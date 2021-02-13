Trenton girls win 6th Straight District basketball title

Share !



The Trenton girls basketball team won their 6th straight District basketball crown Friday night by defeating Branford 51-39, in the home of the Tigers. This was the second straight season that the Lady Tigers and the Lady Bucs have battled in order for the winner to take the crown. “We are real proud of these girls and the way they played in this tournament,” explained Head Coach Bryant Frye.

Trenton’s power forward, center, Samarie McHenry was selected the Lady Tigers Player of the Game. The senior, shot 21 points, while powering for 17 rebounds, 1 steal, and 2 turnovers and shooting 83% of her free points, 5 of 6 from the Free Throw stripe. Trenton’s Bri Becker added 16 points, and 7 rebounds. Kinsey Akins, T’s senior guard led the Tiger’s defense with 12 total rebounds, 1 assist, 7 steals and 1 turnover. The Lady Tigers shot 22% in the game from the field, while managing 63% from the free throw line. Coach Frye explained, “We didn’t lite-up the nets in this game, but our girls hustled and we came out with a big win to earn this District 6 basketball crown.”

Branford’s Kyla Desmartin was selected the Lady Bucs Player of the Game as she shot 20 points, picked up 4 rebounds, and handed off 4 assists in this game respectively.

The Lady Tigers jumped out to a 15-4 lead at the end of he first period. The Lady Bucs had their way out scoring Trenton 13-9 in the second period as the Tigers held onto a 34-17 margin at halftime. The second half was a battle as both teams provided their fans with entertaining basketball moments. Trenton outscored Branford 15-10 in the third period to hold onto a 49-39 lead entering the final period. The battle continued through the fourth period as both teams challenged the other while only able to score 12 points.

The Lady Tigers’ win gives the District Champs the opportunity to host District 5 Runner-up Hamilton County on Thursday night at 7 p.m. Branford will travel to Madison County on Thursday night to face the Cowboys which defeated Hamilton County for the District 5 title. Come out and support the Trenton Lady Tigers Thursday night as they strive to win this Regional Semi-final game enroute to the FHSAA 1A Final 4.