyon Hagan (Noelle), Samantha Davis (Tracy), nine more grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

This kind, patient, gentle man will be missed very much. He loved all his children and grandchildren.

Adhering to his wishes, there will be no formal burial. A Celebration of Life will be held at his hunting cabin located between Shired Island and Lily Creek Restaurant. It will be held on Saturday, February 27th at 11:00 a.m., food will be provided.

Anyone needing directions, please call (352) 463-6938.

_______________

Norman B. Hamilton, Jr.

Loving husband, father, grand, and great grandfather, Norman Benjamin Hamilton, Jr., age 74, passed into the arms of Jesus, and arrived to take his place in Heaven, on Friday, February 12, 2021.

Norman, born July 23, 1946, was a strong man, with a kind heart who never met a stranger, and would always make you laugh.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Paula Barton Hamilton; their four children, Norman Hamilton III, Melissa Price, Susan Moore, and Brandon Hamilton. Together, Norman and Paula shared their love with ten grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and a slew of nieces and nephews. As a grandfather, he was respected and truly admired. He was the best “Pop” anyone could ask for. A true friend, and he never went without saying, “I love you.”.

Norman was born and raised in Ft. Pierce, FL. The oldest son of nine children. He did well in school, sports, ran off to live barefoot with Indians for a short time, and always had a fast car to race. Norman was known as “Buddy”, “Big Norman”, and of course his years as the infamous, “Stormin’ Norman”.

In the mid 80’s, Norman and Paula moved their children to North FL, where Norman eventually retired, and then began his rounds around Bell, to check the mail, and say hello to pretty much everyone.

His strength as the patriarch of his family was infinite. He was a loyal friend. A man who would help anyone he could, and he always had a smile on his face. He was wise, but humble, stubborn, but never spiteful, tough skinned, but kind and loving, and never judgmental.

Norman is preceded in death by his father, Norman B. Hamilton, Sr.; his mother, Louise Hicks Hamilton; and two younger siblings, John Owen Hamilton, and Judith Lynn Hamilton.

Norman’s request was to be cremated, and to be placed with his wife, Paula when she is laid to rest. In lieu of flowers, Norman would hope that you plan a dinner with your family. Go out and smile. Ask someone how they’re doing, how are their kids, and “listen” to their reply.

A gathering and dinner with family and friends will be held on Sunday, February 21st, at The Hidden Plantation, off St Rd 47, from 3:30 to 6:30. All who knew Norman is welcomed. Any questions, please contact Susan at 352-318-9695, or Melissa at 352-221-1095.

_______________

Ila Cathran Harris

Ila Cathran Harris, 78, of Jena, Florida passed away February 11, 2021.

Mrs. Harris was born June 26, 1942 to the late Cecil and Piccola Oglesby in Dixie Camp, FL. She had worked as a beautician and cosmetologist in various shops and owned and operated her own shop at times. Mrs. Harris loved to sing and participate in the family gospel group and she was a member of Jena Pentecostal Holiness Church.

Mrs. Harris is survived by her son, W.C. Mills (Tracy) of Old Town; her daughter, Robin Mills Levingston (Duane) of Chokoloskee, FL; her brothers, Cecil Oglesby, Jr. of Crystal River, G.W. Oglesby (Carolyn) of Jena, and Parker Oglesby (Rudy) of Everglades City; her grandchildren, Lisa Ann Mills, Amanda “Mandy” Mills NesSmith (Aaron), Holly Levingston Dudley (Shannon), Lacey Levingston Dodd (Shane), Leslie Levingston Hinote (Brandon), W.C. Mills, III, and Storm Powers; 18 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, and other extended family members. She was preceded in death by her husband, L.C. Harris; her sisters, Gussie Lee Harris and Georgia Olive Brown; her grandchildren, Pamela Grace Hodge, Shonna Renee Mills; and her great-grandchild, Gracie Fouts.

Funeral services for Mrs. Harris were held on February 14, 2021 at the Baptist Purity Church in Salem, FL with Pastor Bobby Joe Hires officiating. Interment followed at Mt. Olive Cemetery in Jena.

Arrangements were under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_______________

Eric Van “Fred” Hogan, Sr.

Eric Van “Fred” Hogan, Sr., 55, of Trenton, FL, son of the late Deacon Willie and Lorene Davis-Hogan.

Retired Captain with Cross City Correctional Institution, US Marine Corp Veteran and 1983 Graduate of Trenton High School, surrendered to the Will of God on February 3, 2021 while at North Florida Regional Medical Center in Gainesville, FL.

The Homegoing Celebration, with Military Honors, was held on February 13, 2021 at the Trenton Community Cemetery in Trenton, FL with Reverend Joe Wilcox delivering the eulogy.

Loving memories will remain with his children, Latrecia Hogan, Aaron Hogan, Eric Hogan, Eric Hogan, Jr. (Jessica); sisters, Sharon Thomas (Adam), Pansy Gordon, Emma Hogan, (Connie Baker–deceased); brothers, Carlyle Hogan (Patrina), Douglas Hogan (Loretta), (Willie H. Hogan–deceased); five grandchildren; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Arrangements entrusted to Duncan Brothers’ Funeral Home, Gainesville.

_______________

Dianne Kathleen Eberwein Klocko

January 5, 1942 - February 3, 2021

Dianne is survived by her adoring husband of 60 years, Wallace “Ike” Klocko; her children, Dorothy and Mark Hollinger, Kate and Kevin Grady, Paddy and Jerry Butcher, Chris and Patty Lynn Klocko; her grandchildren, Kalin and Jesse Hayes, Shane and Rachel Butcher, Sean and Vanessa Grady, Dustin Grady, Corey and Kevin Stratten, Emily and David Shepard, Kara Marie Butcher, Jessie Klocko, William Klocko; her great grandchildren, Corrie Bush, CJ Bush, James Grady, Theodore Shepard, Coraline Grady, Korvin Stratten, and Annabelle Shepard.

_______________

Edward B. Martin, II

Edward B. Martin, II, age 54, of Bell, FL, passed away on Friday, February 12, 2021 at North Florida Regional Medical Center.

He was born on May 26, 1966 to Mac B. and Sharon Aberns Martin in Fort Lauderdale, FL and was a resident of Bell for the past 33 years.He was of the Catholic faith.

Mr. Martin is preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his mother, Sharon Aherns Riccardi of Deerfield Beach, FL and by his caregiver, Pat Hines of Bell, FL.

A graveside service was held on February 16, 2021 at the Trenton Cemetery.

For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com. Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton.

_______________

Linda Lee Hoskins

Mink “Mom”

Linda Lee Hoskins Mink “Mom”, born October 29, 1946 in Straight Creek, KY, passed away on January 26, 2021 after a long battle of health issues.

Linda was proceeded in death by her parents, Steve and Helen (Hvolbek) Hoskins; her uncle, Harold Hoskins; daughter, Melodie Lynn Schuler Johnson and grandson, Nathaniel Johnson.

Linda is survived by her husband, James E. Mink; daughters, MeLinda “Mindy” Schuler, Melissa “Missy” Urban (Joshua), Jenny Guy and five great grandchildren.

Linda was a firm believer in Jesus Christ and was of the Baptist faith. She made friends so easy wherever she went and was loved by many. She now rests in the arms of Our Lord and Savior.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Chiefland Chapel. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_______________

Rev. Carlos Manuel Perez

Rev. Carlos Manuel Perez, 63, of Cross City, FL passed away February 7, 2021.

Rev. Perez was born July 6, 1957 to the late Manuel and Raquel Perez in Güines, Cuba, but had lived in the Dixie County area since 2005 after moving here from Branford, FL. He was currently serving as the Music Minister for Joppa Baptist Church in Trenton, but had served as the Pastor of Horseshoe Beach First Baptist Church, the Pastor of Riverside Baptist Church in Branford, the Minister of Music at the First Baptist Church of Cross City, and other churches out of the area. He also worked for over nine years with Gulf Coast Supply and had been the Corporate Chaplain with Anderson Columbia.

Rev. Perez is survived by his wife of 40 years, Diane Perez; his daughter, Michelle Pearce (Tyler); his son, Michael Perez (Jessica); his grandchildren, Karly Watson, Ellie Mathis, Thorin Pearce, and Riley Perez;, his brother, William Perez (Susanna), and other extended family members.

Funeral services for Mr. Perez were held on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at the Joppa Baptist Church in Trenton, FL with Rev. Robin Thomas officiating. Interment followed in the Joppa Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

________________

Lula Darlene Wesley

Lula Darlene Wesley, 79, of Trenton, FL passed away on February 14, 2021.

Mrs. Wesley was born December 15, 1941 in Cambridge City, IN to parents, Rebecca Breeden and Oris Rudisell. She moved to Florida in 1965 and had lived in Trenton for over 44 years.

She is survived by her siblings, Marty Cochran and Billy Sue Donaldson; children, Allen Wesley, Holly (Wayne) Bussard, Cheryl (Pete) Graeve, Patty (Charles) Lee, Amy (Charles) Woods, and Johnny (Elizabeth) Wesley; 19 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Vernon Dale Wesley; siblings Patsy Williams, Becky Cochran, Betty Jane Scruggs, and Kay Rudisell.

Mrs. Wesley worked for several years in the Gilchrist County School District in the cafeteria and as a bus driver. She later went back to school to become a nurse and worked at Shands for over 20 years. She was a member of Union Baptist Church and enjoyed spending her free time quilting, doing needle-point, crafting, reading, and spending time with her family.

Services were held Wednesday, February 17, at Union Baptist Church in Newberry. A viewing for family and friends was held at 10 am and the funeral service was at 11 am with Pastor Travis Moody officiating. Interment followed at Union Baptist Church Cemetery.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Chiefland. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_______________

Lonnie Ray Wilkerson, Sr.

Lonnie Ray Wilkerson, Sr. passed away February 8, 2021 at Shands Hospital in Gainesville, FL.

Lonnie spent most of his life in and around the Gilchrist and Dixie county area. He worked as a heavy equipment operator before retiring. He was a member of Bronson Baptist church in Bronson, FL.

Lonnie is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth (Tom) Milito of Lake City; his son, Lonnie “Buddy” Wilkerson, Jr. of Trenton; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; his sister, Ann Cardwell of Winter Haven, and his brother, Sammy Wilkerson of Hawthorne. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie Wilkerson and Lessie Stephens Wilkerson Driggers; three brothers, Clark, John Henry and James “Red” Wilkerson; and five sisters, Ovedia Rose, Juanita Bowman, Marie Ellis, Nancy Kovatis, and Brenda Wineguard.

Graveside services were held at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Trenton, FL on February 13, 2021.

For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton.