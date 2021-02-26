Trenton holds on to defeat Hamilton County

Share !



The Trenton Boys basketball team outlasted the Hamilton County Trojan’s fourth quarter surge to advance to the Region 3 Finals, 77-75 Thursday night in Trenton. The Tiger’s Tyler Perry, a junior, shooting guard was selected as Trenton’s Player of the Game. The team Captain shot 14 points and had a tremendous effort in this game as he set the pace for Trenton on both the offensive and defensive ends of the court. The Tiger’s Xavier Jones shot 26 points and teammates Jaron Riley contributed 15 points and Kyle Pollock and Mason Smith both added 10 points each in this finish that went down to the final buzzer.

The Tigers advanced to host Madison County in the Region 3 final Tuesday night, February 23. The winner of this game will advance and play the winner of Wildwood vs Hawthorne in the first round of the 1A Boys Final Four tournament the first week in March.