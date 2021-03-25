March 25, 2021 Legals

Share !



NOTICE

State Of Tennessee Notice For Petition To Terminate Parental Rights.

Jose Santos Acosta Garcia AKA Jose Santos Acosta:

The State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services, has filed a petition against you seeking termination of your parental rights. It appears that ordinary process of law cannot be served upon you because your whereabouts are unknown. You are hereby ORDERED to serve upon Cheryl D. Campbell, Attorney for the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services, 1400 College Park Drive, Suite A, Columbia, Tennessee 38401, 931-434-1154, an answer to the Petition to Terminate Parental Rights filed by the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services within 30 days of the last publication date of this notice. If you fail to do so, an order may be entered against you for the relief requested in the petition. You may view and obtain a copy of the petition and any other subsequently filed legal documents in the Juvenile Court Clerk’s Office, in Pulaski, Tennessee.

Entered this 23rd day of February 2021.

HONORABLE ROBERT C.

RICHARDSON

GILES COUNTY JUVENILE COURT JUDGE

APPROVED FOR ENTRY:

CHERYL D. CAMPBELL BPR 034175

Associate Counsel

Department of Children’s Services

1400 College Park Drive, Suite A

Columbia, TN 38401

(931) 490-6037

Pub. March 4, 11, 18, 25, 2021

_______________

NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT NEW RULES, REVISE AND/OR AMEND EXISTING RULES AND REPEAL OLD RULES

Notice is hereby given that the SchoolBoard of Gilchrist County, Florida intends to adopt new rules, and revise and/or amend existing rules of the Board after a public hearing, as follows:

6.38 Social Media Policy

Copies of the proposed new rules and revised and/or amended existing rules are available for inspection and copying by the public at the Superintendent’s office, 310 NW 11th Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Copies of all or any of the rules may be purchased at the cost of reproduction which is estimated at $.25 per page.

The purpose of adopting new rules and revising and amending existing rules is to bring the rules up to date and discard and unnecessary rules.

This revision and adoption of new rules will not have any adverse economic impact on any person.

Specific authority for these adopted rules are Florida Statutes 1001.41, 1001.42(17), F.S. 1001.11, 1001.43, 1008.22, 1008.34, 1008.385, 1010.01, 1010.04, 1011.01-1011.18 24, 1013.61, F.S. 6A-1.002, 6A-1.004, 6A-1.006, 6A-1.007, 6A-1.0071.

A public hearing will be held on the proposed adopted new rules and revised and/or amended existing rules at 4:15 P.M. on April 20, 2021 at the School Board Meeting at the Gilchrist County School Board meeting room at 310 NW 11th Ave. Trenton, FL 32693.

All interested persons are advised that any person desiring to appeal any decision made by the board as to any matter considered at said hearing will need to ensure that a verbatim record is made of the proceeding, which record must include all of the testimony and evidence presented.

/s/Dr. Jim Surrency as Superintendent

And Secretary of the Board

Pub. March 18, 25 and

April 1, 8, 15, 2021

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, serving also as the Planning Commission, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for a Variance at the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on April 19, 2021 at 4:45 P.M., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, the following:

VAR 2021-03

A request by Michael Osteen, as attorney and applicant for, Land Investments Company, Inc., owner, seeking a Variance to allow the reopening of a nonconforming Commercial Business, which was previously established and in operation as a Nightclub/Bar but was closed, in an Agriculture (A-2) land use category as shown on the Future Land Use Map, on approximately 2.00 acres of land, more or less, as shown by the Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Office, and 1.56 acres of land, more or less per survey, with location shown by the Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Office as 11290 N. US Hwy 129, Branford, Gilchrist County, Florida 32008. Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Tax Parcel No. 06-07-15-0000-0005-0000.

A copy of the application is on file in the Office of Gilchrist County Community Development, located at 209 SE First Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected by the public during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the aforementioned matter.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published unless said continuation exceeds six calendar weeks from the date of the above referenced public hearing.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decision made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Pub. March 25, 2021

_______________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

8TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION:

CASE NO.: 2019-CA-00036

REVERSE MORTGAGE SOLUTIONS, INC.,

Plaintiff,

vs.

UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF CATHERINE GLEASON; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ACTING ON BEHALF OF THE SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT; FRED WEBBER; UNKNOWN TENANT IN POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY,

Defendants.

_________________/

RE-NOTICE OF

FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to Order Resetting Foreclosure Sale dated the 10th day of March 2021, and entered in Case No. 2019-CA-00036, of the Circuit Court of the 8TH Judicial Circuit in and for GILCHRIST County, Florida, wherein REVERSE MORTGAGE SOLUTIONS, INC. is the Plaintiff and UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF CATHERINE GLEASON; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ACTING ON BEHALF OF THE SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT; DAVID SCOTT GLEASON; FRED WEBBER; and UNKNOWN TENANT IN POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY are defendants. TODD NEWTON as the Clerk of the Circuit Court shall sell to the highest and best bidder for cash electronically at www.gilchrist.realforeclose.com at 11:00 AM on the 26th day of April 2021, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT ONE IN CAIN MILL WOODS SUBDIVISION, FIRST ADDITION, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 2, PAGE 62, GILCHRIST COUNTY PUBLIC RECORDS, ALL IN SECTIONS 23 AND 24, TOWNSHIP 8 SOUTH, RANGE 16 EAST.

IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAIMING A RIGHT TO FUNDS REMAINING AFTER THE SALE, YOU MUST FILE A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK NO LATER THAN THE DATE THAT THE CLERK REPORTS THE FUNDS AS UNCLAIMED. IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A CLAIM, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO ANY REMAINING FUNDS. AFTER THE FUNDS ARE REPORTED AS UNCLAIMED, ONLY THE OWNER OF RECORD AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MAY CLAIM THE SURPLUS.

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in a proceeding, you are entitled to be provided with certain assistance at no cost to you. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Alachua County Family and Civil Justice Center, 201 East University Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32601 (352) 337-6237 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 1-800-955-8770 via Florida Relay Service.

Dated this 17th day of March, 2021.

TODD NEWTON

Clerk Of The Circuit Court

By: /s/ JA Perryman

Deputy Clerk

Submitted by:

Choice Legal Group, P.A.

P.O. Box 771270

Coral Springs, FL 33077

Telephone: (954) 453-0365

Facsimile: (954) 771-6052

Toll Free: 1-800-441-2438

DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR SERVICE

PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. ADMIN 2.516

eservice@clegalgroup.com

Publish March 25 and April 1, 2021

________________

NOTICE OF SPECIAL WORKSHOP

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a SPECIAL WORKSHOP on Monday, March 29, 2021, at 3:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

The purpose of this workshop is to review the Gilchrist County Comp-plan and LDR:

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to ensure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

SHARON LANGFORD, CHAIRMAN

ATTEST:

TODD NEWTON, CLERK OF COURT

Pub. March 25, 2021

_______________