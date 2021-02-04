Gilchrist County Sheriff Promotes four officers to Sergeant

Share !



Gilchrist County Sheriff Robert “Bobby” Schultz and the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office announced on January 15, that four members of his team were promoted to the rank of Sergeant.

Sgt. Elmer Brown and Sgt. Jonathan Sheffield of the Corrections Division were promoted along with Sgt. Rebecca Cumbie and Sgt. Robert Whitaker of the Operations Division.

Sheriff Schultz said, “Please join us in congratulating these individuals in their newly appointed positions.”