Trenton’s Quilt and Artisan Festival Accepting quilts

Trenton’s Quilt and Artisan Festival will be held on March 19,20,21, 2021. This is an outdoor event with free admission. It will feature quilts, antiques and antique tractors.

Quilts will be displayed only on Saturday, March 20, 2021, which is National Quilt Day, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Quilts will hang along Main Street from the traffic light to the Train Depot and some may also be displayed along First Street to the Depot, in Trenton.

Area quilters and quilt guilds are invited to display their quilts during this outdoor festival. Local citizens might have a quilt that has been passed down in their family that they would like to have displayed at the festival. If you have a quilt or quilts that you would like to share, quilts will be accepted on March 3, 4, and 5, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., at the Gilchrist County Journal, located at 207 North Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693. Contact persons for quilt collection are Cindy Ayers, 352-463-7135 or Lois Scott, 352-493-5134.

Please place quilts in a pillow case with your name, telephone number, and address on the outside of the case. Your name should also appear on the back of the quilt. Also, to assist the festival workers, please attach a card to the quilt (or place in the pillow case) with information about the quilt, especially the quilt pattern used to give credit to the designer.

This festival will begin with a kick off night on Friday, March 19, with a free family movie night down at the Trenton Depot.

Early Saturday morning the quilts will be hung along Main Street and the Festival will continue throughout the day. Antique dealers will display their finds and craft artisans will have booths set up on Main and First Streets throughout the day. There will be an antique tractor display across from the Depot. Food Trucks and local civic groups will also participate in the event.

On Sunday, March 21, the festival will be on First Street and at the Depot only. Craft and antique dealers will be set up along the street as well as food trucks. No quilts will be displayed on Sunday.

To obtain a vendor space, you may contact Pat Watson at pwatson770@aol.com or 352-494-9913. If you are an antique dealer and wish to participate please contact Judson Hodges at Judsonville@gmail.com.