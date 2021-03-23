March 18, 2021 Legals

Share !



State Of Tennessee Notice For Petition To Terminate Parental Rights.

Jose Santos Acosta Garcia AKA Jose Santos Acosta:

The State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services, has filed a petition against you seeking termination of your parental rights. It appears that ordinary process of law cannot be served upon you because your whereabouts are unknown. You are hereby ORDERED to serve upon Cheryl D. Campbell, Attorney for the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services, 1400 College Park Drive, Suite A, Columbia, Tennessee 38401, 931-434-1154, an answer to the Petition to Terminate Parental Rights filed by the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services within 30 days of the last publication date of this notice. If you fail to do so, an order may be entered against you for the relief requested in the petition. You may view and obtain a copy of the petition and any other subsequently filed legal documents in the Juvenile Court Clerk’s Office, in Pulaski, Tennessee.

Entered this 23rd day of February 2021.

HONORABLE ROBERT C.

RICHARDSON

GILES COUNTY JUVENILE COURT JUDGE

APPROVED FOR ENTRY:

CHERYL D. CAMPBELL BPR 034175

Associate Counsel

Department of Children’s Services

1400 College Park Drive, Suite A

Columbia, TN 38401

(931) 490-6037

Pub. March 4, 11, 18, 25, 2021

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

FILE NO.: 21-2021-CP-0001

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF MICHAEL DEREK CALTON,

Deceased.

_________________________/

AMENDED

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of MICHAEL DEREK CALTON, deceased, whose date of death was December 22, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Post Office Box 37, Trenton, Florida, 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with the court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of the first publication of this notice is March 11, 2021.

Attorney for Personal Representative:

THEODORE M. BURT, ESQ.

Attorney at Law

By: THEODORE M. BURT

Florida Bar Number 172404

403 East Wade Street

Post Office Box 308

Trenton, Florida 32693

(352) 463-2348

Email: Burt@svic.net

Personal Representative:

Mary Ann Madsen

7910 SW CR 307

Trenton, Florida 32693

Pub. March 11 and 18, 2021.

NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT NEW RULES, REVISE AND/OR AMEND EXISTING RULES AND REPEAL OLD RULES

Notice is hereby given that the SchoolBoard of Gilchrist County, Florida intends to adopt new rules, and revise and/or amend existing rules of the Board after a public hearing, as follows:

6.38 Social Media Policy

Copies of the proposed new rules and revised and/or amended existing rules are available for inspection and copying by the public at the Superintendent’s office, 310 NW 11th Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Copies of all or any of the rules may be purchased at the cost of reproduction which is estimated at $.25 per page.

The purpose of adopting new rules and revising and amending existing rules is to bring the rules up to date and discard and unnecessary rules.

This revision and adoption of new rules will not have any adverse economic impact on any person.

Specific authority for these adopted rules are Florida Statutes 1001.41, 1001.42(17), F.S. 1001.11, 1001.43, 1008.22, 1008.34, 1008.385, 1010.01, 1010.04, 1011.01-1011.18 24, 1013.61, F.S. 6A-1.002, 6A-1.004, 6A-1.006, 6A-1.007, 6A-1.0071.

A public hearing will be held on the proposed adopted new rules and revised and/or amended existing rules at 4:15 P.M. on April 20, 2021 at the School Board Meeting at the Gilchrist County School Board meeting room at 310 NW 11th Ave. Trenton, FL 32693.

All interested persons are advised that any person desiring to appeal any decision made by the board as to any matter considered at said hearing will need to ensure that a verbatim record is made of the proceeding, which record must include all of the testimony and evidence presented.

/s/Dr. Jim Surrency as Superintendent

And Secretary of the Board

Pub. March 18, 25 and

April 1, 8, 15, 2021

LEGAL NOTICE

GILCHRIST COUNTY

TRANSPORTATION DISADVANTAGED COORDINATING BOARD

BUSINESS MEETING

The North Central Florida Regional Planning Council announces a business meeting to which all persons are invited.

DATE AND TIME: April 14, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. or as soon thereafter the public workshop

PLACE: Suwannee River Economic Council, Inc. Client/Senior Services Center located at 1439 SW CR 307A in Trenton, Florida

Due to social distancing requirements, there will be limitations on the number of persons permitted to enter the meeting room and/or building. Wearing of face coverings will be required. To keep the meeting room attendance to a maximum of ten persons, the meeting will also be conducted via communications media technology.

DIAL IN NUMBER: Toll free 1.888.585.9008

CONFERENCE CODE: 864 183 272

GENERAL SUBJECT MATTER TO BE CONSIDERED: To conduct the regular business of the Gilchrist County Transportation Disadvantaged Coordinating Board.

For additional information or to obtain a copy of the agenda interested persons may contact: North Central Florida Regional Planning Council, 2009 NW 67th Place, Gainesville, Florida 32653-1603; godfrey@ncfrpc.org or 352.955.2200. The meeting agenda will be posted at https://www.ncfprc.org/transportation-disadvantaged.

Any person may submit written or other physical evidence which he or she intends to offer into evidence during the meeting to Lynn Godfrey, Senior Planner, at North Central Florida Regional Planning Council, 2009 NW 67th Place, Gainesville, Florida 32653-1603; or godfrey@ncfrpc.org.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person requiring special accommodations to participate in this meeting is asked to advise the agency at least 2 business days before the meeting by contacting 352.955.2200. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the agency using the Florida Relay Service, 1.800. 955.8771 (TDD) or 1.800. 955.8770 (Voice).

If any person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at the meeting, he/she will need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceeding is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence from which the appeal is to be issued.

Pub. March 18, 2021

LEGAL NOTICE

GILCHRIST COUNTY

TRANSPORTATION DISADVANTAGED COORDINATING BOARD

PUBLIC WORKSHOP

The North Central Florida Regional Planning Council announces a public workshop to which all persons are invited.

DATE AND TIME: April 14, 2021 at 1:30 p.m.

PLACE: Suwannee River Economic Council, Inc. Client/Senior Services Center located at 1439 SW CR 307A in Trenton, Florida

Due to social distancing requirements, there will be limitations on the number of persons permitted to enter the meeting room and/or building. Wearing of face coverings will be required. To keep the meeting room attendance to ten or less persons, the meeting will also be conducted via communications media technology.

DIAL IN NUMBER: Toll free 1.888.585.9008

CONFERENCE CODE: 864 183 272

GENERAL SUBJECT MATTER TO BE CONSIDERED: To conduct a public workshop for the purpose of receiving public comment relating to the local transportation services provided under Florida’s Transportation Disadvantaged Program in Gilchrist County.

For additional information or to obtain a copy of the public workshop agenda interested persons may contact: North Central Florida Regional Planning Council, 2009 NW 67th Place, Gainesville, Florida 32653-1603; godfrey@ncfrpc.org or 352.955.2200. The workshop agenda will be posted at https://www.ncfprc.org/transportation-disadvantaged.

Any person may submit written or other physical evidence which he or she intends to offer into evidence during the public workshop to Lynn Godfrey, Senior Planner, at North Central Florida Regional Planning Council, 2009 NW 67th Place, Gainesville, Florida 32653-1603; or godfrey@ncfrpc.org.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person requiring special accommodations to participate in this public workshop is asked to advise the agency at least 2 business days before the public workshop by contacting 352.955.2200. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the agency using the Florida Relay Service, 1.800. 955.8771 (TDD) or 1.800. 955.8770 (Voice).

If any person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at the public workshop, he/she will need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceeding is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence from which the appeal is to be issued.

Pub. March 18, 2021

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER

MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF

APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on December 11, 2020:

James Nobs, 6959 NE 50th Avenue Road, High Springs, FL 32643 has submitted an application to renew Water Use Permit number 2-041-215549-3, authorizing a maximum average daily use of 0.1565 million gallons of groundwater for agricultural use in 1-in-10 year drought conditions. This project is located in Township 7S, Range 16E, Section 32, in Gilchrist County.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Pub. March 18, 2021

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER

MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF

APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on February 16, 2021:

Piedmont Farms, Inc., 569 Edgewood Ave S. Jacksonville, FL 32205-5332 has submitted an application to modify an existing Water Use Permit number 2-041-220607-5, authorizing to add one 8-inch diameter well with no change in permitted allocation. This project is located in Township 9S, Range 15E, Sections 31, 32 and 33, Township 10S, Range 15E, Sections 3, 4, 5, 8 and 9, in Gilchrist County.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Pub. March 18, 2021

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida that it will consider at public hearing the below described Petition in the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on April 19 at 4:30 P.M. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, the following:

A Petition by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, to vacate, abandon, discontinue, and close a public roadway known as SW 95th Street, from the West Right of Way of SW 15th Court to SW 25th Avenue (not to block the ingress/egress of SW 25th Avenue); and SW 22nd Court from SW 100th Street to SW 95th Street; and a portion of SW 100th Street from SW 22nd Court extending Easterly for approximately 870 feet, more or less, to the SE corner of Tax Parcel Number 19-10-15-0000-0007-0000 lying adjacent to SE 100th Street and currently being assessed to Alliance Dairies by the Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Office.

A copy of the Petition is on file in the Office of the County Clerk, Gilchrist County Courthouse, located at 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida and may be inspected during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the petition.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Pub. March 18, 2021