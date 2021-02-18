Share !





Norman B. Hamilton, Jr.

Loving husband, father, grand, and great grandfather, Norman Benjamin Hamilton, Jr., age 74, passed into the arms of Jesus, and arrived to take his place in Heaven, on Friday, February 12, 2021.

Norman, born July 23, 1946, was a strong man, with a kind heart who never met a stranger, and would always make you laugh.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Paula Barton Hamilton; their four children, Norman Hamilton III, Melissa Price, Susan Moore, and Brandon Hamilton. Together, Norman and Paula shared their love with ten grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and a slew of nieces and nephews. As a grandfather, he was respected and truly admired. He was the best “Pop” anyone could ask for. A true friend, and he never went without saying, “I love you.”.

Norman was born and raised in Ft. Pierce, FL. The oldest son of nine children. He did well in school, sports, ran off to live barefoot with Indians for a short time, and always had a fast car to race. Norman was known as “Buddy”, “Big Norman”, and of course his years as the infamous, “Stormin’ Norman”.

In the mid 80’s, Norman and Paula moved their children to North FL, where Norman eventually retired, and then began his rounds around Bell, to check the mail, and say hello to pretty much everyone.

His strength as the patriarch of his family was infinite. He was a loyal friend. A man who would help anyone he could, and he always had a smile on his face. He was wise, but humble, stubborn, but never spiteful, tough skinned, but kind and loving, and never judgmental.

Norman is preceded in death by his father, Norman B. Hamilton, Sr.; his mother, Louise Hicks Hamilton; and two younger siblings, John Owen Hamilton, and Judith Lynn Hamilton.

Norman’s request was to be cremated, and to be placed with his wife, Paula when she is laid to rest. In lieu of flowers, Norman would hope that you plan a dinner with your family. Go out and smile. Ask someone how they’re doing, how are their kids, and “listen” to their reply.

A gathering and dinner with family and friends will be held on Sunday, February 21st, at The Hidden Plantation, off St Rd 47, from 3:30 to 6:30. All who knew Norman is welcomed. Any questions, please contact Susan at 352-318-9695, or Melissa at 352-221-1095.

