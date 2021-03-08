Hawthorne defeats Lady Tigers in 1A semi-final

Share !



The Trenton Lady Tigers had a fantastic effort as they played in their third State Final Four tournament in four years on Wednesday, February 24 in the RP Funding Arena in Lakeland. The Tigers were facing the defending 1A State Champs, the Hawthorne Hornets. The Hornets took an early lead and came out on top of a 43-32 battle which allowed them to advance to play Ponce da Leon on Friday for the 1A State Title.

Trenton’s Samarie McHenry was selected as the Lady Tigers Player of the Game. The senior center shot 7 points, had 8 rebounds, 3 assists, and grabbed 4 turnovers for the 23-5 Trenton Tigers. Trenton’s Jordan Douglas shot 13 points and teammates Bri Becker and Kinsey Akins contributed 6 points each.

The Hornets played and lost to Ponce da Leon in the FHSAA 1A State Championship on Friday evening 40-37.