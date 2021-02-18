Tigers take District 6 Basketball Crown over Bell

Share !



The Trenton Tigers made Gilchrist County history Friday night as they upset the Bell Bulldogs, 55-36 in the District 6 1A basketball tournament in the Tiger’s Den. The Tigers were out numbered and short of their roster players when the game tipped-off. The Bulldogs controlled the opening tip, but the Tigers grabbed the early lead and never relinquished it to the favored Bulldogs.

Trenton’s Tyler Perry set the stage for the Tigers’ as the junior, shooting guard hit 18 points and led the host to their first boys District basketball title since 2000. The Tigers kept the No 1 seat Bulldogs guessing the entire evening as Trenton would take the inside drive for the 2 pt. field goal and then on next possession the running Tigers would dish-off for a 3 pt. basket to keep the Tigers ahead in this game.

At the beginning of the 2nd period, the Tigers held a 15-9 edge. As both teams were aggressive in their play, Trenton increased the lead to 26-17 at halftime. The second half gave the Gilchrist County fans a lot to cheer for their hometown teams. With 4:24 remaining in the third period, the Tigers were holding onto a 32-24 edge. As the final period began, the Tigers increased the lead to 42-33. These two teams had previously battled on two different occasions during the regular season and the Bulldogs had won both of these games by several points. Bell went into the final period trying to pressure the Tigers into turnovers. With 3:13 left in this game, the Tigers increased their lead to 47-33. It was at this point that this contest became even more physical and both teams went to the free throw line to shoot a Technical Foul. The Bulldogs continued to be aggressive to force a steal and make the Tigers commit a turnover. The Tigers took their chances at the free throw line as they increased their lead to 48-35 with 2:00 remaining in this game. The Tigers held on to take a 19-point lead and the District Crown.

This was a great achievement for Coach Cedric Booth and his young Trenton Tigers. The win gives the Tigers the opportunity to host the regional semi final game on Thursday as Trenton welcomes the Hamilton County Trojans, the runner-up in District 5 last Friday night. This game will tip-off at 7 p.m. The Bulldogs will travel to Madison Friday night to face the Madison County Cowboys, which defeated Hamilton County 59-35. The Bulldogs and Cowboys will tip-off at 7 p.m.