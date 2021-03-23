March 11, 2021 Obituaries

Share !



Joel N. “Jody” Brock

Joel N. “Jody” Brock, 59, of Trenton, FL passed away February 27, 2021.

Mr. Brock was born November 6, 1961 in Gainesville, FL. He had worked for several years as a Correctional Officer, was of the Baptist faith, and in his spare time he enjoyed fishing and cooking.

Mr. Brock is survived by his wife, Lisa Brock; his sons, Johnathon Holder (Tiffany) of Bronson, FL, Bean Holder (Ashley) of Bronson, FL, Matt Holder (Casey) of Archer, FL, and Jacob Brock of Trenton, FL; his daughters, Amber Gore (Tim) of Chiefland, FL, Ashley Williams (Josh) of Chiefland, FL, and Arielle Brock of Chiefland, FL; his mother, Annette Brock of Trenton, FL; his brothers, Charles Brock (Donna) of Trenton, FL and Jamie Brock (Debra) of Chiefland, FL; his sister, Paula Turner of Tallahassee, FL; 14 grandchildren, and other extended family members.

A memorial service was held for Mr. Brock on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Concord Baptist Church in Chiefland, with Bro. Jamie Brock and Bro. Robert Maddox officiating.

Arrangements were under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Chiefland.

Samantha Marie Hutchinson

Samantha Maria Hutchinson, 29, of Sandy Springs, GA passed away March 1, 2021.

Ms. Hutchinson was born September 17, 1991 in Gainesville, FL. She had spent most of her childhood in O’Brien, FL, before she moved to Gainesville, and then to Sandy Springs, GA. Ms. Hutchinson had worked with Jimmy Johns Sub Shop as a catering and training manager prior to moving to Georgia where she worked in the Meat and Seafood Department with Publix Supermarkets, and she was currently attending Real Estate School. She was a member of Oasis Church in Branford, FL, and in her spare time she enjoyed coloring, crafting, watching HGTV and gymnastics, listing to rain, and spending time with her pets and animals.

Ms. Hutchinson is survived by her parents, Tom “T.J.” and Cynthia Hutchinson of O’Brien, FL; her fiancé, Peter Martin of Sandy Springs, GA; her future in-laws, Edward and Norine Martin of Gainesville, FL; her aunt Diane Hutchinson (John Holt) of O’Brien, FL; her cousins, Amanda Johnson, Joshua Holt, and Kristy Moulton (Caleb); her dog Dandy, her cat Ameriga, and other extended family members.

Funeral services for Ms. Hutchinson were held on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel, with Pastor Mary Starling and Pastor Jim Hurst officiating. Interment followed at Scrub Creek Cemetery in Old Town, FL.

Arrangements were under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City.

Kevin Michael McKenzie

Kevin Michael McKenzie, 52, of High Springs, FL passed away March 1, 2021.

Mr. McKenzie was born November 4, 1968 in Ft. Walton Beach, FL, but had lived in the High Springs area since 1979 after moving here from Panama City, FL. He was the Senior Manager of Operational Excellence at Ology Bio-Services in Alachua, FL and was a member of the High Springs Church of God. In his spare time, Mr. McKenzie enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, hunting, and fishing.

Mr. McKenzie is survived by his wife, Darlene McKenzie; his sons, Christopher Butler (Amanda), Kevin McKenzie (Chelsea), and Chase McKenzie (Allie) all of High Springs; his daughter, Tina Lewis (Adam) of High Springs; his grandchildren, Lelia, A.J., Sammie, Bryce, Dawson, Brigett, and Gracie; his mother, Patricia McKenzie of High Springs; his brothers, Joseph McKenzie, Jr., Timothy McKenzie (Roxanne), and Rick McKenzie (Angie) all of High Springs; his sisters, Michelle Arnold (J.R.) and Kirsten Burnett (Garrett) both of High Springs, and other extended family members. He was proceeded in death by his father, Joseph C. McKenzie, Sr.

A memorial service was held for Mr. McKenzie on Friday, March 5, 2021 at the High Springs Church of God, with Pastor Terry Hull officiating.

Arrangements were under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Chiefland.

Lloyd Henry Roberts, Sr.

Lloyd Henry Roberts, Sr., resident of Hilliard, FL, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021 after a battle with cancer. He was 62.

Lloyd was a house mover and worked for Hunts House Movers of Cross City his entire life. He loved fishing, hunting and riding his four wheeler.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Woodrow and Hazel Roberts. He is survived by his wife, Linda Roberts of Cross City; two sons, Lloyd Roberts, Jr. (Rene) and Jeffrey Roberts both of Jacksonville, FL; two stepdaughters, Beth Haven of IN and Christy Fowler of Cross City; 12 grandchildren; six brothers, Clarence Roberts, Tommy Roberts, Herman Roberts, Jimmy Roberts, Allen Roberts, and Owen Roberts; three sisters, Katie Hodge, Susie Caulk, and Hazel Roberts.

A graveside service was held on Friday, March 5, 2021 at the Morriston Church of Christ Cemetery with John Zellner officiating.

Services were under the care of Knauff Funeral Home in Williston.