Trenton Tigers softball team goes 2-0

The Trenton girls softball team has begun their 2021 regular season with a 2-0 record.

The Tigers traveled to Union County on Thursday, February 11 and defeated the Fighting Tigers 8-7. Trenton traveled to Williston on Tuesday, February 16. The Tigers defeated the Red Devils 7-0 as senior pitcher Darian Ingram shut out the hosts in 7 innings. The Tigers gathered 7 runs on 9 hits and forced Williston to commit 4 errors.

Trenton traveled to Newberry on Tuesday. The Lady Tigers will travel to Mayo to face the Lafayette County Hornets on Thursday, February 25 with the first pitch set for 7 p.m. Go Tigers!