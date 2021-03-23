March 11, 2021 Legals

Share !



IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NUMBER: 21-2020-CP-000042-CPAM

Estate Division

In Re the Estate Of:

BRUCE L. ATHANS,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of BRUCE L. ATHANS, Deceased, File 21-2020-CP-000042-CPAM, is pending in the Probate Court, GILCHRIST County, Florida, the address of which is: Clerk of the Court, Attn: Probate, 112 S. Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

The date of the first publication of this Notice is March 4, 2021.

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Russell K. Boring

RUSSELL K. BORING, ESQ.

Attorney for Personal Representative

Russell Boring, P.A.

P.O. Box 66656

St. Pete Beach, Florida 33736

(727) 800-2440

FBN: 0362580

Primary e-mail: Russ@boringlawyer.com

Secondary e-mail: Rboringlawyer@gmail.com

Personal Representative:

Stacy A. Fraser

STACY ATHANS FRASER,

Personal Representative

Pub. March 4 and 11, 2021

___________________

NOTICE

State Of Tennessee Notice For Petition To Terminate Parental Rights.

Jose Santos Acosta Garcia AKA Jose Santos Acosta:

The State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services, has filed a petition against you seeking termination of your parental rights. It appears that ordinary process of law cannot be served upon you because your whereabouts are unknown. You are hereby ORDERED to serve upon Cheryl D. Campbell, Attorney for the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services, 1400 College Park Drive, Suite A, Columbia, Tennessee 38401, 931-434-1154, an answer to the Petition to Terminate Parental Rights filed by the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services within 30 days of the last publication date of this notice. If you fail to do so, an order may be entered against you for the relief requested in the petition. You may view and obtain a copy of the petition and any other subsequently filed legal documents in the Juvenile Court Clerk’s Office, in Pulaski, Tennessee.

Entered this 23rd day of February 2021.

HONORABLE ROBERT C.

RICHARDSON

GILES COUNTY JUVENILE COURT JUDGE

APPROVED FOR ENTRY:

CHERYL D. CAMPBELL BPR 034175

Associate Counsel

Department of Children’s Services

1400 College Park Drive, Suite A

Columbia, TN 38401

(931) 490-6037

Pub. March 4, 11, 18, 25, 2021

_______________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2020-CA-000016

CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC,

Plaintiff,

vs.

UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,

DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,

LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER, OR AGAINST CARLENIA S. BRYANT A/K/A CARLENIA BRYANT; ET AL.,

Defendants.

________________________/

NOTICE OF SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, pursuant to the Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered on January 11, 2021 in the above-captioned action, the following property situated in Gilchrist County, Florida, described as:

LOT 12 OF SUWANNEE RIVER OAKS SUBDIVISION, AS PER PLAT BOOK 2, PAGES 13, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA. TOGETHER WITH THAT CERTAIN 2005 HOMES OF MERIT “FOREST MANOR” MODEL #2849, DOUBLEWIDE MANUFACTURED HOME. SERIAL #TBD. THIS MANUFACTURED HOME IS AN IMPROVEMENT TO THE PROPERTY AND AN IMMOVABLE FIXTURE.

Property Address: 2090 Northwest 30th Street, Bell, FL 32619

Shall be sold by the Clerk of Circuit Court and Comptroller, TODD NEWTON on April 19, 2021 on-line at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) at www.gilchrist.realforeclose.com to the highest bidder,

for cash, after giving notice as required by section 45.031, Florida Statutes.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed. The Court, in its discretion, may enlarge the time of the sale. Notice of the changed time of sale shall be published as provided herein.

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Persons with a disability who need any accommodation in order to participate should call Jan Phillips, ADA Coordinator, Alachua County Courthouse, 201 E. University Ave., Gainesville, FL 32601 at (352) 337-6237 within two (2) working days of your receipt of this notice; if you are hearing impaired call (800) 955-8771; if you are voice impaired, call (800) 955-8770.

CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE

I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and correct copy of the foregoing was sent via Electronic Mail to: Michael H. Knowles, c/o Lancaster Correctional Institution, 3449 FL-26, Trenton, FL 32693 and CACH, LLC, c/o Corporation Service Company, 1201 Hays Street, Tallahassee, FL 32301, this 3rd day of February, 2021.

_ s/Suzanne Delaney

SUZANNE DELANEY

Florida Bar No.: 0957941

STOREY LAW GROUP, P.A.

3670 Maguire Blvd., Suite 200

Orlando, FL 32803

Telephone: (407)488-1225

Facsimile: (407)488-1177

Primary E-Mail Address: sdelaney@storeylawgroup.com

Secondary E-Mail Address: pgover@storeylawgroup.com

Pub. March 4 and 11, 2021

___________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE No. 19000073CAAXMX

METROPOLITAN LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY

Plaintiff,

vs.

ANY AN ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST RODNEY ALEXANDER FRAZIER, SR. DECEASED, WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES OR OTHER CLAIMANTS, et, al,

Defendants.

____________________/

NOTICE OF SALE PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an Order or Final Judgement of Foreclosure dated February 2, 2021, and entered in Case NO. 19000073CAAXMX of the Circuit Court of the EIGHTH Judicial Circuit in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, wherein Metropolitan Life Insurance Company is the Plaintiff and ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST RODNEY ALEXANDER FRAZIER, SR. DECEASED, WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES OR OTHER CLAIMANTS, MARCELA S. FRAZIDER (DECEASED), ROMAN FRAZIER, RODNEY ALEXANDER FRAZIER, JR, and LOURDES SHANEA FRAZIER the Defendants. Todd Newton, Clerk of the Circuit Court in and for Gilchrist County, Florida will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash to be held online at www.gilchrist.realforeclose.com at 11:00 am, on the 15th day of March, 2021, the following described property as set forth in said Order or Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 2, BLOCK 47, ORIGINAL SURVEY OF THE TOWN OF TRENTON, A SUBDIVISION AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK A PAGE 1 OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS, YOU MUST FILE A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK OF COURT BEFORE OR NO LATER THAN THE DATE THAT THE CLERK REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED. IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A TIMELY CLAIM, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO ANY REMAINING FUNDS. AFTER THE FUNDS ARE REPORTED AS UNCLAIMED, ONLY THE OWNER OF THE RECORD AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MAY CLAIM THE SURPLUS.

If the sale is set aside, the Purchaser may be entitled to only a return of the sale deposit less any applicable fees and costs and shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

DATED at Gilchrist County, Florida, this 2nd day of February, 2021.

Todd Newton, Clerk

Gilchrist County, Florida

By: J.A. Perryman Deputy Clerk

Pub. March 4 and 11, 2021

________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

FILE NO.: 21-2021-CP-0001

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF MICHAEL DEREK CALTON,

Deceased.

_________________________/

AMENDED

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of MICHAEL DEREK CALTON, deceased, whose date of death was December 22, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Post Office Box 37, Trenton, Florida, 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with the court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of the first publication of this notice is March 11, 2021.

Attorney for Personal Representative:

THEODORE M. BURT, ESQ.

Attorney at Law

By: THEODORE M. BURT

Florida Bar Number 172404

403 East Wade Street

Post Office Box 308

Trenton, Florida 32693

(352) 463-2348

Email: Burt@svic.net

Personal Representative:

Mary Ann Madsen

7910 SW CR 307

Trenton, Florida 32693

Pub. March 11 and 18, 2021.

___________________

NOTICE OF MEETING

Please take notice, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a Regular Meeting on Monday, March 15, 2021 at 4:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

1. Call to Order (4:00 p.m.)

2. Prayer/Flag

3. Agenda Changes

4. Consent Agenda

5. Proclamations

6. Public Participation

7. Constitutional Officers

8. County Administrator

9. Attorney Report

10. Clerk Report

11. Time Certain Schedule

4:30 p.m. - SUP 2021-01 A request by FRP Gilchrist County Solar, LLC, as owner, applicant, and agent for Wylie Cobb, as owner; for a Special Use Permit for a Solar Farm, in an Agriculture (A-2) land use category located on approximately 581.24 acres, more or less, at locations described as 8740 SE 80 Ave, Newberry, Florida 32669, Tax Parcel Number 13-10-16-0000-0002-0000; SE 90 Ave, Newberry, Florida 32669, Tax Parcel Number 13-10-16-0000-0003-0000; Co Grade, Newberry, Florida 32669, Tax Parcel Number 13-10-16-0000-0004-0000; SE 90 Ave, Newberry Florida 32669, Tax Parcel Number 24-10-16-0000-0006-0010; Co Grade, Newberry, Florida 32669, Tax Parcel Number 24-10-16-0000-0007-0000; SE 90th Ave, Newberry, Florida 32669, Tax Parcel Number 24-10-16-000-0008-0010; Off SE 90 Ave, Newberry, Florida 32669, Tax Parcel Number 24-10-16-0000-0008-0020; and 7829 SE SR 26, Trenton, Florida 32693, Tax Parcel Number 02-10-16-0000-0009-0000.

12. Commissioner Reports

13. Old Business

14. New Business

15. Public Participation

16. Adjourn

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY

COMMISSIONERS

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

SHARON LANGFORD, CHAIRMAN

ATTEST: TODD NEWTON, CLERK OF COURT

Pub. March 11, 2021

_______________

Nature Coast Regional Water

Authority

Notice of Board Meeting

The Nature Coast Regional Water Authority (“Authority”) will hold a public meeting on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. at the Fanning Springs City Hall, 17651 NW 90th Court, Fanning Springs, Florida 32693. The Authority Board will consider the approval of meeting minutes, treasurer’s report and any action or discussion items involving the Authority’s business.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend and provide comment at the meeting, which may be continued to a date and time certain as announced at the meeting. For more information, including a copy of the agenda, please contact Cheyenne Hutchinson at (352) 498 1426 or by email at cheyenne.stemple@dixie.fl.gov. In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person requiring special accommodations at the meeting should contact Cheyenne Hutchinson at the contact information provided above. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the Florida Relay Service at (800) 955 8770 for aid in contacting Cheyenne Hutchinson at (352) 498 1426 at least two day prior to the date of the meeting.

Each person who decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at the meeting is advised that such person will need a record of the proceedings and, accordingly, the person may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, including the testimony and evidence upon which such appeal is to be based.

Pub. March 11, 2021

_______________

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER

MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF

APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on March 4, 2021:

Nina Salmi, 6710 NE State Rd 47, High Spring, FL 32643 has submitted an application to modify an existing Water Use Permit number 2-041-218529-6, authorizing to add one 6-inch and one 10-inch diameter well with no change in permitted allocation. This project is located in Township 7S, Range 16E, Sections 32 and 33, in Gilchrist County.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Pub. March 11, 2021

_______________

PUBLIC AUCTION

The Following Vehicle - VIN: 1G11E5SA5DF328647, Year: 2013, Make: CHEV, Model: Malibu* will be sold at Public Auction March 26, 2021 at 11:00 AM to satisfy a lien, Florida Statute 713.78, The auction will take place at 1210 SE 10 Ave Trenton FL 32693 at 11:00 AM by Tri County Towing & Recovery, Inc. (352) 493-1818.

Pub. March 11, 2021

_____________

PUBLIC AUCTION

The Following Vehicle - VIN: 1GCEK19B06Z216669, Year: 2006, Make: CHEV, Model: Silverado 1500* will be sold at Public Auction March 28, 2021 at 11:00 AM to satisfy a lien, Florida Statute 713.78, The auction will take place at 1210 SE 10 Ave Trenton FL 32693 at 11:00 AM by Tri County Towing & Recovery, Inc. (352) 493-1818.

Pub. March 11, 2021