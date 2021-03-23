March 18, 2021 Obituaries

Share !



Anna Marie Lang

Anna Marie Lang of Trenton, FL passed away unexpectedly and peacefully surrounded by family at North Florida Regional Medical Center on March 11, 2021.

Marie was born January 2, 1935 on her father and mother’s farm outside of Bell, FL.

She was the longtime secretary and bookkeeper at Trenton High School and also served as a cheerleading sponsor. Marie was a mentor, second mother, and guiding hand for several generations of students at the school and she will be remembered for her smiling face, positive influence, and encouragement for students for many years at the school. She enjoyed bright outfits, reading, attending book fairs with friends, thrift stores, going to the beach each year with her family and friends, and ice cream.

Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Miller Lang; father, Ernest (Buddy) Slaughter; mother, Minnie Slaughter Strickland; sister, Macie Slaughter and brother, Ernest Slaughter, Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Robyn Lang Pinner (Ronnie); sons, David Miller “Duke” Lang, Jr. (Carol); Jason Mark Lang; brother, Daniel W. Slaughter (Cindy); grandchildren, Dustin Cason, Lang Cason, Levi Cason, Allie Lang Rolling (Talon), and Mill Lang (Kacee); five great grandchildren, and other extended family members.

In accordance with her wishes, a Memorial and Celebration of Life will be held at the river home of Marie Lang on Saturday, March 20, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The address is 9879 Kentucky Avenue, Fanning Springs, FL, located just North of Ft. Fanning Park. All family and friends are invited to drop by.

_______________

Virginia P. Robinson

Virginia P. Robinson of High Springs, FL, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at NFRMC in Gainesville, FL. She was 79 years old.

Virginia was born in Newberry, FL on July 15, 1941 and was a lifelong resident of Gilchrist County. She retired as an Insurance Agent and was a member of Union Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Pearl Lamb Purvis; her sisters, May Arrington and Katie Davis; her brothers, Tommy Purvis and Lloyd Purvis. She is survived by her daughter, Carla (J.B.) O’Steen of High Springs, FL; her son, William (Regina) Robinson of Newberry, FL and three grandchildren.

A graveside service to honor the life of Virginia will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Mt. Horab Baptist Church Cemetery in High Springs, FL.

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton. For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

_______________

Kermit Walker

Kermit Walker passed away peacefully at the age of 80 on Thursday, March 11, 2021.

He was born on January 5, 1941 in Branford, FL to parents, Montie and Pearl Walker. He was a resident of High Springs, FL where he had lived since moving from Archer, FL in 1988. He worked for the Department of Transportation for 37 years. Mr. Walker was a member of the Masonic High Springs Lodge #137 and Eastern Star Santa Fe Chapter #105. He was also a member of Union Baptist Church.

Mr. Walker is preceded in death by his parents, Montie and Pearl Walker; his sisters, Myrtis Lites, Anna Lou Hall and Gaynell Mayfield and his brothers, Cecil Walker and Edward Walker.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Marion Gail Durrance Walker; son, Kevin Kermit (Terri) Walker; granddaughter, Kalyn Jacie Walker and sister, Samara (Wendell) Polk.

A graveside service to honor Mr. Walker was held on Monday, March 15, 2021 at Maypop Cemetery in Branford, FL with Pastor Jason Jones officiating.

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton. For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

_______________

Janet Lynn White

Janet Lynn White of Interlachen, FL, passed away on March 13, 2021 at the age of 67. She was born on November 17, 1953 to parents, Clyde and Margaret Asbell Stanfield in Jacksonville, FL.

Janet worked as an O.R. Technician. She was of the Baptist faith. She loved horses, training them and barrel racing. She was a loving mother and she loved the outdoors.

She is preceded in death by her father, Clyde Stanfield. She is survived by her mother, Margaret Asbell Stanfield; her son, Justin (Jessica) White; her sister, Darlene Bowden of Hastings, FL and her brother, Clyde (Susan) Stanfield, Jr. of Interlachen, FL.

A graveside service to honor Janet was held on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Billy Philman officiating.

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton. For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

_______________

Andrew L. Wright, Sr.

Andrew L. Wright, Sr. of Macclenny, FL, passed away at the age of 65 on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at St. Vincent’s Community Hospice in Jacksonville, FL.

He was born on March 9, 1955 to parents, Donald Gould and Lucy Miller Wright in Elmira, NY and had been a resident of Macclenny since moving from Trenton four years ago. He proudly served his country in the US Marine Corp. He was a truck driver and of the Baptist faith.

Mr. Wright is preceded in death by his father, Donald Gould Wright, Sr.; his sister, Flossie Wright and his brother, Donald Gould Wright, Jr. He is survived by his mother, Lucy Miller Wright of Starke, FL; his daughters, Andrea (Jamie) Nix of Oklahoma City, OK and Geneva Wright (Jay) Ortiz of Brooklyn, NY; his sons, Andrew L. Wright, Jr. of Oklahoma City, OK and Charles Edward Wright of Olustee, FL; his sisters, Sandra Evone (Paul) Daniels of OH, Donna Lucille King of Starke, FL and Rhonda Jean (Jody) Sikes of Starke, FL; his brothers, Ernest Wayne Padgett of Washington, DC and William Franklin Wright of GA. He is also survived by his 13 grandchildren.

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton. For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

_______________