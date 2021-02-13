GCSO arrest ten-time felon

Share !



On February 3, 2021, Ten-time convicted felon, Bobby Ray Hurst, was arrested for trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possession with intent to distribute Methamphetamine, using paraphernalia to transport Narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hurst’s total bond $210,000.00 set by Judge Tatum Davis.

While on patrol, Deputy David Reeves observed a red pickup commit a traffic infraction in Gilchrist County. Deputy Reeves conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and contacted the driver, Bobby Ray Hurst, 35 of Trenton, Florida. A search of the vehicle revealed a black box containing multiple clear baggies with a white crystallized substance in them with a total weight of 59.1 grams. The white crystallized substance field tested positive for Methamphetamine. Also, located were scales used in distribution of illegal narcotics, and a glass smoking pipe with residue.

Hurst had most recently been released from the Florida Department of Corrections on 7/13/20, this was his third prison term. Hurst’s criminal history includes multiple counts of Sale/Delivery/Manufacture of Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Maintaining a Drug Dwelling, and use of a 2-way Communication Device to Commit a Felony, Obstruction of Criminal Investigations, and numerous traffic offenses.

Sheriff Bobby Schultz stated, “Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office has a job to do, and a zero tolerance for drugs, which he has made clear numerous times and he feels Gilchrist County is a safer place with people who break the law behind bars.”