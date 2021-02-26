February 25, 2021 Legals

Share !



IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 21-2020-DR-157

CHERE COMBS AND ROBERT CRUCE

PLAINTIFF,

and

KYLE D. COURTERIER AND JACQUELINE PLANT,

Respondent.

_________________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION FOR

Petition for temporary custody by extended family.

TO: Jacqueline Plant, 5001 SW 20th Street, Ocala, FL 34474.

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for temporary custody by extended family has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Chere Combs and Robert Cruce, whose address is 7639 NE 24th Loop, High Springs, FL 32643, on or before March 11, 2021, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 112 South Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s Office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the addresses on record at the clerk’s office.

Pub. February 11, 18, 25 and March 4 2021

_________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA. CIRCUIT CIVIL DIVISION.

ANN ELLIS, IRIS SUZANNE MATHE,

and BARBARA COULTHURST,

SUCCESSOR CO-TRUSTEES OF THE IRIS J. ROBERTS LIVING TRUST AGREEMENT DATED JAN. 5, 2006, AS AMENDED AND RESTATED JAN. 26, 2006,

Plaintiffs,

vs.

CASE NUMBER: 21-2021-CA-000003

UNKNOWN HEIRS/DEVISEES of CHARLEY A. GASSETT, deceased,

UNKNOWN HEIRS/DEVISEES of R.E. PARNELL and ETHEL MAE PARNELL, deceased

UNKNOWN HEIRS/DEVISEES of J. FRANK HOLLAND AND EVA HOLLAND, deceased

THOMAS ALAN TUCKER and JAMES THELTON TUCKER, JR., the DEVISEES of ANNIE M. TUCKER, deceased,

JAMES ERMIE JONES, BILLY CURVIN JONES, AUDREY POWELL, TAMMY BRYAN, LORETTA BOX, KIRBY JONES, GAIL FOSTER, DEBRA J. BEESON, and SHELIA O’BRIEN, if Alive and Their Respective Unknown Heirs, if deceased

LINDA L. VIGO and BARBARA LANCASTER, the HEIRS/DEVISEES of ANNE MAE JONES STARLING, deceased,

ANNE IRENE ELLIS,

HEIRS/DEVISEES OF IRENE MCKINNON SAULS, deceased,

WAYNE MCKINNON, if living or his Unknown HEIRS/DEVISEES if deceased,

and ANY UNKNOWN HEIRS/DEVISEES/PARTIES IN POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY,

Defendants,

_____________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION

TO: Unknown heirs/Devisees of Charley A. Gassett, Deceased;

Unknown Heirs/Devisees of R.E. Parnell And Ethel Mae Parnell, Deceased;

Unknown Heirs/Devisees of J. Frank Holland and Eva Holland, Deceased;

Thomas Alan Tucker and James Thelton Tucker, Jr., The Devisees of Annie M. Tucker, Deceased;

James Ermie Jones, Billy Curvin Jones, Audrey Powell, Tammy Bryan, Loretta Box, Kirby Jones, Gail Foster, Debra J. Beeson, And Shelia O’Brien, If Alive and Their Respective Unknown Heirs, If Deceased;

Linda L. Vigo and Barbara Lancaster, the heirs of Anne Mae Jones Starling, deceased.

Anne Irene Ellis

Heirs/Devisees of Irene McKinnon Sauls, deceased.

Wayne McKinnon, if living or his unknown heirs/devisees if deceased.

Any unknown heirs/devisees/parties in possession of the subject property.

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that you have been designated as defendant in a legal proceeding filed against you for Suit to Quiet Title of Real Property. The action involves real property in Gilchrist County, Florida, more fully described as follows:

EXHIBIT “A”

PARCEL A: A parcel of land lying in the Southeast 1/4 of Section 25, Township 8 South, Range 14 East, said parcel being more particularly described as follows:

Commence at the Southwest corner of Block 13, Town of Bell, as recorded in Plat Book A, Page 10 of the Public Records of Gilchrist County, Florida, and thence run S 59˚02’02” W, on a projection of the Southerly boundary of said Block 13, a distance of 230.00 feet to the Point of Beginning. Thence continue S 59˚02’02” W, on a projection of the Southerly boundary line of said Block 13, a distance of 200.00 feet; thence run N 30˚53’13” W, parallel to the west boundary line of said Block 13. A distance of 200.00 feet; thence run N 59˚02’02” E, parallel to the South boundary line of said block 13, a distance of 200.00 feet; thence run s 30˚53’13” E, parallel to the West boundary line of said Block 13, a distance of 200.00 feet to the Point of Beginning.

The description above was prepared by Surveyor Ronald E. Parrish pursuant to his Sketch to Accompany Legal Descriptions dated January 8, 2018, and bearing his Job No. 2017-D13. Said description is a modernization of an old description appearing in OR Book 241, Pages 693-694 and OR 179, Page 619-620, and OR 179, Pages 621-622, and is intended to be the same lands as conveyed therein and described as follows:

That certain Lot in the Town of Bell lying back of the West side of Mill Street and on the South side of Hodge Street, being on the corner of said street. Said Lot being 200 feet square situate 230 feet West of lands of S. O. Barron and Parrish Street, fronting on Hodge Street and running West on said Street 200 feet. Being the same Lot conveyed to R.F. Williford by C.A. Gassett and now known as “Williford Hotel”.

Parcel: 250814-00000031-0000

Decedents undivided interest in the following described lands:

Parcel B: A parcel of land lying in the Southeast 1/4 of Section 25, Township 8 South, Range 14 East, said parcel being more particularly described as follows:

Commence at the Southwest corner of Block 13, Town of Bell, as recorded in Plat Book A, Page 10 of the Public Records of Gilchrist County, Florida, and thence run S 30˚53’13” E, on a projection of the Westerly boundary of said Block 13, a distance of 30.00 feet to the Point of Beginning. Thence continue S 30˚53’13” E, on a projection of the Westerly boundary line of said Block 13, a distance of 333.02 feet to the South line of Section 25, Township 8 South, Range 14 East; thence run S 87˚30’43” W, along the South boundary line of said Section 25, a distance of 316.42 feet; thence run S 30˚53’13” E, parallel to the West boundary line of said Block 13, a distance of 194.80 feet; thence run N 59˚02’02” E, parallel to the South boundary line of said Block 13, a distance of 255.00 feet to the Point of Beginning.

The description above was prepared by Surveyor Ronald E. Parrish pursuant to his Sketch to Accompany Legal Descriptions dated January 8, 2018, and bearing his Job No. 2017-D13. Said description is a modernization of an old description appearing in OR Book 241, Pages 693-694 and OR 179, Page 619-620, and OR 179, Pages 621-622, and is intended to be the same lands as conveyed therein and described as follows:

A Tract beginning 30 ft S of SE/C of Lot 4, Block 14, town of Bell; Go S 100 ft, Go W 100 ft, Go S 50 ft, Go E 100 ft. to W line if State Road 49, Go S 140 ft. to Church property, Go 210 ft. GC S 167.5 ft. to Section Line W 50 ft., Go NWLY 195 ft., Go with Town Survey E 255 ft. to a point 30 ft. S of SW/C of Lot 3, Block 13, Town of Bell, Go S 210 ft., Go E 210 ft., Go N 210 ft. to Section Line of Williams Street, go E 220 ft. to Point of Beginning, Gilchrist County, Florida.

LESS AND EXCEPT:

Commence at the Southwest corner of Block 13 of Map of Bell as recorded in Plat Book A, Page 58 of the Public Records of Alachua County, Florida, of which Gilchrist was formerly a part, thence south 30˚53’13” East on a Southerly projection of said Block 13, 30.00 feet to the Southerly right of way of (Williams Street Plat) Williams Avenue, thence North 59˚02’02” East along said Williams Avenue 210.00 feet to the Point of Beginning, thence continue North 59˚02’02” East, 196.54 feet to the Westerly right of way of U.S. Highway 129 (state Road 49), thence South along said Westerly right of way along a curve to the right having a delta angel of 01˚00’32”, a radius of 5679.58 feet, an arc of 100.00 feet, a chord of 99.99 feet, thence South 59˚02’02” West, 100.00 feet, thence South 25˚39’56” East, 50.00 feet, thence South 59˚02’02” West, 84.20 feet, thence North 30˚53’13” West, 149.47 feet to the Point of Beginning.

AND ALSO LESS AND EXCEPT:

Commence at the Southwest corner of Block 13 of Map of Bell as recorded in Plat Book A, Page 58 of the Public Records of Alachua County, Florida, of which Gilchrist was formerly a part, thence south 30˚53’13” East on a Southerly projection of said Block 13, 240.00 feet to the Point of Beginning, thence North 59˚02’02” East, 210.00 feet, thence North 30˚53’13” West, 60.53 feet, thence North 59˚02’02” East, 184.20 feet to the Westerly right of way of U.S. Highway 129 (State Road 49), thence South along said Westerly right of way along a curve to the right having a delta angle of 01˚13’49”, a radius of 5679.58 feet, an arc of 121.94 feet, a chord of 121.94 feet, thence South 63˚45’37” West, 210.00 feet, thence South 27˚18’26” East, 167.50 feet to the South line of Section 25, Township 8 South, Range 14 East, thence South 87˚30’43” West along said Section line 183.59 feet, thence North 30˚53.’13” West, 132.02 feet to the Point of Beginning.

Parcel: 250814-00000031-0030

Decedents undivided interest in the following described lands:

Lot 3, Block 13, Town of Bell, Gilchrist County, Florida (Plat Book A, Page 58 of Alachua County, Florida).

The action was instituted in the Eighth Judicial Circuit Court, Gilchrist County, Florida, and is styled:

ANN ELLIS, IRIS SUZANNE MATHE,

and BARBARA COULTHURST,

SUCCESSOR CO-TRUSTEES OF THE

IRIS J. ROBERTS LIVING TRUST AGREEMENT DATED JAN. 5, 2006, AS AMENDED AND RESTATED JAN. 26, 2006,

Plaintiffs,

vs

UNKNOWN HEIRS/DEVISEES of CHARLEY A. GASSETT, deceased, UNKNOWN HEIRS/DEVISEES of R.E. PARNELL and ETHEL MAE PARNELL, deceased, UNKNOWN HEIRS/DEVISEES of J. FRANK HOLLAND AND EVA HOLLAND,

deceased, THOMAS ALAN TUCKER and JAMES THELTON TUCKER, JR., the DEVISEES of ANNIE M. TUCKER, deceased, JAMES ERMIE JONES, BILLY CURVIN JONES, AUDREY POWELL, TAMMY BRYAN, LORETTA BOX, KIRBY JONES, GAIL FOSTER, DEBRA J. BEESON, and SHELIA O’BRIEN, if Alive and Their Respective Unknown Heirs, if deceased

LINDA L. VIGO and BARBARA LANCASTER, the HEIRS/DEVISEES of ANNE MAE JONES STARLING, deceased, ANNE IRENE ELLIS,

HEIRS/DEVISEES OF IRENE MCKINNON SAULS, deceased, WAYNE MCKINNON, if living or his Unknown HEIRS/DEVISEES if deceased, and

ANY UNKNOWN HEIRS/DEVISEES/PARTIES

IN POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY,

Defendants,

You are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to the action on Douglas K. McKoy, Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 302-B North Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693, on or before March 11, 2021, and file the original with the clerk of this court either before service on Douglas K. McKoy or immediately after service; otherwise, a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.

The Court has authority in this suit to enter a judgment or decree in the Plaintiff’s interest which will be binding upon you.

WITNESS my hand and seal of this court on this 8th day of February, 2021.

Todd Newton

Clerk of Court

BY: JA Perryman

As Deputy Clerk

First date of Publication: February 11, 2021

Pub. February 11, 18, 25 and

March 4, 2021

__________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 21-2020-DR-178

SUMMERLYN A. STONE,

Petitioner,

and

MARK E. STONE, JR.,

Respondent.

_________________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE

TO: MARK E. STONE, JR.

633 NE 5th Ave., Trenton, FL 32693

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Dissolution of Marriage with minor children has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on SUMMERLYN STONE C/O Lauren M. Sleasman, Three Rivers Legal Services, Inc., whose address is 1000 NE 16th Ave., Building I, Gainesville, FL 32601, on or before March 11, 2021 and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 112 S Main St, Trenton, FL 32693, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter.

If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s Office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the addresses on record at the clerk’s office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosures of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated: February 2, 2021

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: Kendra Cathey

Deputy Clerk

Pub. February 11, 18, 25, and March 4 2021

_________________

NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING

Please take notice, the Gilchrist County School Board will hold a Special Meeting on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., in Board Room 14-002, located at 310 NW 11th Avenue, Trenton, FL 32693. The following is a proposed agenda:

OPENING CEREMONIES

Invocation

Call to Order

1. Approval of Agenda

2. Recommendation of Suspension Without Pay Pending Termination Proceedings for Employee #3266.

3. Citizen Input/Delegations

The GCSB will hear any citizen who wishes to address the Board, on a one-time basis, pertaining to a relevant subject. If the Board wishes to hear more, the topic will be scheduled for a future meeting. Each speaker is limited to three (3) minutes with total time dedicated to the subject not to exceed fifteen (15) minutes.

4. Adjourn

It is unlawful to knowingly disrupt or interfere with a school board meeting and any such action may result in a misdemeanor offense of the second degree. This includes individuals who advise, counsel, or instruct Students or school board employees on techniques for disrupting a school board meeting.

Pub. February 18 and 25, 2021

_________________

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO

REGISTER FICTITIOUS NAME

Notice Under Fictitious Name Law, pursuant to Section 865.09, Florida Statutes. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of WILD RAE CHILDREN’S BOUTIQUE located at 1890 SW 15th Way, in the County of Gilchrist, in the City of Bell, FL 32619 intends to register the said name with the Division of Corporations of the Florida Department of State, Tallahassee, Florida. Dated at Bell, Florida, this 22nd day of February 2021.

Signed: Alyssa Breann Hodge, Owner.

Pub. February 25, 2021

_______________

NOTICE OF RFQ FOR ROAD STRIPING SERVICES

Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners is seeking proposals from road striping companies interested in providing striping services in the unincorporated sections of the county.

The full RFQ, including the instructions for preparation and submission of the proposal may be obtained at the Gilchrist County Administrators Office, located at 209 SE 1st Street, Trenton, FL 32693 or you may request a copy of it by emailing dcreamer@gilchrist.fl.us. Proposals must be marked “Response to Request for Qualifications, Road Striping.”, they must be sealed and delivered to the office of Bobby Crosby, Gilchrist County Administrator, 209 SE 1st Street, Trenton, FL 32693 by hand or delivery service no later than March 25, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. (local time). ***PLEASE NOTE – Gilchrist County is NOT a guaranteed time delivery area for any courier or delivery source*** Late proposals will not be accepted and will not be considered for recommendation.

All inquiries or questions regarding this RFQ should be submitted by e-mail to bcrosby@gilchrist.fl.us by 5:00 pm March 18, 2021. All questions and the responses to those questions will be posted on the county’s official website at www.gilchrist.fl.us. No other verbal or written communication shall be binding on the county.

For further information please contact the Gilchrist County Administrator’s Office at 352-463-3198 or bcrosby@gilchrist.fl.us.

Pub. February 25 and March 4, 2021

_______________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE No. 2020 CA 31

SUNSTATE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

Plaintiff,

vs.

MELVERD J. ANDERSON AND GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Defendants.

____________________/

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned, Clerk of Circuit Court, Gilchrist County, Florida, will on March 29, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., online at www.gilchrist.realforeclose.com, offer for sale and sell to the highest bidder for cash, the property located in Gilchrist County, Florida, as follows:

COMMENCE AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 4, TOWNSHIP 10 SOUTH, RANGE 16 EAST FOR A POINT OF REFERENCE. THENCE RUN ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID NE 1/4, S 00°06’38” E, 968.08 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. THENCE CONTINUE S 00°06’38” E, 2.85 FEET TO THE NORTH RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF CSX RAILROAD; THENCE RUN ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY LINE, S 85°35’04” E, 1410.83 FEET; THENCE DEPARTING FROM SAID RIGHT OF WAY LINE, RUN N 43°07’28” W, 760.27 FEET; THENCE RUN S 42°34’14” W, 269.78 FEET; THENCE RUN S 70°50’27” W, 745.74 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. ALL LYING AND BEING IN GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

pursuant to the Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered on February 9, 2021, in the above-styled cause, pending in said Court.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim with the Clerk no later than the date the Clerk reports the funds as unclaimed.

Todd Newton

Clerk of Circuit Court

By: JA Perryman

Deputy Clerk

February 25 and March 4, 2021

___________________

NOTICE OF MEETING

Please take notice, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a Regular Meeting on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 4:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

1. Call to Order (4:00 p.m.)

2. Prayer/Flag

3. Agenda Changes

4. Consent Agenda

5. Public Participation

6. Constitutional Officers

7. County Administrator

8. Attorney Report

9. Clerk Report

10. Time Certain Schedule

11. Commissioner Reports

12. Old Business

13. New Business

14. Public Participation

15. Adjourn

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

SHARON LANGFORD, CHAIRMAN

ATTEST: TODD NEWTON, CLERK OF COURT

Pub. February 25, 2021

_____________

PUBLIC MEETING

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

Please take notice that the Three Rivers Regional Library Board will hold a Board Meeting on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at 3:00 p.m., at the Gilchrist County Public Library, in Trenton, Florida.

All interested persons are invited to attend and be heard. Please be advised, that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at such hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

“Person with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3170 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service at (800) 955-8771.”

Publish February 25, 2021b

_____________