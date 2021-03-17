DOH Gilchrist County now scheduling vaccine appointments for individuals 60 years plus

Share !



The Florida Department of Health in Gilchrist County is now scheduling appointments for next week’s drive thru event. Individuals 60 years of age and older are now eligible to receive the vaccine. Governor Ron Desantis has announced that beginning March 15, 2021 the following expanded groups are now eligible to receive the vaccine: Long -term care facility residents; Persons 60 years of age and older; Health care personnel with direct patient contact; K-12 school employees 50 years old and older; Sworn law enforcement officers 50 years of age and older; Firefighters 50 years of age and older.

Scheduling will continue until vaccine allotments are depleted. Residents are encouraged to be patient as phone lines may be busy and scheduling will start and stop as allotments change from week to week. The most up to date information will be posted at Gilchrist.floridahealth.gov. Individuals may also contact the Health Department at 352-463-3120.