Taria Liles of Bell signs with Florida Gateway College

On January 19, 2021 Taria Kali Liles of Bell, signed her national letter of intent to play volleyball at Florida Gateway College.

The 6’1” outside hitter leaves Bell High School with 940 Career kills over 500 digs and over 150 aces. She will be leaving with a 78-12 record, two finals appearances, two final fours, three regional finals, and three district championships.

She will be following in the footsteps of her cousin Ashton Mathews who played volleyball at Florida Gateway College and her brother Terek Liles who won two conference and state championships playing basketball at Florida Gateway College.

Congratulations Taria, and good luck playing for the Florida Gateway College Timberwolves in Lake City, Florida. Photo by Katie Lovett