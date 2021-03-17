Large Wether Goat Show held at the Suwannee River Fair

Share !



Alaina Blair of County Line 4-H Club in Gilchrist County exhibited the Grand Champion Wether Goat at the 2021 Suwannee River Fair.

Vivian Johnson Cassidy showed Dixie Sr. FFA Chapter Wether Goat. The chapters goat took home the Reserve Grand Champion trophy.

All total there were 56 Wethers entered this year ranging from 55 to 160 pounds. This show has grown steadily over the past few years from about 20 goats the first year to being one of the largest Wether Goat shows in the state this year.

In Class 1, Liam Meeks of Kountry Kids 4-H placed first and Dianna Faison of Wilcox 4-H Club placed second.

Class 2 winners were Alaina Blair of County Line 4-H placed first and Alaura Brown placed second.

Dixie FFA Sr. Chapter Wether took first in Class 3, followed by Veronica Rigby who placed second.

The Class 4 winner was exhibited by Rian Sims of Bronson Middle FFA and coming in second was Johnny Scott of Trenton Sr. FFA’s Wether Goat.

Dalton Coleman of County Line 4-H exhibited the winning goat from Class 5, Reese Solowski of Trenton Middle FFA placed second in class.

The Wether Goat Show judge was Michael Berry.