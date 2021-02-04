February 4, 2021 Obituaries

Share !



Brenda Lee Aulwes

Brenda Lee Aulwes, 61, of Cross City, FL passed away January 26, 2021.

Mrs. Aulwes was born January 30, 1959 to the late D.J. and Shirley Shivley in Clearwater, FL, but had lived in the Cross City area for over 25 years after moving here from Pasco County, FL. She had retired after over 20 years of service as a Bus Driver with the Dixie District Schools. In her spare time she enjoyed reading.

Mrs. Aulwes is survived by her husband of over ten years, Billy Aulwes; her sons, Chad Ballenger (Tamara) and Andy Ballenger (Maggie); her brothers, David Shivley and Gary Shivley; her sister, Donna Matthews; five grandchildren, and other extended family members.

A memorial service will be held for Mrs. Aulwes at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 6, 2021 at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel, with Bob Salas officiating.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_______________

Wayne Earl Beauchamp

Loving husband, father, and grandfather, Wayne Earl Beauchamp, age 81, passed into eternity into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Lake City Medical Center in Lake City, FL.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Brock Beauchamp, married for 61 years; his daughters, Phyllis Beauchamp and Judy Beauchamp, and son Benjamin (Rose) Beauchamp; grandchildren, Emily Rutter, Lucas Morrison (Amber), and Jacob Morrison (Allison); along with five great-grandchildren; Liam, Kennedi, Carter, Dawsyn, and Harper.

He was a retired business owner (Beauchamp Hardware) were he worked beside his brother and best friend Jerry Beauchamp from 1970 until 2000. After closing the store and retiring from the hardware business, he worked as an accountant and insurance correspondent for Ginnie Springs in High Springs for 10 plus years. Prior to becoming a business owner, he worked for Brice Crate Company for 10 years.

He was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Bronson for 60 years, where he served as an active deacon for many years, a Sunday School Teacher, and on countless committees over the years. He also served as a School Board Member for the Levy County School District for 36 years, holding the Florida record of years served. He is currently being honored with flags flying at half-staff to acknowledge his years of service, we are grateful to Superintendent Chris Cowart for recognizing his service. He also owned and operated a family farm, along with his son Ben, raising cows and growing watermelons.

In the last few years he found enjoyment working with his hands, building little treasures for all of his family and still helping around the farm. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grand and great grandchildren, spoiling them and watching them grow.

His life didn’t come to end when he passed away, his legacy and Godly example will live on in his family, living their lives to the fullest and being a friend to all.

The visitation and service was held Saturday, January 30th.

Donations can be made in his memory to the First Baptist Church of Bronson’s Building Fund, 460 South Court Street, Bronson, FL 32621.

_______________

Iva Marie Blythe

Iva Marie Blythe of Trenton, FL, passed away on Monday, January 25, 2021 at her home. She was 82 years old. Iva was born on September 29, 1938 to parents, Lonnie and Elizabeth Barrs in Lee, FL and had been a resident of Trenton for the past 40 years. She was a member of Joppa Baptist Church.

Mrs. Blythe is survived by her husband of 61 years, Pastor George E. Blythe of Trenton; her daughters, Debbie Baranoski of Fanning Springs and Lori Blythe of Inverness; her son, Kevin (Mary) Blythe of Trenton; her grandchildren, Kristen (Brandon), Jessica (Cory), David, Robert, Kenney, Chrissy and Jackie and great-grandchildren, Alivia, Jayden, Adam, and Brooklyn.

A funeral service to honor the life of Mrs. Blythe was held on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at the Watson Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Robin Thomas officiating.

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton. For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

_______________

David A. Kubala

David A. Kubala, 81, of Chiefland, FL and formerly of Poland, NY, went to be with the Lord on January 28, 2021.

David was born in Herkimer, N.Y. on August 28, 1939 to the late Felix J. Kubala and late Jessie I. (Lesniak) Kubala.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sharon A. (Brown) Kubala of Chiefland; his son, Jeffrey A. Kubala (Debra) of Chiefland; his daughter, Michelle A. (Kubala) Sage of McIntosh; grandsons, Matthew Kubala, Justin Kubala (Jessica) of Chiefland, Brandon Sage and Austin Sage of McIntosh, and one great grandson, Jack Kubala. He is also survived by two brothers, Richard Kubala (Mary Anne) of Arizona, and Norman Kubala of Virginia, and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for David will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 6, 2021 at the Full Gospel Outreach Church in Chiefland, with Pastor Jeff Kubala officiating. Interment will follow in the Chiefland Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Chiefland. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_______________

Joey Brown Lovett

Joey Brown Lovett, 58, of Old Town, FL passed away January 11, 2021.

Mr. Lovett was born May 31, 1962 in Jacksonville, FL, but had lived in the Dixie County area for over 35 years. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Jacksonville, had worked as an Owner/Operator truck driver, and more recently in construction with L and B Development Corporation.

Mr. Lovett is survived by his parents, Hazel and Larry Lord; his brothers, Byron Lovett (Ellen) and Jason Lovett; his sister, Tiffany Lamb (Jimmy); his son, Joey Allen Lovett, and other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his father, Don Lovett.

The family held a memorial service in honor of Mr. Lovett on Thursday January 14th at his sister’s home in Old Town, FL. The immediate family held a private farewell ceremony earlier in the day. The family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made to The Gideons International.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City Chapel. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_______________

Kenneth B. Matthews

Kenneth B. Matthews, 75, of Chiefland, FL passed away on Friday, January 29, 2021 at the Tri Counties Hospice Care Center in Chiefland, FL.

Born in Tampa, he came to Chiefland in 1950. He was a self-employed watermelon and peanut farmer before retiring in 2005. He was a member of Hardeetown Baptist Church. He enjoyed hunting, cooking and spending time with his family.

Kenneth is survived by his wife of 53 years, Jacqueline Matthews; daughter, Abbie Gilliam; granddaughter, Brittany Gilliam and grandson, Clay Gilliam all of Chiefland; brother, Jay Mac (Susan) Matthews; sisters, Linda (Ira) Gore, Shirley (Herman) Gentry, and Evelyn Greason all of Chiefland.

He is predeceased by his parents, JD and Ruby Matthews; sister, Glenda Williams and infant sister, Tina Joy.

Visitation was held on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at the Knauff Funeral Home Chapel in Chiefland. A graveside service was held on Monday, February 1, 2021 at the Hardeetown Cemetery in Chiefland with Pastor Travis Hudson officiating.

Arrangements were under the care of the Knauff Funeral Home, Chiefland.

_______________

Clyde Carlos Nichols, Jr.

Clyde Carlos Nichols, Jr. passed away January 29, 2021 in the loving arms of his wife Mary Alice Nichols.

Clyde spent his life in service to our country serving many years in the Navy, Army, and National Guard. He retired from the Polk County Sheriff’s department after serving 25 years as a deputy, working his way to the rank of Sergeant. He enjoyed his retirement fishing, camping and spoiling his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Mary; son, Clyde Carlos, III; daughter, Christina; step-sons, Jimmy and Josh; step daughter, Jestine and 11 grandchildren.

A graveside service was held February 2, 2021 at the Old Town Memorial Cemetery in Old Town, FL.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_______________

Robert Wayne Pickett

Robert Wayne Pickett, 64 of Bell, FL, passed away at NFRMC in Gainesville, FL on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. He was born to parents, Marshall and Doris Rimbey Pickett on November 3, 1956 in Baltimore, MD and had been a resident of Bell since 2015. Robert was a tile layer in the construction industry and was of the Methodist faith.

He is preceded in death by his parents and by his wife. He is survived by his sisters, Barbara Pickett of Bell, FL and Pamela (Glenn) Hottinger of Trenton, FL and by his brother, James (Christine) Pickett of Gobles, MI.

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton. For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

_______________

John R. Rowe, Sr.

John R. Rowe, Sr., 86, of Bell, FL, passed away January 26, 2021.

He was born on February 4, 1934, in Tallahassee, FL, the seventh child of William Hugh Rowe and Daphne Elizabeth Coward Rowe. He graduated from Leon High School, and then from Florida State with a bachelor’s degree in physical education in 1957. For over 50 years, he coached basketball, football, baseball, and track in this area, not only winning championships, but also teaching life lessons in teamwork, discipline, and perseverance.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Rowe of Bell; children, John Rowe, Jr. (Lesa), Jennifer Rowe Verhaeren (Leo), Terry Thomas (Karrilyn), Natalie Hodge (Scottie), and Suzanne Rowe (Mark Corley); grandchildren, Alyssa Hodge, John Rowe III (Wendy), Adrianna Hodge, Christine Rowe, Eowyn Verhaeren, Joel Hodge, and Zoey Thomas, and great-granddaugher, Raleigh Byrd; his sisters, Marilyn Rowe Sellars and Paulette Rowe Coons (Bill); and nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the John R. Rowe Scholarship Education Foundation of Gilchrist County, PO Box 1816, Trenton, FL 32693 or donations can be made directly at Capital City Bank.

A service is being planned for the future. Arrangements under the care of Knauff Funeral Homes, Chiefland 493-4777.

_______________