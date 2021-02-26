Trenton Tigers play Hawthorne in 1A State Semi-Finals Wednesday

Share !



The Trenton girls basketball team will face the defending 1A state basketball champion, Hawthorne Hornets on Wednesday evening in the first round of the FHSAA Final Four basketball tournament in Lakeland. The Tigers advanced to the Final Four after defeating the Branford Bucs 58-44 Tuesday night in Trenton’s Tiger Den.

Trenton’s Bri Becker was selected as the Tiger’s Player of the Game. The junior, shooting guard, shot 25 points, pulled down 14 rebounds, contributed with 8 assists, had 8 turnovers and 2 steals in the Regional Final victory. Lady Tigers Ta’tyiana Jackson shot 11 points, had 3 steals, 2 rebounds and 1 assist. Jordan Douglas shot 10 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals. Kinsey Akins had 9 rebounds, 8 turnovers and 4 steals.

The FHSAA 1A Final Four tournament will tip-off with Port St. Joe and Ponce de Leon playing at 6 p.m. in the RP Funding Center in Lakeland. The Lady Tigers will face Hawthorne in the 8 p.m. game. The winner of these two games will play in the State Championship on Friday at 7 p.m. GO Tigers!