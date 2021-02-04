February 4, 2021 Legals

Share !



NOTICE OF AGENCY ACTION TAKEN BY THE SUWANNEE RIVER WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

Notice is given that the following permit was issued on 01/22/2021:

John Greist, 1210 NW 78th Ave, Bell, FL 32619, permit# W0D-041-209782-2. The project is located in Gilchrist County, Section 29, Township 85 South, Range 14 East. The permit authorizes a surface water management system on 1.09 acres for John Greist known as John Greist fill and associated structures. The receiving water body is Suwannee River.

A person whose substantial interests are or may be affected has the right to request an administrative hearing by filing a written petition with the Suwannee River Water Management District (District). Pursuant to Chapter 28-106 and Rule 40BB-1.1010, Florida Administrative Code (F.A.C.), the petition must be filed (received) either by delivery at the office of the Resource Management Business Resource Specialist at District Headquarters, 9225 CR 49, Live Oak FL 32060 or by e-mail to tjm@srwmd.org, within twenty-one (21) days of newspaper publication of the notice of intended District decision (for those persons to whom the District does not mail or email actual notice). A petition must comply with Sections 120.54(5)(b)4. and 120.569(2)(c), Florida Statutes (F.S.), and Chapter 28106, F.A.C. The District will not accept a petition sent by facsimile (fax). Mediation pursuant to Section 120.573, F.S., is not available.

A petition for an administrative hearing is deemed filed upon receipt of the complete petition by the District Clerk at the District Headquarters in Live Oak, FL during the District’s regular business hours. The District’s regular business hours are 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., excluding weekends and District holidays. Petitions received by the District Clerk after the District’s regular business hours shall be deemed filed as of 8 a.m. on the next regular District business day.

The right to an administrative hearing and the relevant procedures to be followed are governed by Chapter 120, Florida Statutes, Chapter 28-106, Florida Administrative Code, and Rule 40B-1.1010, Florida Administrative Code. Because the administrative hearing process is designed to formulate final agency action, the filing of a petition means the District’s final action may be different from the position taken by it in this notice. Failure to file a petition for an administrative hearing within the requisite time frame shall constitute a waiver of the right to an administrative hearing. (Rule 28-106.111, F.A.C.).

If you wish to do so, you may request the Notice of Rights for this permit by contacting the Business Resource Specialist in the Division of Resource Management (RM), 9225 CR 49, Live Oak,, FL 32060, or by phone at 386.362.1001.

Pub. February 4, 2021

_______________

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER

MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF

APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on January 13, 2021:

Gilbert Hess, PO Box 2764, Ocala FL, 34478, has submitted an application for an Environmental Resource Permit (ERP); application number ERP-041-238974-1. The project is located in Gilchrist County, Section: 8, Township: 8 South, Range: 15 East, which includes a total project area of one acre.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Pub. February 4, 2021

_______________

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER

MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF

APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on January 27, 2021:

Karl Spain, Dae Jung Kim, LLC, 13700 Hwy 441, Alachua, FL 32615, has submitted an application for an Environmental Resource Permit (ERP); application number ERP-041-210914-3. The project is located in Gilchrist County, Section: 5, Township: 8 South, Range: 16 East, which includes a total project area of 91.61 acres and a total impervious surface area of 3.88 acres.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Pub. February 4, 2021

_______________

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF TRENTON

COMMUNITY REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY MEETING

The City of Trenton Community Redevelopment Agency will meet

Monday, February 8, 2021, immediately following the Regular Commission Meeting at 5:30 pm, in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows:

A. Call to Order

B. Adoption of Agenda

C. Unscheduled Guests

D. Consent Items

1. Minutes – January 25, 2021

CRA Meeting

E. Action Items

1. Upgrade to Softball Field

at Southeast Park

F. Public Comments

G. Adjourn

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Lyle Wilkerson

City Manager

Pub. February 4, 2021

____________________

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF TRENTON

REGULAR COMMISSION MEETING

The Trenton City Commissioners will meet in Regular Session Monday, February 8, 2021, at 5:30 pm, in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows:

A. Call to Order

B. Adoption of Agenda

C. Unscheduled Guests

D. Consent Items

1. Minutes–Regular Commission

Meeting, January 25, 2021

2. December Financial and

Expenditure Reports

E. Discussion Items

1. Proposed Parameters for

Liquor/Package Stores

F. Staff Reports

1. Public Safety Department

2. Public Works Department G. City Attorney Report

H. City Manager Report

I. Board Member Requests

J. Public Comments

K. Adjourn

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Lyle Wilkerson

City Manager

Pub. February 4, 2021

____________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

8TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION:

CASE NO.: 2019-CA-00036

REVERSE MORTGAGE SOLUTIONS, INC.,

Plaintiff,

vs.

UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF CATHERINE GLEASON; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ACTING ON BEHALF OF THE SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT; FRED WEBBER; UNKNOWN TENANT IN POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY,

Defendants.

__________________/

NOTICE OF

FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated the 15th day of January 2021, and entered in Case No. 2019-CA-00036, of the Circuit Court of the 8TH Judicial Circuit in and for GILCHRIST County, Florida, wherein REVERSE MORTGAGE SOLUTIONS, INC. is the Plaintiff and UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF CATHERINE GLEASON; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ACTING ON BEHALF OF THE SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT; DAVID SCOTT GLEASON; FRED WEBBER; and UNKNOWN TENANT IN POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY are defendants. TODD NEWTON as the Clerk of the Circuit Court shall sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at the, SOUTH DOOR OF THE GILCHRIST COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 112 S. MAIN STREET, TRENTON, FL 32693, 11:00 AM on the 15th day of February 2021, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT ONE IN CAIN MILL WOODS SUBDIVISION, FIRST ADDITION, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 2, PAGE 62, GILCHRIST COUNTY PUBLIC RECORDS, ALL IN SECTIONS 23 AND 24, TOWNSHIP 8 SOUTH, RANGE 16 EAST.

IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAIMING A RIGHT TO FUNDS REMAINING AFTER THE SALE, YOU MUST FILE A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK NO LATER THAN THE DATE THAT THE CLERK REPORTS THE FUNDS AS UNCLAIMED. IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A CLAIM, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO ANY REMAINING FUNDS. AFTER THE FUNDS ARE REPORTED AS UNCLAIMED, ONLY THE OWNER OF RECORD AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MAY CLAIM THE SURPLUS.

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in a proceeding, you are entitled to be provided with certain assistance at no cost to you. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Alachua County Family and Civil Justice Center, 201 East University Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32601 (352) 337-6237 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 1-800-955-8770 via Florida Relay Service.

Dated this 20th day of January, 2021.

TODD NEWTON

Clerk Of The Circuit Court

By: J A Perryman

Deputy Clerk

Submitted by:

Choice Legal Group, P.A.

P.O. Box 771270

Coral Springs, FL 33077

Telephone: (954) 453-0365

Facsimile: (954) 771-6052

Toll Free: 1-800-441-2438

DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR SERVICE

PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. ADMIN 2.516

eservice@clegalgroup.com

Pub. January 28 and February 4, 2021

__________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Bell Mini Storage, pursuant to the provisions of the Florida “Self-Storage Facility Act” (Fla. Stat. 83.801-83.809) hereby gives Notice of Sale under said Act, to wit:

On February 12, 2021 at Bell Mini Storage, U.S. Highway 129, Bell, Florida, at 9:30 a.m., Scott Akins, owner will conduct a Sale by Auction to the highest bidder over which is owed on the contents of the space rented by:

Amie Boyette

Dena Stevens

Kellie Santerfeit

Larry LaRue

Kenneth Brier

Christine Arnold

Publish January 28 and February 4, 2021

_____________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT SHAWONDA CHANTA WILLIS, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 20-0033-TD

Certificate Number: 860.0000

Year of Issuance: 2018

Description of property:

LOT 27 DESC IN METES & BDS CONT 1.18 AC 142/315

Assessed to:

ANIBAL SOLIVAN

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 2nd day of March, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Margaret Hanchey

MARGARET HANCHEY,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. January 28, 2021 and

February 4, 11, 18, 2021

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT FLORIDA TAX LIEN MANAGEMENT LL, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 20-0031-TD

Certificate Number: 256.0000

Year of Issuance: 2018

Description of property:

LOTS 1 2 3 4 5 & 6 BLK 4 SUW RIV SUBD 75/325 130/07-09 EASEMENT 132/620 272/47 282/252 2001/431 (ERROR IN LEGAL) 2002/991 2005/7252 2005/7739 2005/7740

Assessed to:

BOBBY R BAKER

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 2nd day of March, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Margaret Hanchey

MARGARET HANCHEY,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. January 28, 2021 and

February 4, 11, 18, 2021

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT DEWEY PAUL HIGGINBOTHAM, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 20-0034-TD

Certificate Number: 521.0000

Year of Issuance: 2018

Description of property:

COM AT SW/C OF SE/4 OF SW/4 30-8-15 THENCE N 89 DEG W 188.10 FT TO SE/C OF KUSHMER ADDIT TO TOWN OF BELL FOR POB THENCE RUN ALG N R/W LN OF COUNTY RD E 188.10 FT TO SW/C OF SE/4 OF SW/4 OF 30-8-15 THENCE N 833.02 FT THENCE S 89 DEG W 185.59 FT TO E BDRY LN OF KUSHMER ADDIT TO TOWN OF BELL A SUBD RECORDED IN PLAT BK 1 PG 19 PUBLIC RECORDS GILCHRIST CO FL THENCE RUN ALG SAID E LN OF KUSHMER ADDIT TO TOWN OF BELL S TO POB 2008/1642 2010/3769

Assessed to:

GAUGHAN THOMAS W & SHARON P.

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 2nd day of March, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Margaret Hanchey

MARGARET HANCHEY,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. January 28, 2021 and

February 4, 11, 18, 2021

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT SAVVY FL LLC FIRST HORIZON COLLATERAL ASSIG, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 20-0029-TD

Certificate Number: 475.0000

Year of Issuance: 2016

Description of property:

E/2 OF NE/4 OF SE/4 OF NE/4 39/247 98/407 125/195 131/420 287/465 287/466 287/467 2003/4155 UTIL EASEMENT 2006/1747 201521000454

Assessed to:

RICHARD SHANE GOOLSBY (ESTATE) AKA RICHARD GOOLSBY

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 2nd day of March, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Margaret Hanchey

MARGARET HANCHEY,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. January 28, 2021 and

February 4, 11, 18, 2021

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT CRYSTAL A JONES, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 20-0030-TD

Certificate Number: 210.0000

Year of Issuance: 2018

Description of property:

LOT 1 HART SPRINGS ESTATES 96/233 125/177 2010/3099 NO SEPTIC PERMIT

Assessed to:

DOROTHY J HART AND LINDA J SCOTT

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 2nd day of March, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Margaret Hanchey

MARGARET HANCHEY,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. January 28, 2021 and

February 4, 11, 18 2021

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT SAVVY FL LLC FIRST HORIZON COLLATERAL ASSIG, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 20-0032-TD

Certificate Number: 118.0000

Year of Issuance: 2018

Description of property:

LOT 3 BLK C UNIT 1 SUWANNEE GIL FARMS SUBD CONT 5.01 AC 154/482 219/81 272/354 2007/2587

Assessed to:

JAMES B JOHSTONO

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 2nd day of March, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Margaret Hanchey

MARGARET HANCHEY,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. January 28, 2021 and

February 4, 11, 18, 2021

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT FIG FL18 LLC FCM AS CUSTODIAN FOR FIG FL18, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 20-0026-TD

Certificate Number: 18.0000

Year of Issuance: 2018

Description of property:

TRACT F DESC AS COM AT NW/C OF LOT 25 SUWANNEE SHORES (PLAT BOOK 3 PAGES 39-42) FOR POB THENCE RUN ALG EXTENSION OF N LN OF LOT 25 S 89 DEG W 1237.54 FT TO BANK OF SUW RIV THENCE RUN ALG SAID RIVER BANK S 15 DEG W 63.40 FT THENCE RUN S 12 DEG W 329.74 FT TO A PT SAID PT BEING A WESTERLY EXTENSION OF S LN OF SAID LT 25 N 22 DEG E 415.50 FT TO POB CONT 10.54 AC 212/002 RESTRICTIONS 248/564 249/100 251/007 251/10 2002/3772 2002/3986 2002/4227 2008/3246

Assessed to:

KHVL INVESTMENTS LLC

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 2nd day of March, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Margaret Hanchey

MARGARET HANCHEY,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. January 28, 2021 and

February 4, 11, 18, 2021

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT FIG FL 18 LLC FCM AS CUSTODIAN FOR FIG FL18, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 20-0027-TD

Certificate Number: 23.0000

Year of Issuance: 2018

Description of property:

LOT 25 SUWANNEE SHORES SUBD CONT 10 AC 212/002 RESTRICTIONS 248/564 249/100 2002/3772 2002/3986 2002/4227 2008/3246

Assessed to:

KHVL INVESTMENTS LLC

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 2nd day of March, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Margaret Hanchey

MARGARET HANCHEY,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. January 28, 2021 and

February 4, 11, 18, 2021

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT LEB INVESTMENT TRUST, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 20-0028-TD

Certificate Number: 626.0000

Year of Issuance: 2014

Description of property:

LOT 34 BLK B COLEMAN & ANDREWS SUBD 106/684 107/247 107/252 113/676 114/298-299 115/130-131 116/678 117/475 127/677 146/365 154/2 171/319 171/323 208/658 210/52 2000/1123 2000/1882 2002/4597 2007/4006 2007/5105 2008/2997 2008/3153 2010/86

Assessed to: ROBERT M REICHENBACH

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 2nd day of March, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Margaret Hanchey

MARGARET HANCHEY,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. January 28, 2021 and

February 4, 11, 18, 2021

__________________

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO

REGISTER FICTITIOUS NAME

Notice Under Fictitious Name Law, pursuant to Section 865.09, Florida Statutes. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of LANE BRYANT BRANDS OPCO LLC, OWNER, located at 8525 MILLS DRIVE, MIAMI, FL 33183 in the County of DADE, intends to register the said name with the Division of Corporations of the Florida Department of State, Tallahassee, Florida. Dated at Trenton, Florida, this 4th day of February, 2021.

Signed: Lane Bryant Brands OPCO LLC, Owner.

Pub. February 4, 2021

_______________

NOTICE OF SALE

Rainbow Title and Lien, Inc. will sell at Public Sale at Auction the following vehicle to satisfy lien pursuant to Chapter 713.78 of the Florida Statutes on February 18, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.

Sale will occur where vehicle is located; 2005 Honda, VIN #1HGCM66515A072643. Located at: 7100 SE SR 26, TRENTON, FL 32693. Any person(s) claiming any interest(s) in the above vehicle should contact: Rainbow Title and Lien, Inc., (954) 920-6020.

All auctions are held with reserve. Some of the vehicles may have been released prior to auction.

LIC #AB-0001256

Pub. February 4, 2021

_______________________