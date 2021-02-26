February 25, 2021 Obituaries

Share !



Weldon C. Boggs

On Wednesday, February 17, 2021, Weldon C. Boggs, loving husband, father, and friend passed away at the age of 92.

Weldon was born on October 25, 1928 in Pleasanton, TX to Clarence Weldon Boggs and Eva Elizabeth (Hyden) Boggs.

He was a WWII Veteran who served in the Merchant Marines from January 1945 through March 1946, where he saw action in the South Pacific. In March of 1948 Weldon joined the US Marine Corps and served through February 1950. After his honorable military discharge, he became an electrician and worked for Tampa Armature Works and later pursued a career in builder appliance sales for the Whirlpool Corporation. He retired from Whirlpool as a Territory Sales Manager 30 years ago and relocated to Gilchrist County. Weldon loved life and lived life to its fullest. He enjoyed his family and friends, Texas style cooking, fishing, and golf. He was an exceptional craftsman and enjoyed working with his hands.

Weldon was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Joy (Boggs) Traynham and his son, James E. Boggs. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Rose Marie (Wyatt) Boggs; son, David W. (Angela) Boggs; daughter, Marsha A. (Joseph T.) Mahoney; stepsons, Edward O. Huffman, C. Richard (Stacey) Huffman and Donald R. Huffman. He was also blessed with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Arrangements are under the care of Crevasse’s Cremation in Gainesville, FL. The family respectfully requests no flowers.

_______________

Cristin L. Chason

Cristin L. Chason, 39, born April 2, 1981, entered into her Heavenly rest on February 15, 2021 following an extended and courageous fight against Clear Cell Sarcoma.

Cristin graduated from Bell High School in 1999 and pursued a career in education. She lived with her family in Keystone Heights. Cristin dedicated her career to teaching children the value of hard work, integrity, and confidence. Cristin’s sparkle touched the hearts of all who knew her and she remains an inspiration. A testament to unwavering courage, she faced her trials head-on with perseverance against the odds; she made us brave. Cristin will live on in our dearest memories for her unbreakable spirit and grace. A beautiful mother, daughter, and friend; she will be forever missed.

Cristin is the beloved daughter of Sharon Chason and the late Chester Chason of Bell, FL. She is survived by her partner, Jason Parmeter of Keystone Heights; children, Zachary, Jackson, and Bella Parmeter of Keystone Heights; step-son, JC Hogg of Gainesville; siblings, Larry (Joni) Chason of IL, Yvonne (Dave) Ulmer of NC, and Ben Chason of Bell.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, February 27th at 3:00 p.m. at Freedom Baptist Church located at 7207 S.R. 21, Keystone Heights, FL. Donations, in lieu of flowers can be made to the Cristin Chason GoFundMe account at https://gofund.me/ea5e1f7b.

_______________

Pearline Washington

Pearline Washington, of Memphis, passed away on February 9, 2021 at Baptist Reynolds Hospice House in Collierville, TN.

Mrs. Washington was born September 10, 1936 to the late Eli and Aletha Anderson in Elliot, SC. Her parents relocated to Wilmington, NC in 1955.

Mrs. Washington was married to Captain Rufus J. Washington, USMC (Retired) for 60 years. She is survived by her husband, four children, and five grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and three younger sisters.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery.

_______________

The Rowe Family

Thanks You

The family of Coach John Riley Rowe wishes to express our sincere thanks and appreciation for the many expressions of love, concern, and kindness during our time of need.

Thank you for the prayers, visits, calls, food, and for the donations made to the Educational Foundation scholarship fund.

We are blessed to live in such a loving and caring community and are grateful to everyone for your outpouring of love and kindness.