Madison County defeats Trenton Boys

Share !



The Trenton Tigers hosted the Madison County Cowboys on Tuesday, February 23 in the Region 3 Finals of the 1A Boys State Basketball playoffs in the Tiger’s Den in Trenton. The Tigers played an outstanding game, but the Cowboys in the fourth period out scored Trenton 17-6 to come from behind and win this Region 3 final. 64-50.

The Tigers finished their season with a 15-15 overall record and a District Title.